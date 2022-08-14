Martinsville-area events Sunday, Aug. 14

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Greater Bassett (GBAC): 10 a.m., Pocahontas Baptist Church fellowship hall.

American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78: 7 p.m.; 139 Creekside Drive, Fieldale; new officers installed; executive board meets at 6 p.m.

GriefShare: 6 p.m. (a time change from previous meetings), Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Henry County School Board public hearing: 6 p.m., Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees: noon; Collinsville Library.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.

THURSDAY

Ararat Ruritan Club Blood Drive: 1-6 p.m.; Ruritan Club, walk ins welcome; 4711 Ararat Highway; to reserve time, call Kevin Smith at 276-229-6493.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Mountain Highway concert: 7-9 p.m., HJDB Event Center; $10 tickets at the door; concessions available.

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; Storytime at 10 a.m. with the library.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

TGIF concert: 7 p.m., Bridge Street parking lot, uptown Martinsville, with performers The Kings. Sponsored by Rotary Club of MHC.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Ararat Ruritan Club Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m.; coverall Jackpot for August is $500; all 20 regular games payout is $50; concessions are available; 4711 Ararat Highway; for information, call Kevin Smith at 276-229-6493.

Smith River Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Smith River Sports Complex

Uptown Music Fest: 7-11 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History, by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 21

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 22

Patrick County Board of Supervisors, if called: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

GriefShare: 6 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 23

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your own knitting supplies. $5; register at PiedmontArts.org.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building; 6 p.m., public hearing on rezoning requests.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 24

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; drive-thru; call 276-647-8150 before 3 p.m. today (Wednesday) to reserve meals.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.

THURSDAY, Aug. 25

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Aug. 26

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; Master Gardeners with information on disease and insects.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Jus’ Cauz, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 27

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 28

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 29

GriefShare: 6 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 30

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.

THURSDAY, Sept. 1

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Front Porch Fest: Sept. 1-4, Spirithaven Farm, Stuart. Bands include The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience and Consider the Source.

MONDAY, Sept. 5

GriefShare: 6 p.m.; Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Labor Day is celebrated.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 7

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.

THURSDAY, Sept. 8

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Savory September: The Art of Tailgating: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, Sept. 10

Second Annual Suicide Prevention car wash: 9 a.m.-noon; First Baptist Church Bassett, 2590 Riverside Drive; by donation; in memory of Angelina Moreton-Cobbler, Ian Wright, Greyson Coleman.

Bassett Heritage Festival: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Bassett.

MONDAY, Sept. 12

GriefShare: 6 p.m.; Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Sept. 13

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 14

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.

FRIDAY, Sept. 16

TGIF concert: 7 p.m., Bridge Street parking lot in Martinsville, with Slick Jr. & The Reactors; presented by Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club.

SATURDAY, Sept. 17

Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department‘s 50th Anniversary/Community Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the department, 3230 Chatham Road, Martinsville. Meet the firefighters; see trucks and equipment; free hot dogs, bouncy houses and more.

American Cancer Society Relay for Life: 3-7 p.m., Smith River Sports Complex. To register: www.relayforlife.org/mhcva.

PRESS Active Shooter Defense Training (Prepare, Respond, Engage, Save, Survive): 9 a.m. to noon, New College Institute, by Protect His House.

SUNDAY, Sept. 18

Architecture & History of Uptown Martinsville program: 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center (former county courthouse)

MONDAY, Sept. 19

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race: Martinsville Speedway, $30.

MONDAY, Sept. 26

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

TUESDAY, Sept. 27

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.: The final Wednesday market.

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register

SATURDAY, Oct. 1

Bargain Fair: Charity League Warehouse, 242 Franklin St.

“39 Ghosts” locally made movie: 7 p.m., Hollywood Cinema

MONDAY, Oct. 3

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

TUESDAY, Oct. 4

THURSDAY, Oct. 6

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

MONDAY, Oct. 10

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Oct. 11

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Oct. 13

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

FRIDAY, Oct. 14

Blues, Brews & Stews: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts’ Gravely-Lester Art Garden.

SUNDAY, Oct. 16

“Behind Brothel Doors: The Business of Prostitution in Early America”: 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center (former county courthouse)

MONDAY, Oct. 17

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

MONDAY, Oct. 24

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

TUESDAY, Oct. 25

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

“Be Part of History” fall blood drive: 10 a.m., MCH Heritage Center (former county courthouse)

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Oct. 31

THURSDAY, Nov. 1

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

THURSDAY, Nov. 3

FRIDAY, Nov. 4

SATURDAY, Nov. 5

MONDAY, Nov. 7

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

TUESDAY, Nov. 8

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Nov. 10

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

MONDAY, Nov. 14

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

THURSDAY, Nov. 17

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

SUNDAY, Nov. 20

“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center (former county courthouse)

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

MONDAY, Dec. 19 TUESDAY, Dec. 27 WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.