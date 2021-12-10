Martinsville-area events Sunday, Dec. 12

King's Grant Christmas Parade: 4 p.m. For more information or to enter, call 276-634-1585.

Blood drive: Noon-6 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Ext.

FRIDAY, Dec. 17

"Red Truck" canvas-painting class: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, led by Debbie Culler. To register or for more information: AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com or call 276-229-6931.

Karaoke Game Night by the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge: 6-9 p.m., The Ground Floor, uptown Martinsville. For teenagers.

SATURDAY, Dec. 18

Toy Ride and Drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old Stanleytown Winn Dixie, 100 Fair Oaks Drive. Bring unwrapped toy. Concludes at Performance 276, 714 N. Memorial Blvd., where food trucks will be set up by noon. Sponsored by Heads of State, Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Performance 276 and Keystone.

Food Bank: 9-11, First United Methodist Church's Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville. Meats and some produce available.