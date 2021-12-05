Martinsville-area events Sunday, Dec. 5

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Zippity-Do-Da! Infinity Farm Fundraiser: 2-5 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch. 16- by-20 acrylic painting of zebra with Karen Roberts Conner (message her on Facebook to register); $30.

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops: 3 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium. Tickets: $5-$25, at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

TUESDAY

Dedication ceremony of Patrick & Henry Community College’s Patrick County training facility to former governor Gerald L. Baliles and Major Richard S. Reynolds Sr.: 2 p.m.

HBCU College Fair: 6-8 p.m., New College Institute’s Baldwin Building, hosted by NCI and Martinsville High School.

New College Institute board meeting: 1 p.m. at NCI and over Zoom.