Martinsville-area events Sunday, Jan. 16

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

Note that many of the events listed here require masks to attend, as remains common across the area.

TODAY

Postponement: The MHC Historical Society's Founder's Day program originally planned for today has been postponed to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, due to forecasts of inclement weather.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed: City offices will be closed; no bulk trash pick-up, but regular pick-up will continue. H-M Dept. of Social Services and DVM closed.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY

Blood drive: 2-7 p.m., The Community Fellowship, Collinsville.

American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78 meeting: 7 p.m., Post Home, 139 Creekside Drive. Executive committee meets at 6.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Drive thru community meals: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Drug Free MHC meeting: noon-1:30 p.m. online; to join Zoom meeting, email tpanos@piedmontcsb.org for the link or click here.

THURSDAY

Blood Drive: 2-7 p.m., Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway.

2022 Host Family Interest Meeting for Martinsville Mustangs ball players: 7 p.m., The Ground Floor, uptown Martinsville.

FRIDAY

Piedmont Arts reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., for new exhibits: "Platinum Portraits of Southern Musicians," "Explore Pandemic Life in Appalachia." On display through March 12 RSVP by Jan. 18 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., PHCC, course provides a basic look at statues and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. Cost $189. Pre-registration required by email at ph.augosoft.net or by calling 276-656-0260.

TheatreWorks Community Players' "Piano Bar": 7 p.m. , Black Box Theatre. $10 (twcp.net).

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Jan. 23

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 24

Patrick & Henry Community College ad hoc Nominating Committee: 11 a.m., Frith Conference Room #145, 645 Patriot Ave. Purpose: Prepare a slate of officers and committee members for next four years.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Jan. 25

Drive-thru community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26

Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Center, 3858 Jeb Stuart Hwy.

L.I.F.E. series - Lawn care: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also March 23, May 25 & Sept. 28.

THURSDAY, Jan. 27

"Ask The Expert" Social Media Workshop: noon-1:30 p.m., PHCC Idea Center, $15. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email at ph.augusoft.net.

FRIDAY, Jan. 28

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Jan. 29

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Jan. 30

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 31

Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., MHC YMCA.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 1

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2

Paper Crafting Series Rubber stamps: 6:30-7:30 p.m., unexpected and creative uses for rubber stamps, $15, PHCC, pre-registration required by calling PHCC at 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

"Diversity in the Workplace 2022:" 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free virtual event, hosted by Karith Foster, Diversity Engagement Specialist. To get the link to register, email Laura Buchanan of Piedmont Community Services at lbuchanan@piedmontcsb.org by Jan. 31.

FRIDAY, Feb. 4

Magical Mask-erade dance: 6-8 p.m., daddy-daughter dance with refreshments. Tickets on sale at PiedmontArts.org; RSVP to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org. $20 each pair, $5 charge for each additional child.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 5

Fab Lab Family Day: 10 a.m.-noon, customize your valentine using the laser engraver, $15, pre-registration required by calling PHCC at 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Martinsville Seven exhibit opening: 2 p.m., Fayette Area Historical Initiative, 211 Fayette St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 6

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 7

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 8

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9

L.I.F.E. lecture series - Mindset-Motivation-Movement: noon to 1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Janet Steward of Smart Body Dynamics.

FRIDAY, Feb. 11

Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 5 p.m. Gap Civil oldtime band to play at 6:20. Concessions.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 12

Valentine's Bingo, a fundraiser for Irisburg Ruritan Club: 6 p.m. 20 regular games, 1 grand prize coverall. $20, extra pack $10, extra coverall $1. Door prize and 50/50 tickets, concessions. $10 kids.

Daddy-Daughter Dance: 6-8 p.m., 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. Food, music, dance, games and professional photos. $25. Call sponsor Henry County Parks & Recreation at 276-634-4640 to register.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 13

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 14

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 15

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16

Paper Crafting Series Ink Creations: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Ink-redible creations with just a little ink, PHCC, $15. Pre-registration required by calling PHCC at 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

FRIDAY, Feb. 18

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 19

Nail the Rail 5 Miler: 9 a.m., Dick & Willie Passage Virginia Avenue Trailhead; Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 20

Barn quilt class: noon-4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. Prices range from $65 to $85, depending on size. Call 276-957-5757 for more information.

Sock Hop: Time TBD, Spencer-Penn Centre. Refreshments, games, dancing. $5 (free for volunteers and donors).

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 21

Paper Crafting Series Drip Paintings: 6:30-8 p.m., $25, PHCC, using the vinyl and paint pouring. Pre-registration required by calling PHCC at 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 22

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23

L.I.F.E. lecture series - Gardening for Beginners: 5:30-7 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow.

FRIDAY, Feb. 25

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 26

Unveiling of the Martinsville Seven Historical Marker: in front of former Henry County courthouse.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 27

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 28

Paper Crafting Series Drip Paintings: 6:30-8 p.m., $25, PHCC, using the vinyl and paint pouring. Pre-registration required by calling PHCC at 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, March 1

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

SATURDAY, March 5

Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium.

SATURDAY, March 12

Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast, sponsored by Tau Omicron Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Inc. Speaker: 9 a.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St. (postponed from Jan. 14). Speaker Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. $10; cmcdonald@newcollegeinstitute.org 276-226-3769 or Ben Gravely at 276-806-0515.

SATURDAY, March 19

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., PHCC, course provides a basic look at statues and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. Cost $189. Pre-registration required by email at ph.augosoft.net or by calling 276-656-0260.

SUNDAY, March 20

Founder's Day: 3 p.m., former Henry County Courthouse. MHC Historical Society program featuring speaker Will Pannill.

WEDNESDAY, March 23

L.I.F.E. series - Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also May 25 & Sept. 28.

SATURDAY, April 2

Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K: 8 a.m., YMCA. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, May 14

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., PHCC, course provides a basic look at statues and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. Cost $189. Pre-registration required by email at ph.augosoft.net or by calling 276-656-0260.

WEDNESDAY, May 25

L.I.F.E. series - Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

SATURDAY, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series - Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.