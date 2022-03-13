Martinsville-area events Sunday, March 13

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

“Chicago: High School Edition:” 3 p.m. Magna Vista High School. $8 on our.show/chicagomv or $10 at the door.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 10:30 a.m., Martinsville Branch, 310 E. Church St. Everyone welcome.

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY

Paint Party: 6-8 p.m., Hugo’s; Subject: clover & lightning bugs, led by Kimberly Boyd. $25; to register, email kdboyd@aumail.averett.edu.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

“Bees and Butterflies: Our Beloved Pollinators” Deco Mesh wreath class: 4:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library. All supplies provided. Free; call 694-3352 to register.

“Just Add Water” class: 6:30-7:30 p.m., sponsored by P&HCC, how to water-color without paint; $15; Register and location information: 656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Free community COVID testing: 4-6 p.m., Martinsville Middle School, 201 Brown St.; inside, follow signs.

THURSDAY

“Bees and Butterflies: Our Beloved Pollinators” Deco Mesh wreath class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library. All supplies provided. Free; call 647-1112 to register.

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Special meeting of Henry County school board: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

FRIDAY

“Bees and Butterflies: Our Beloved Pollinators” Deco Mesh wreath class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library. All supplies provided. Free; call 629-2426 to register.

COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic: 4-6 p.m., free vaccine to adults and children five and older; Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd.; front parking lot.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; doors open at 5 p.m. $20/20 games. $1 game for members only at intermission.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

“Bees and Butterflies: Our Beloved Pollinators” Deco Mesh wreath class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library. All supplies provided. Free; call 403-5430 to register.

COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic: 9 a.m.-noon, free vaccine to adults and children five and older; Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd.; front parking lot.

“True Soup Kitchen:” 2 p.m., Church Without Walls Kingdom-Minded Believers, Fayette Street; cheeseburger & chips.

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department country breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m.; $8 adult, $4/child plate, take-out $8; call in orders at 930-2113. 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Route 57 West, Stuart.

Grapevine wreath class: 1-3 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre. $15; register: 957-5757. Wear gloves and bring a flathead screwdriver.

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, March 20

“True Soup Kitchen:” 1 p.m., Church Without Walls Kingdom-Minded Believers, Fayette Street; baked pasta with cheese, string beans & garlic bread.

Founder’s Day: 3 p.m., former Henry County Courthouse. MHC Historical Society program featuring speaker Will Pannill.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 21

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board Budget & Finance Committee and the Facilities Committee joint meeting: 11:30 a.m., Room 124, Frith Economic Development Center.

Patrick &Henry Community College Board:12:30 p.m., Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center.

TUESDAY, March 22

Painting class: 6-8 p.m., Studio 107; subject, “Springside by the Water;” $25 includes supplies and instructions by Kimberly Boyd. To register, email kdboyd@aumail.averett.edu or text 618-0617.

Pollinator Barn quilt: 6-9 p.m., Piedmont Arts; 12 to adult; $35 members/$40 non-members. All supplies provided. Advanced registration required. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; $5. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 23

Free community COVID testing: 4-6 p.m., Albert Harris Elementary School, 710 Smith St.; inside, follow signs.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also May 25 & Sept. 28.

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., Agenda includes “skill games” arcades, advertising signs and adding 484 acres to a 1,203-acre solar farm off Mountain Valley Road.

THURSDAY, March 24

Thomas Jefferson Awards: 5:30-8 p.m., at Virginia Museum of Natural History; $15 in advance/$20 at the door; can be reserved on line. Visit the official Thomas Jefferson Awards webpage or contact Charlotte Harter.

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Exhibit—VMFA on the Road: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.

FRIDAY, March 25

Opening reception for “Out of the Darkness,” “Looking at Appalachia” and “No Limits: Brain Injury”: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Free; RSVP by March 22 to 632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

Exhibit—VMFA on the Road: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road at Piedmont Arts. Free.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, March 26

Still life photography: Flowers: 9 a.m.-noon at Walker 135, & April 2. Register at 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

Painting with Genie: 1 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; all supplies provided; pre-registration required by calling the Centre at 276-957-5757; cost is $20 for members/$25 non-members.

Exhibits open at Piedmont Arts: “Out of the Darkness,” “Looking at Appalachia” and “VMFA on the Road.”

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, March 27

Barn quilt class: noon-4 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, all supplies provided. Pre-registration required by calling the Centre at 276-957-5757; cost is based on size-12”x36” exterior $75; 24”x24” exterior $65; 36”x36” exterior $85.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 28

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic: 4-6 p.m., free vaccine to adults and children five and older; Albert Harris Elementary School, 710 Smith St., Martinsville; back parking lot.

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, YMCA. fresh, affordable food; accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT payments.

Digital marketing bootcamp: 6:30-8 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; designed for small businesses and nonprofit organizations; register: ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TUESDAY, March 29

COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic: 4-6 p.m., free vaccine to adults and children five and older; Patrick Henry Elementary School, 1810 E. Church St., Ext., Martinsville; located on side of school.

Music by the Southern Gentlemen: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Historical Center. Country and gospel music. Free.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 30

Free community COVID testing: 4-6 p.m., Martinsville High School, 251 Commonwealth; inside, follow signs.

THURSDAY, March 31

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

SATURDAY, April 2

Autism Awareness Day: 1-4 p.m., Jack Dalton Park. Vendors, food trucks, information on resources, doctors to answer questions.

Bassett Band Boosters’ Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bassett High School. To reserve a spot: bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

MONDAY, April 4

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

ServSafe manager training classes: noon-4 p.m., Mondays & Wednesdays, thru April 13, $150, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TUESDAY, April 5

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, April 7

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: 8 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Henry County School Board monthly meeting: Time TBD, Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Earl White String Band: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. $20 general admission.

Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K: 8 a.m., YMCA. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

FRIDAY, April 8

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 8, 9, 10; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Music in the Box series: T.C. Carter Band, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre. Tickets ($10) on twcp.net or at the door.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, April 9

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

MONDAY, April 11

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

TUESDAY, April 12

Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m.-noon; in person or virtual; Communication; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Wee Create: 3:30-5 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Crafts for ages 2-5. $10. Register: 276-632-3221 or bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

FRIDAY, April 15

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, April 16

Motorcycle basic rider course 2: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., April 16 or April 17, Saturday or Sunday; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $50; improve skills in a safe environment. Motorcycles are provided or participants can use their own. Bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 17

Easter is celebrated.

FRIDAY, April 22

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Grapes & Grains wine and brandy tasting: 6:30-10 p.m. at Virginia Museum of Natural History; heavy hors d’oeuvres and silent auction; dress is safari chic or dressy casual; $50 per person; tickets can be purchased online at the VMNH box office. Table sponsorships can be purchased on line or via check ranging from $600 to $5,000. For more information, contact Charlotte Harter.

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC; Rick Dawson, instructor. Register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.

Earth Day Family Day: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Garden, free admission.

Music in the Box, Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez: Saturday, April 23, at the Black Box Theatre; music at 7:30 p.m., with VIP reception preceding. Tickets to music: $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 24

“Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia:” 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum (former county courthouse). Sue Rosser will present the program.

MONDAY, April 25

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, YMCA. fresh, affordable food; accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT payments.

TUESDAY, April 26

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 29, 30, May 1; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Garden Party featuring After Jack: 6 p.m., Gravel-Lester Garden. “Hot folk” music from the Blue Ridge Mountains. $20, PiedmontArts.org. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; Rick Dawson will show you how to capture the action; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Mavahi Class of 1971 50th Reunion: Chatmoss Country Club. Stan Wright, 757-871-9861; 902 Childress Drive, Martinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

THURSDAY, May 5

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, free admission; a self guided tour of the Museum’s current exhibits. RSVP by May 4 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

FRIDAY, May 6

Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

SATURDAY, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

TUESDAY, May 10

Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m.-noon; Cultivating Accountability; in person or virtual; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

FRIDAY, May 13

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

SATURDAY, May 14

Expressions 2022 entries: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Entry rules at PiedmontArts.org.

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TUESDAY, May 24

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

WEDNESDAY, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

FRIDAY, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

SATURDAY, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.