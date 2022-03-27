Martinsville-area events Sunday, March 27

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast: 7-10 a.m., Ruritan Building on Calloway Drive. Eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, hashbrowns and pancakes. No set price; donations will support scholarships. Eat in, carry out, or pick up.

Horsepasture VFD country breakfast buffet: 6-10 a.m., fire department, with bacon, ham, sausage, both brown & white gravy, eggs and apples; $8.

Still life photography: Flowers: 9 a.m.-noon at Walker 135, & April 2. Register at 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

Roadside cleanup with Ararat Ruritan Club: 10 a.m., starting at club building, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

Painting with Genie: 1 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; all supplies provided; $25. Register: 957-5757.

Exhibits open at Piedmont Arts: “Out of the Darkness,” “Looking at Appalachia” and “VMFA on the Road.”

Middle and high school regional band concert: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; free.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY

Barn quilt class: noon-4 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, all supplies provided. Pre-registration required by calling the Centre at 276-957-5757; cost is based on size-12”x36” exterior $75; 24”x24” exterior $65; 36”x36” exterior $85.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic: 4-6 p.m., free vaccine to adults and children five and older; Albert Harris Elementary School, 710 Smith St., Martinsville; back parking lot.

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, YMCA. fresh, affordable food; accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT payments.

Digital marketing bootcamp: 6:30-8 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; designed for small businesses and nonprofit organizations; register: ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

Any Lengths AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY

COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic: 4-6 p.m., free vaccine to adults and children five and older; Patrick Henry Elementary School, 1810 E. Church St., Ext., Martinsville; located on side of school.

Music by the Southern Gentlemen: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Historical Center. Country and gospel music. Free.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Free community COVID testing: 4-6 p.m., Martinsville High School, 251 Commonwealth; inside, follow signs.

Henry County Electoral Board: 10 a.m., Henry County Administration Building.

THURSDAY

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

FRIDAY

Big Basement Sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fido’s Finds, 119 E. Main St.

“Aladdin Jr.” MHS musical: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium. $8 before 3 p.m. April 1; $10 after

Any Lengths AA 12 & 12 Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

Big Basement Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fido’s Finds, 119 E. Main St.

Bargain Fair: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Charity League warehouse, 242 Franklin St.

Autism Awareness Day: 1-4 p.m., Jack Dalton Park. Vendors, food trucks, information on resources, doctors to answer questions.

Barn quilt class: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy, taught by Lisa Martin. $25, including all supplies. Register by March 30 to lisaorpheus@gmail.com.

Bassett Band Boosters’ Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bassett High School. To reserve a spot: bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

“Aladdin Jr.” MHS musical: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium. $8 before 3 p.m. April 1; $10 after

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 3

“Aladdin Jr.” MHS musical: 3 p.m., $8 before 3 p.m. April 1, Martinsville High School auditorium.; $10 after

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 4

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Any Lengths AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

ServSafe manager training classes: noon-4 p.m., Mondays & Wednesdays, thru April 13, $150, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TUESDAY, April 5

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, April 7

Caregiver support group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre, facilitated by Good Samaritan.

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: 8 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Henry County School Board monthly meeting: 9 a.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Earl White String Band: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. $20 general admission.

Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K: 8 a.m., YMCA. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

FRIDAY, April 8

Music Night: 6:15 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; Travis Frye & Blue Mountain. $5.

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 8, 9, 10; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Music in the Box series: T.C. Carter Band, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre. Tickets ($10) on twcp.net or at the door.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Any Lengths AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, April 9

Books & Bunnies: 9 a.m. to noon, Smith River Sports Complex. Egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. for ages 0-5 and at 11:15 a.m. for ages 6-13, plus activities. Sponsored by Harvest Youth Board.

Community Easter egg hunt: 10 a.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Thirty-One Bingo to support Laurel Park Middle PTO: 6 p.m., 280 Laurel Park Ave. $20 for 20 games ($10 for accompanying kids). Silent auction & concessions.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 10

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 11

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY, April 12

Horsepasture District Community Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building, with District Supervisor Debra Buchanan, County Administrator Tim Hall, Sheriff Lane Perry & VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes.

Microsoft excel 2016: 5:30-8:30 p.m.; April 12-26; $75; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260; P&HCC. Live on line-instructor led.

Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m.-noon; in person or virtual; Communication; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Wee Create: 3:30-5 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Crafts for ages 2-5. $10. Register: 276-632-3221 or bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

FRIDAY, April 15

AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, April 16

Easter egg hunt: 10 a.m., Basset Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane. Easter Bunny, bike giveaways, toys. Free. Auction begins at 2 p.m.

Kappa Community Cookout: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive. Free food; healthcare and mental health professionals providing information; Easter egg hunt; $250 cash giveaway. Host: Martinsville Chapter Kappa Alpha Psi

Motorcycle basic rider course 2: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., April 16 or April 17, Saturday or Sunday; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $50; improve skills in a safe environment. Motorcycles are provided or participants can use their own. Bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 17

Easter is celebrated.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 18

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

FRIDAY, April 22

AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, April 23

Grapes & Grains wine and brandy tasting: 6:30-10 p.m. at Virginia Museum of Natural History; heavy hors d’oeuvres and silent auction; dress is safari chic or dressy casual; $50 per person; tickets can be purchased online at the VMNH box office. Table sponsorships can be purchased on line or via check ranging from $600 to $5,000. For more information, contact Charlotte Harter.

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC; Rick Dawson, instructor. Register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.

Earth Day Family Day: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Garden, free admission.

Music in the Box, Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez: Saturday, April 23, at the Black Box Theatre; music at 7:30 p.m., with VIP reception preceding. Tickets to music: $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

Martinsville High School Prom:

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 24

“Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia:” 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum (former county courthouse). Sue Rosser will present the program.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 25

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, YMCA. fresh, affordable food; accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT payments.

TUESDAY, April 26

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 29, 30, May 1; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Garden Party featuring After Jack: 6 p.m., Gravel-Lester Garden. “Hot folk” music from the Blue Ridge Mountains. $20, PiedmontArts.org. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks.

AA 12 & 12 Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Drug take-back: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Martinsville Fire Department. Bring expired and unneeded prescription drugs to dispose of safely.

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; Rick Dawson will show you how to capture the action; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Mavahi Class of 1971 50th Reunion: Chatmoss Country Club. Stan Wright, 757-871-9861; 902 Childress Drive, Martinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, May 1

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 2

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

WEDNESDAY, May 4

Martinsville Teacher of the Year

THURSDAY, May 5

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, free admission; a self guided tour of the Museum’s current exhibits. RSVP by May 4 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

FRIDAY, May 6

Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

AA 12 & 12 Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, May 9

Martinsville School Board:

TUESDAY, May 10

Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m.-noon; Cultivating Accountability; in person or virtual; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

THURSDAY, May 12

Big M ceremony:

FRIDAY, May 13

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

SATURDAY, May 14

P&HCC graduation: 10 a.m. at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Expressions 2022 entries: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Entry rules at PiedmontArts.org.

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SATURDAY, May 21

MHS graduation

TUESDAY, May 24

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

WEDNESDAY, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

TUESDAY, May 31

Introduction to Microsoft Office 2016 Suite: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; May 31-June 21; $175; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260; P&HCC. All courses are live on-line instructor led.

FRIDAY, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

June 18

Don’t Count Me Out Annual Basketball Tournament: Martinsville Middle School.

SATURDAY, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.