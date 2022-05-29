Martinsville-area events Sunday, May 29

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Memorial Day is observed: Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closed.

Memorial Day service: noon, Roselawn Burial Park; speaker SFC (Ret. Army) Sean A. Morrison.

Wreath-laying: 2 p.m.; by General Joseph Martin Daughters of the American Revolution at the Vietnam Memorial at the Bassett Historical Center.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave.

Introduction to Microsoft Office 2016 Suite: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; May 31-June 21; $175; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260; P&HCC. All courses are live on-line instructor led.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., take-out from Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.

THURSDAY

Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Bus to Broadway: “Hamilton:” Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, North Carolina; $155 per person-$10 boxed dinner; bus leaves Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance of Hamilton. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon; tool and knife sharpener on site; Summer Jam Concert at 6 p.m. at the Market.

Big Basement Sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fido’s Finds, 110 E. Main St., to benefit SPCA.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Oldskool, 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.

Opening reception: 6-8 p.m., Piedmont Arts; opening reception and awards ceremony in honor of Expressions 2022. Open to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP by May 31 at PiedmontArts.org

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or visit ph.augosoft.net.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.

Big Basement Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fido’s Finds, 110 E. Main St., to benefit SPCA.

Infinity Acres Ranch 7th Annual Spring Carnival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway. $5.

Movie & Mocktails with Marilyn: 5:30 p.m., Collinsville Library, for 18 and older: “old Hollywood” costume contest and movie trivia, drinks, door prizes and a Marilyn Monroe movie. To register: 276-647-1112.

Community Engagement Session with UpTown Partnership: 1-2:30 p.m., TAD Space, 20 E. Church St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, June 5

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 6

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 7

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, June 9

Henry County School Board meeting: 9 a.m., Henry County Administration Building.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, June 10

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon; Patrick County Extension will test your pressure canner gauges.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.

Music Night: 6:20 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, with The Country Boys; $5; concessions.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, June 11

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, June 12

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 13

Stem enrichment program: June 13-July, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 14

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

‘TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, June 15

Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: “Ink-credible Creations.” $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

THURSDAY, June 16

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, June 17

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Hard Times Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, June 18

Don’t Count Me Out Annual Basketball Tournament: Martinsville Middle School.

Third No Business Mountain Homebrew Competition judging: for information, visit www.bushelsandbarrels.com.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, June 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 20

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 21

FRIDAY, June 24

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Evergreen, 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.

SATURDAY, June 25

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

MONDAY, June 27

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 28

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, June 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

FRIDAY, July 1

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, July 2

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, July 3

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Monday, July 4 WEDNESDAY, July 6 THURSDAY, July 7

Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

MONDAY, July 11

Stem enrichment program: July 11-July 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

FRIDAY, July 15

Scentsy Bingo: 6 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; $20/20 games; $1 game for members only at intermission.

SATURDAY, July 16

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library Book sale: Basement, Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, July 27

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

WEDNESDAY, July 27

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MONDAY, Aug. 1

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

TUESDAY, Aug. 9 MONDAY, Aug. 22

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MONDAY, Sept. 5

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, Sept. 26

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register

MONDAY, Oct. 3

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

MONDAY, Oct. 24

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race:

Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race:

Martinsville Speedway.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Thursday, April 14, 2022 (1:00pm-6:00 pm)—The Ararat Ruritan Club will host the American Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6pm on Thursday, April 14th. To schedule your appointment, please contact Kevin Smith at 276-229-6493, or sign up online at redcross.org. Walk-ins are also welcome! Everyone who donates blood will get an extra coverall ticket for the following Saturday’s bingo, a FREE Red Cross t-shirt and be registered to win an Ararat Ruritan Club cookbook. The club building is located at 4711 Ararat Highway in Ararat, VA