Martinsville-area events Sunday, Nov. 14

TODAY
Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Anniversary: 3 p.m., celebrating 25th anniversary at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Program will include music and refreshments. Distinguished speakers.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Greater Bassett (GBAC) to meet: 10 a.m., Pocahontas Baptist Church fellowship hall for monthly meeting. Everyone is welcome to join/or volunteer. Bring your mask and use social distancing.
American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 to meet: 7 p.m. at Post Home, 129 Creekside Drive, Martinsville, monthly meeting; Executive Board meets at 6 p.m. New members are invited.
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
TUESDAY
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Dine Small vouchers: First day to pick up voucher for $10 in local restaurant meal from MHC Visitor Center, to use on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Thanksgiving food box distribution: 6 p.m., Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
Painting with Karen Conner: 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 plus. Subject: Snowman. $35/$30; register at Piedmont Arts or PiedmontArts.org.
Application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care—19 to 64 year olds) through MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: Call or text Ann Walker at 2
FRIDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications, final day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
SATURDAY
Paper crafting: 10-11 a.m.; create a Christmas card; class at the IDEA Center; cost $15; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augustoft.net.
Community Thanksgiving dinner: 11:30 a.m., The Sportsman Club, 47 Fayette St., Martinsville, hosted by Refuge Temple Ministries.
Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department raffle drawing: 7 p.m., 6687 Fairystone Park Highway. Tickets (from any member) $20, with prizes of $2,500, two of $200, 10 of $100 and a raffle of one of final 10 tickets drawn at the event.
Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School, $3 admission (free for under 5); masks required.
First Presbyterian Of Martinsville, located on Patrick Henry Avenue, will host a Free take out only breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. available under the portico in back of church.
Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department cash giveaway: drawing starts at 7 p.m.; grand prize of $2500; additional prizes of $100 each (16) with two prizes of $200 each. Contact a fire department member to purchase a ticket.
Food Bank: 9-11 a.m., First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. There will be meats and some produce available.
Christmas Parade: 5 p.m., uptown Martinsville.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
Basset Band Boosters Craft Show: Nov. 20-21, Bassett High School.
SUNDAY, Nov. 21
Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 1-5 p.m., Bassett High School, $3 admission (free for under 5); masks required.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Nov. 23
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closing at noon today; closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov.29 at 8 a.m.
Food boxes giveaway: 6 p.m., by Kingdom Point Church until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY, Nov. 25
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov.29 at 8 a.m.
Thanksgiving Day service: 11 a.m. on Refuge Temple Ministries’ Facebook and YouTube pages (virtual only). Dr. Charles Whitfield, pastor of First Baptist Church East Martinsville, speaking.
Thanksgiving meal and fellowship: 5 p.m., Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church.
FRIDAY, Nov. 26
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov.29 at 8 a.m.
SATURDAY, Nov. 27
Small business Saturday: Events include using the free $10 vouchers that were available at MHC Visitor Center at participating local restaurants.
SUNDAY, Nov. 28
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.