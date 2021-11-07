Martinsville-area events Sunday, Nov. 7

SATURDAY

Fall fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, vendors, cruise-in, food trucks, book sale, paint class and “Barnival on the Ballfield” with the Pig Train. Free admission, with costs for kids’ activities. Vendor spots available until Nov. 5; call 276-957-5757.

Disability Rights and Resource Center annual meeting: 9:30 a.m., Distancing Learning Classroom of Virginia Museum of Natural History.

29th Annual Big Bird Toy Ride: registration, 10 a.m.; kickstands up, 1 p.m.; 6537 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. Cost of $10 or one new toy entitles each person to food the ride and music by Madhouse. All proceeds to Christmas Cheer. Rain date Dec. 11.

Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. Doors open at 4:30. $20 for 20 games, coveralls $5 each, door prizes, concessions. Each game pays out $50 with the cover-all payout at $150 if not won within 53 draws. Bring donations for Patrick County Food Bank for free coverall.

Holiday Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Reynolds Homestead’s Community Engagement Center, Critz. (Vendor space $25—Terri Leviner, 694-7181 ext. 22)