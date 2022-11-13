Martinsville-area events Sunday, November 13

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Patrick County Historical Society general membership meeting: 2 p.m., Patrick branch library/museum, 116 W. Blue Ridge St., Uptown Stuart; Ann McConnell, Regent of the Col. Abram Penn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to speak.

Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; refreshments; $5; games also.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Friends of the Blue Ridge Library: 10:30 a.m., monthly meeting, Bassett Branch Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Hwy.

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

Fall-scented soy candle-making class: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway Branch library; ages 18 and up; register by calling 276-956-1828.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Wee create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

Horsepasture Community meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building; with Debra Buchanan, Sheriff Lane Perry and Lisa Hughes.

Parent meeting for MVHS After-Prom Committee: 6 p.m., Magna Vista High School.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Drive-thru community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 today before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees to meet: noon, Patrick County Branch Library.

Drug free MHC to meet: noon-1:30 p.m.; join via zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82696166315?pwd=bHk3RENaS1RZVlhYMGxpQUNpdkJvQT09 Meeting ID: 826 9616 6315, Passcode: 697680

Fall-scented soy candle-making class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; ages 18 and up; register at 276-647-1112.

Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District Staff Traveling Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Bassett Branch Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Hwy.; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY

Fall-scented soy candle-making class: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library; ages 18 and up; register by calling 276-694-3352.

“Diamond Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue”: 7 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre, Patrick & Henry Community College.

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Fall barn quilt class: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $40; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

A beautifully broken Virginia: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; unique photographic journey through rural places by photographer John Plashal; $20.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Fall-scented soy candle-making class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; ages 18 and up; register by calling 276-629-2426.

“Diamond Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue”: 7 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre, Patrick & Henry Community College.

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Fundraising concert for Henry County Food Pantry: 7-9 p.m., HJDB Event Center (old Bassett High School), with band Jus Cauz. $8.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SATURDAY

Martinsville & Henry County Christmas Parade: 5 p.m., with a “pre-show” at 4:30 in front of Martin Plaza.

“Diamond Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue”: 2 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre, Patrick & Henry Community College.

Fall-scented soy candle-making class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Main Library; ages 18 and up; register by calling 276-403-5430.

Martinsville Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon.

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School. $5. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

Music in the Box: Wild Ponies, Doug and Telisha Williams, will perform; doors open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 8p.m.; tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.twcp.net.

Cash raffle: 7 p.m., Fairystone Volunteer Fire Dept., 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy., Stuart; $20 per ticket from any fire department member.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Nov. 20

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 1-5 p.m., $5. Bassett High School. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center (former county courthouse); host MHC Historical Society.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Nov. 21

Patrick & Henry Community College Board meeting: 12:30 p.m., MET, 65 Motorsports Drive, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

Chix with Stix; 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; knitters bring your own supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23

W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner: 1-4 p.m., Martinsville High School, sponsored by Harvest Youth Board. Dine in or call 276-730-9017 by Nov. 20 for delivery.

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closing at noon.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Nov 24

Thanksgiving dinner: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sportsman Club 47 East Fayette St., Martinsville; sponsored by Reach Out Apostolic Church.

Thanksgiving is celebrated.

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closed.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

NOV. 25

Closed or cancelled because of the holiday: Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance.

“Diamond Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue”: 7 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre, Patrick & Henry Community College.

Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett, featuring Big Daddy Love with members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy, tickets are $15.

SATURDAY, Nov. 26

“Diamond Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue”: 7 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre, Patrick & Henry Community College.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Nov. 27

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

TUESDAY, Nov. 29

Louise R. Lester Spay/Neuter Clinic One Year Anniversary: noon to 7 p.m., Martinsville Henry County SPCA.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 1

Bob Ross Painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $75 members/$80 non-members; bring a roll of paper towels, all other supplies provided; advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org

Christmas tree lighting: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; Piedmont Arts.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Dec. 2

Hometown Christmas: 6 p.m., Grand Illumination, tree lighting ceremony in front of courthouse in Stuart.

Fido’s Finds big “Fall into Winter” basement sale” 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 119 East Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Dec. 3

Patrick County Christmas parade: 2 p.m., Stuart, with theme “Through the Decades.”

Fido’s Finds big “Fall into Winter” basement sale” 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 119 East Main St., Martinsville.

Breakfast with Santa: 6:30-10:30 a.m., Bassett Volunteer Fire Department; ham, sausage, pancakes, apples, gravy, biscuits, coffee & juice, $8.

Uptown Martinsville Tree Lighting: 5 p.m., 55 W. Church St.

Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m., Ridgeway.

“Fall” into Winter Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville. This is the replacement for Oktoberfest, which was cancelled due to rain.

Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stuart Famers’ Market, downtown Stuart; local and hand-made items from baked goods, holiday decor, meats, eggs, cheese and gifts.

SUNDAY, Dec. 4

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pop Spectacular: 3 p.m.; Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets are $20 general admission/$25 reserved seats/$5 students.

Seasonal Concert: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum (old courthouse); free; host, MHC Historical Society.

“Ring in the Joy of Christmas!” concert by Martinsville Handbell Ensemble: 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Martinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 6

Wee create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 2-6 with adult; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Patrick Henry Holiday business after hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reynolds Homestead; RSVP at www.patrickchamber.com

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Yoga in the galleries: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; Yoga with instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat, block, water bottle, etc.; free to members/$10 non-members (cash only, pay instructor).

Pictures with Santa: noon to 4 p.m.,Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., for your pets. $10 for a 5- by 7-inch photo by Dawson Photography.

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SUNDAY, Dec. 11

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 15

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, Dec. 18

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 19

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 20

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 22

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, Dec. 25

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 26

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 29

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

TUESDAY, Jan. 10

TUESDAY, Jan. 14

FRIDAY, Jan. 27

February 11, 2023

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: This VMNH traveling exhibit will go through Jan. 20 and provides a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)