Martinsville-area events Sunday, Oct. 10

TODAY

Coat Drive for Kids: now through Nov. 30. Drop off new or gently used coats to project partners Hollywood Cinema, Salvation Army or One-Hour Martinizing on Rives Road, or call Debra Parsons Buchanan at 358-1463.

Rooster Walk Reunion: Pop’s Farm in Axton; concludes.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Columbus/Indigenous Peoples Day observed: Many government offices closed (see closings below)

Martinsville City School Board meeting: 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.

Drip paintings class: 6:45-7:45 Mondays through Oct. 25, Jack Dalton IDEA Center. Use laser cutter to create unique design. $25. To register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

TUESDAY