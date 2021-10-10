 Skip to main content
Martinsville-area events Sunday, Oct. 10
EVENTS CALENDAR

Martinsville-area events Sunday, Oct. 10

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Coat Drive for Kids: now through Nov. 30. Drop off new or gently used coats to project partners Hollywood Cinema, Salvation Army or One-Hour Martinizing on Rives Road, or call Debra Parsons Buchanan at 358-1463.

Rooster Walk Reunion: Pop’s Farm in Axton; concludes.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Columbus/Indigenous Peoples Day observed: Many government offices closed (see closings below)

Martinsville City School Board meeting: 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.

Drip paintings class: 6:45-7:45 Mondays through Oct. 25, Jack Dalton IDEA Center. Use laser cutter to create unique design. $25. To register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

TUESDAY

Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rotary Field, 150 Woodland Drive, Stuart.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.

“Dark 2021:” 5-8 p.m., Collinsville Biscuitville. 20% of profits go to 10 area non-profit organizations.

Annual Candidates’ Forum: 7 p.m., Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road (Tyler Millner, tcmpastorms55@gmail.com; 650-8755).

City Council rescheduled: The Martinsville City Council meeting which would have been held Oct. 12 has been rescheduled for Nov. 4.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

General Joseph Martin Chapter of DAR: 10:30 a.m., Hugo’s Restaurant. Members, bring items for the Salem VA Hospital patients.

Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

THURSDAY

Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Storehouse. (Ann Walker, 732-0509)

Patriot Players’ “Little Shop of Horrors!:” 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $15 (www.phccpatriotplayers.com).

FRIDAY

Dragon Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. To attend, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative lab test.

Community COVID-19 testing: 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. Free for anyone; remain in car; masks required. For more information, call Gloria Martinez at Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311.

Patriot Players’ “Little Shop of Horrors!:” 7 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Student Center at P&HCC. $15 (www.phccpatriotplayers.com).

Friends of Library Book Sale: 1-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library basement.

“Fun-filled Night” at Woolwine Elementary: The bingo, crafts and vendors originally scheduled for this night will be postponed until spring. Meals still available: chicken sandwich, chips and drink, $5, or four meals for $20. Door prizes for prepaid orders. Meal pickup: 4-7 p.m.

Angel Tree application meetings: by appointment, through Oct. 29. Gifts for needy children for Christmas, through Salvation Army. Call 638-7259.

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Stuart.

Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.

AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

SATURDAY

Brunswick stew: 10 a.m., Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. Phone in orders to Fay Moore at 276-673-6378. $8/quart.

Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., Fairystone Volunteer Fire Dept., 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Stuart. For dine-in, $8/adults, $4/children; take-out, $8. Call-in orders: 930-2113.

Free take- out breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, Patrick Henry Avenue; under the portico in back.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Snow Creek Rescue Squad, 7049 Snow Creek Road, Penhook.

Mt. Bethel UMC Brunswick stew: Ready at 10 a.m. Call in orders ($8/quart) to Fay Moore at 638-6378.

Horsepasture Ruritan Club Brunswick stew (choice of regular or spicy): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Order from Lisa Harbour, 957-2281; Elizabeth Oakes, 638-4869; Daphne Stone, 957-1029; Ruth Mize, 957-1703; or Cathy Pope, 957-5259.

Patriot Players’ “Little Shop of Horrors!:” 2 & 7 p.m. $15 (www.phccpatriotplayers.com).

Brunswick stew: 9 a.m. to noon at Ridgeway Ruritan Club, 111 Magnolia St.; $8/quart. Pre-orders requested; Karen Zehr, 806-6110 or Robert Lackey, 340-0367.

Race Night Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., downtown Bassett. All makes & models welcome; food court; 50/50 drawing to benefit Harmony Hall. No tents, pets or burn-outs. Free admission.

Dragon Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. To attend, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative lab test.

Friends of Library Book Sale: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library basement.

Blue Jeans & Bling: 5:30-8 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza, by MHC Historical Society. Barbecue meal; Rag Top Band; live auction. Tickets $35/$40 (403-5361 or mhchistoricalsociety.com).

Apple Dumpling Festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Stuart.

Third Annual Michael C. Jarrett Basketball Clinic: Oct. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Y. Ages 6-16, $25 per day or $40 for both. Registration starts each morning at 9.

Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. 20 games for $20; coverall, $5; prizes, concession. $50 prize each game, with overall payout $150 if not won within 52 draws.

Hamburger Steak Dinner and gun raffle: 4-6:30 p.m., Bassett Volunteer Fire Dept. Plates ($10) include hamburger stead, french fries, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and drink. Raffle at 6:30.

» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.

» NA meeting, 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

» AA meeting, noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.

SUNDAY,

Oct. 17

“Treasure from the Vault:” 3 p.m. at Martinsville Henry County eritage Center and Museum.

» NA meeting, 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

TUESDAY, Oct. 17

» AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

» AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

» NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 18

» OSHA 30 for General Industry, 3:30-6:15 p.m. Mondays/Wednesdays (except Nov. 24) through Nov. 29, Patrick & Henry Community College. Training for supervisors who have safety responsibilities. $249.99. Register: 656-0260 or ph.augusoft.net

Tips for staying healthy during cold and flu season

