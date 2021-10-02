Martinsville-area events: Sunday, Oct. 3

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
» NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church in Martinsville.
MONDAY
» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser continues through Oct. 8 (S.M. Barr, 276-734-0040).
» ServSafe manager training by National Restaurant Association: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 4 & 11 at Patrick & Henry Community College. $150. Register: 656-0260 or ph.augusoft.net.
TUESDAY
» Genie Elgin’s art class: 9 a.m., Railway Cafe’s outdoor dining area in Bassett. Subject: Railway landscape. All supplies provided. $25; register by texting name to 224-0029.
» TOPS VA 0218: 10-11 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weigh-in from 9-9:55 a.m.
» AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
» AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
» NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board: at 6 p.m., followed by closed session, Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Latin Ballet of Virginia: Verde: at 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Reception at 6:30. $20 adults, $10 students; tickets at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY
» Community COVID-19 testing: 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. Free for anyone; remain in car; masks required. For more information, call Gloria Martinez at Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311.
» Rooster Walk Reunion, through Sunday, Pop’s Farm, with bands and vendors.
» Stuart Farmers Market: 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser concludes. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
» Pathways to Recovery, 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
» AA meeting, 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
» AA meeting, noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY
» Household Hazardous Waste Day: 9 a.m.-noon, Bassett Service Center, 2285 Fairystone Park Highway. MHC residents only. In addition to the usual items, residents may also drop off up to four boxes of 8.5-by-11 paper for shredding.
» Figsboro Ruritan Club Brunswick Stew: 7-11 a.m. or until sold out, Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive; $8/quart.
» Caring by Sharing: 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown. Free clothing and toys for babies & kids and household items.
» Painting Prodigies:10 a.m.-noon, Piedmont Arts. Karen Conner will teach kids (5-12) to paint a 12-by-12-inch canvas. $30/$25. Register at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
» NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
» AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY, Oct. 10
» “Rooster Walk Reunion,” Pop’s Farm in Axton, concludes.
MONDAY, Oct. 11
» Drip paintings class: 6:45-7:45 Mondays through Oct. 25, Jack Dalton IDEA Center. Use laser cutter to create unique design. $25. To register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.
TUESDAY Oct. 12
» Chix with Stix:10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
» “Dark 2021:” 5-8 p.m., Collinsville Biscuitville. 20% of profits go to 10 area non=profit organizations.
WEDNESDAY Oct. 13
» Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY Oct. 14
» Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Storehouse. (Ann Walker, 732-0509)
FRIDAY Oct. 15
» Dragon Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. To attend, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative lab test.
» Community COVID-19 testing: 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. Free for anyone; remain in car; masks required. For more information, call Gloria Martinez at Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311.
» Friends of Library Book Sale: 1-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library basement.
» “Fun-filled Night” at Woolwine Elemetary: 4 p.m., back parking lot. Craft vendors ($15 to reserve table—930-2811); at 6, cash bingo and chicken sandwich meals ($6). In event of rain, postponed until spring.
» Angel Tree application meetings: by appointment, through Oct. 29. Gifts for needy children for Christmas, through Salvation Army. Call 638-7259.
» Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Stuart.
» Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
» AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
» AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY
Oct. 16
» Dragon Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. To attend, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative lab test.
» Friends of Library Book Sale: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library basement.
» Blue Jeans & Bling: 5:30-8 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza, by MHC Historical Society. Barbecue meal; Rag Top Band; live auction. Tickets $35/$40 (403-5361 or mhchistoricalsociety.com).
» Apple Dumpling Festival:10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Stuart.
» Third Annual Michael C. Jarrett Basketball Clinic: Oct. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Y. Ages 6-16, $25 per day or $40 for both. Registration starts each morning at 9.
» Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. 20 games for $20; coverall, $5; prizes, concession. $50 prize each game, with overall payout $150 if not won within 52 draws.