Martinsville-area events Sunday, Oct. 31

"Brown v. Board of Education: Over 50 Years Later," a one-man play: 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. $20 for adults; $10 for students (k-12). Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org

Veterans Day is celebrated. All local, state and federal offices are closed.

FRIDAY,

Nov. 12

Music night: 6:20 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, with Snow Creek Ole Tyme Band; gates open at 5 p.m.; $5. Social distancing required with masks when that is not possible. Concessions will be sold.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY,

Nov. 13

Fall fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, vendors, cruise-in, food trucks, book sale, paint class and "Barnival on the Ballfield" with the Pig Train. Free admission, with costs for kids' activities. Vendor spots available until Nov. 5; caLL 276-957-5757.

Disability Rights and Resource Center annual meeting: 9:30 a.m., Distancing Learning Classroom of Virginia Museum of Natural History.