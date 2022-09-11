Martinsville-area events Sunday, Sept. 11

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 10:30 a.m., monthly meeting, Collinsville Branch Library, 2540 Virginia Ave.
GriefShare: 6 p.m.; Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.
Martinsville School Board: 6:15 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY
Patrick County Agricultural Fair: Today through Sept. 17 at Rotary Field in Stuart.
Lego club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.
Henry County Electoral Board: 10 a.m., Room 3, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees: noon, Martinsville Library.
Gen. Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution: 10:30 a.m., at Hugo’s Restaurant, lunch following.
Patrick County Agricultural Fair: Rotary Field in Stuart.
Move to Martinsville/Music in the Box show: 8 p.m., Hamlet Vineyards, music by Blake Christiana of Yarn; $15 (hamletvineyards.com); Pickle and Ash food truck from 6-8 p.m.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY
Rangeley Ruritan family night: 6 p.m., Clarence’s.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Patrick County Agricultural Fair: Rotary Field in Stuart.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.
Patrick County Agricultural Fair: Rotary Field in Stuart; youth poultry show, 6 p.m.; bunny hopping exhibit; Take the Scoop on Poop Challenge.
TGIF concert: 7 p.m., Bridge Street parking lot in Martinsville, with Slick Jr. & The Reactors; presented by Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club.
MHC is for Book Lovers Book-fest: Time TBA, Spencer-Penn Centre; dinner with authors.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY
At Home Baking Edition: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Library; Latoya Hodge, co-owner of 50 Shadez of Flavor, teaches how to make banana pudding cheesecake. Free. Call 276-403-5430 to register.
Blue Night at the Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., from Cross Point Church in Ridgeway at 2:15 p.m. to Bassett. Fundraiser for Benevolence Funds of local law enforcement.
Fundraising concert: 6-10 p.m., Fieldale Recreation Center lawn; $5; music by Double Barrel; bring a lawn chair.
Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department County Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., fire station; cost, $8 adult, $4 child. Call-in orders: 276-930-2113.
Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department‘s 50th Anniversary/Community Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the department, 3230 Chatham Road, Martinsville. Meet the firefighters; see trucks and equipment; free hot dogs, bouncy houses and more.
Patrick County Agricultural Fair: Rotary Field in Stuart; horses in barn; flatfooting contest.
MHC is for Book Lovers Book-fest: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. Authors, vendors, food trucks and other activities.
American Cancer Society Relay for Life: 3-7 p.m., Smith River Sports Complex. To register: www.relayforlife.org/mhcva.
PRESS Active Shooter Defense Training (Prepare, Respond, Engage, Save, Survive): 9 a.m. to noon, New College Institute, by Protect His House.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Sept. 18
Architecture & History of Uptown Martinsville program: 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center (former county courthouse), with Virginia King.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Sept. 19
P&HCC College Board: 12:30 p.m., Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Center, Patrick & Henry Community College. Budget & Finance committee, 11:30 a.m., Frith 124.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Sept. 20
Beat Saber game night: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Martinsville Library; call 276-403-5430 to register.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.
Henry County Fair: Martinsville Speedway.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Sept. 22
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Henry County Fair: Martinsville Speedway.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Sept. 23
Henry County Fair: Martinsville Speedway.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Evergreen, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.
SATURDAY, Sept. 24
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
Henry County Fair: Martinsville Speedway.
Bridging the Gap Between Church & Community Cruise-In: noon to 5 p.m., Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle Church, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton. Heads of State is the co-host.
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race: Martinsville Speedway, $30.
SUNDAY, Sept. 25
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Sept. 26
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Sept. 27
Author talk: 10 a.m., Bassett Historical Center; William Guerrant on “Jim Wren.”
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.: The final Wednesday market.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Sept. 29
Blood Drive: noon to 6 p.m., Horsepasture Christian Church. To make appointment, call 800-733-2767.
Open Poetry Slam and Traumedy with Roscoe Burnems: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $20.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Sept. 30
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, Oct. 1
Bargain Fair: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Charity League Warehouse, 242 Franklin St.
“39 Ghosts” locally made movie: 7 p.m., Hollywood Cinema
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Oct. 2
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 3
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Oct. 4
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Oct. 6
Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Oct. 7
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, Oct. 8
Veterans Appreciation Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jack Dalton Park; games, music and food; sponsored by Veterans Service Organization.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Oct. 9
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 10
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Oct. 11
Lego club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; second Tuesday of each month; ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Oct. 13
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Oct. 14
Blues, Brews & Stews: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts’ Gravely-Lester Art Garden.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, Oct. 15
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Oct. 16
“Behind Brothel Doors: The Business of Prostitution in Early America”: 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center (former county courthouse).
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 17
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Oct. 20
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Oct. 21
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, Oct. 22
Apple Dumpling Festival & 5K: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Stuart.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Oct. 23
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 24
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Oct. 25
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Oct. 27
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Oct. 28
“Be Part of History” fall blood drive: 10 a.m., MCH Heritage Center (former county courthouse).
SATURDAY, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 31
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
THURSDAY, Nov. 1
Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
THURSDAY, Nov. 3
FRIDAY, Nov. 4
SATURDAY, Nov. 5
MONDAY, Nov. 7
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
TUESDAY, Nov. 8
Lego club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
THURSDAY, Nov. 10
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
MONDAY, Nov. 14
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
THURSDAY, Nov. 17
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
SUNDAY, Nov. 20
“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center (former county courthouse)
TUESDAY, Nov. 22
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
Nov. 26
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
SATURDAY, Dec. 3
MONDAY, Dec. 5
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
THURSDAY, Dec. 8
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
SATURDAY, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
MONDAY, Dec. 12
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
TUESDAY, Dec. 13
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
MONDAY, Dec. 19 TUESDAY, Dec. 27 WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
