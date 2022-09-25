Martinsville-area events Sunday, Sept. 25

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors to meet: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant (next to Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY
Job Seekers Workshop by Virginia Career Works Center: 11 a.m.-noon, , Martinsville Library, 310 E. Church St.; to register, call 276-403-5430.
Author talk: 10 a.m., Bassett Historical Center; William Guerrant on “Jim Wren.”
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St.: The final Wednesday market.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive: noon to 6 p.m., Horsepasture Christian Church. To make appointment, call 800-733-2767.
Open Poetry Slam and Traumedy with Roscoe Burnems: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $20.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Oldskool, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY
Bargain Fair: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Charity League Warehouse, 242 Franklin St.
Oktoberfest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., uptown Martinsville.
Hot dogs, free: 3 p.m., Deliverance Faith Temple, 505 W. Church St., with Pastor Kaye Waller.
“39 Ghosts” locally made movie: 7 p.m., Hollywood Cinema
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Oct. 2
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 3
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Oct. 4
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Oct. 6
Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Oct. 7
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Bullet Band; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, Oct. 8
Veterans Appreciation Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jack Dalton Park; games, music and food; sponsored by Veterans Service Organization.
Blue Jeans & Bling: 5:30-9 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza; hosted by MHC Heritage Center & Museum; $40/person or $300/table of eight.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Oct. 9
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 10
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Oct. 11
Lego club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; second Tuesday of each month; ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Oct. 13
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Oct. 14
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.
Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 6:15 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m. with Jus’ Cauz Bluegrass Band; $5 cash donation; concessions; Spencer Penn Centre.
Blues, Brews & Stews: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts’ Gravely-Lester Art Garden.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, Oct. 15
Fall festival: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; for vendor inquires, email spcevents04@gmail.com or call 276-957-5757.
Patrick County Music Association 20th Anniversary Opry Show: 6 p.m., Rotary Building, Stuart;musicians Mack Shuh, Scarlett Norman, Miller Hopkins, the By Grace Band, the Country Boys band and featured band Sideline; $5.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Oct. 16
“Behind Brothel Doors: The Business of Prostitution in Early America”: 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center (former county courthouse).
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 17
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Oct. 20
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Oct. 21
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.,3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Oldskool; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, Oct. 22
Apple Dumpling Festival & 5K: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Stuart.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Oct. 23
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 24
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Oct. 25
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Oct. 27
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Oct. 28
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Jus’ Cauz; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.
“Be Part of History” fall blood drive: 10 a.m., MCH Heritage Center (former county courthouse).
SATURDAY, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 31
Stuart Spooktacular: 5:30-8 p.m.; Main Street, Stuart; sponsored by The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and Patrick County Young Professionals.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
THURSDAY, Nov. 1
Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
THURSDAY, Nov. 3
FRIDAY, Nov. 4
SATURDAY, Nov. 5
MONDAY, Nov. 7
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
TUESDAY, Nov. 8
Lego club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
THURSDAY, Nov. 10
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
FRIDAY, Nov. 11
A Veterans Day service hosted by the MHC Veterans Service Organization will be held at 11 a.m. at the HJDB Event Center.
SATURDAY, Nov. 12
Patrick County Music Association: 6 p.m., Rotary Building in Stuart; $5.
MONDAY, Nov. 14
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
THURSDAY, Nov. 17
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
SUNDAY, Nov. 20
“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center (former county courthouse); host MHC Historical Society.
TUESDAY, Nov. 22
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
Nov. 26
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
SATURDAY, Dec. 3 SUNDAY, Dec. 4
Seasonal Concert: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum (old courthouse); free; host, MHC Historical Society.
MONDAY, Dec. 5
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
THURSDAY, Dec. 8
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
SATURDAY, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
MONDAY, Dec. 12
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
TUESDAY, Dec. 13
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
MONDAY, Dec. 19 TUESDAY, Dec. 27 WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
