Martinsville-area events Thursday, July 21, and beyond

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Painting with Kimberly: 6-8 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 18 and up; $45; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
Henry County School Board: 9 a.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Piedmont Arts Guild: 11:45 a.m., Piedmont Arts.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY
Scentsy and Thirty-One Bingo: 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Bassett Moose Lodge.
Movie at the Market: 7 p.m., Martinsville Farmers Market, with games; movie “Clifford The Big Red Dog” begins at 8:30 p.m.; free. Bring a chair.
Dino Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Hard Times Band, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY
Free outdoor activities for kids up to age 17: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boxwood Hunt Club, 1818 Barker Road, Axton. Lunch for sale. Accompanying adult must register each child. For more information, contact Jeff McCambridge at 276-340-7820 or jeffmac6743@gmail.com.
Health fair: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Galilean House of Worship, 5078 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville; free health screening.
Foam Dart Gun Battle: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway Library. Bring your own (soft darts, and the guns that don’t require batteries) or use one provided.
Rangeley Ruritan breakfast: 7-10 a.m.; Rangeley Ruritans, Calloway Drive; price is donation.
Tractor & engine show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Rangeley Ruritans, Calloway Drive; entry fee $10, which will go towards door prize given at 4 p.m.; 276-340-0568 for details.
Dino Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.
Third Thursdays in Uptown: 3-9 p.m., Franlin/Depot Street parking lot below the Black Box Theatre.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Patrick County Board of Supervisors, if called: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount.
GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.
Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your own knitting supplies. $5; register at PiedmontArts.org
Drawing Studio: Learning to See and Draw: 6-9 p.m., Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; 15 to adult; $40; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Patrick County Fab Lab grand opening: 2-3:30 p.m., 212 Wood Brothers Drive, Stuart.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.
THURSDAY, July 28
Drawing Studio: Learning to See and Draw: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; 15 to adult; $40; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
History, cultivation and use of herbs: 10:30 a.m.-noon with lunch, Imagination Lavender Farm, conducted by Melanie Barrow, Extension Agent, Agriculture and Natural Resources, RSVP to 276-734-2828; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, July 29
See It...Draw It! Youth Drawing Class: 10 a.m.-noon; Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; for kids 8 to 15 with some experience; $35; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, JULY 30
Piedmont Arts: Artists who have work in display in Expressions 2022 should pick up their work between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For information see entry rules at PiedmontArts.org
Alcohol Ink painting workshop: 9 a.m.-noon with lunch at Imagination Lavender Farm; instructor Melani Helms; $40; RSVP to 276-734-2828.
Greater Bassett Family Fun Float: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., River Walk, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett. Live music, food trucks, vendors, shuttle service; bring canoe or kayak and blanket or chair.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, July 31
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Prillaman family reunion: noon, Fayerdale Hall at Fairy Stone State Park.
MONDAY, Aug. 1
GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.
Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Aug. 2
Drawing Studio: Intermediate drawing: 6-9 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; 15 to adult; $40; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, Aug. 4
Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; $85. Naomi Hodge-Muse, instructor; register at PiedmontArts.org.
Drawing Studio: Intermediate drawing: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; 15 to adult; $40; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.
Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Friday, Aug. 5
Designer Bag Bingo: 7 p.m. games begin; doors open at 6 p.m. Bassett Moose Lodge.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, Aug. 6
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Aug. 7
Quarter Auction: 2 p.m.; doors open 1 p.m., Bassett Moose Lodge.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Aug. 8
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
Virginia Master Naturalist training: Mondays, Aug. 8 through Dec. 5, from 6-8 p.m.; $60; register at swpmn@gmail.com.
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.
Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Aug. 9
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your own knitting supplies. $5; register at PiedmontArts.org.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, Aug. 11
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Aug. 12
Amazon Deals Bingo: 7 p.m.; 6 p.m. doors open; Bassett Moose Lodge.
Exhibit opening reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; free admission; opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, Aug. 13
Purrrfect Art Family Day: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; free.
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Aug. 14
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Aug. 15
GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.
Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Aug. 16
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, Aug. 18
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Aug. 19
TGIF concert: 7 p.m., Bridge Street parking lot, uptown Martinsville, with performers The Kings. Sponsored by Rotary Club of MHC.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, Aug. 20
Smith River Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Smith River Sports Complex
Uptown Music Fest: 7-11 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History, by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Aug. 21
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Aug. 22
Patrick County Board of Supervisors, if called: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.
Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Aug. 23
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your own knitting supplies. $5; register at PiedmontArts.org.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 24
THURSDAY, Aug. 25
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Aug. 26
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, Aug. 27
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Aug. 28
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Aug. 29
GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Aug. 30
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY, Sept. 1
Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Front Porch Fest: Sept. 1-4, Spirithaven Farm, Stuart. Bands include The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience and Consider the Source.
MONDAY, Sept. 5
Labor Day is celebrated.
Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
THURSDAY, Sept. 8
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
FRIDAY, Sept. 9
Savory September: The Art of Tailgating: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; tickets at PiedmontArts.org
Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
SATURDAY, Sept. 10
MONDAY, Sept. 12
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
TUESDAY, Sept. 13
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
FRIDAY, Sept. 16
TGIF concert: 7 p.m., Bridge Street parking lot in Martinsville, with Slick Jr. & The Reactors; presented by Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club.
SATURDAY, Sept. 17
MONDAY, Sept. 19
SATURDAY, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race: Martinsville Speedway, $30.
MONDAY, Sept. 26
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.
TUESDAY, Sept. 27
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register
MONDAY, Oct. 3
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.
THURSDAY, Oct. 6
Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
MONDAY, Oct. 10
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
TUESDAY, Oct. 11
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
THURSDAY, Oct. 13
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
FRIDAY, Oct. 14
MONDAY, Oct. 17
MONDAY, Oct. 24
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.
TUESDAY, Oct. 25
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY, Oct. 27
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
SATURDAY, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.
SUNDAY, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.
THURSDAY, Nov. 1
Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
FRIDAY, Nov. 4
SATURDAY, Nov. 5
MONDAY, Nov. 7
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
TUESDAY, Nov. 8
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
THURSDAY, Nov. 10
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
MONDAY, Nov. 14
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
THURSDAY, Nov. 17
TUESDAY, Nov. 22
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
MONDAY, Dec. 5
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
THURSDAY, Dec. 8
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
SATURDAY, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
MONDAY, Dec. 12
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
TUESDAY, Dec. 13
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
MONDAY, Dec. 19
TUESDAY, Dec. 27
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.