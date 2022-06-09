Martinsville-area events Thursday, June 9 and beyond

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Horsepasture Ruritan Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m., monthly dinner meeting.

40th Hot Fun in the Summertime Beach Music Festival: Wayside Park, 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart.

Henry County School Board meeting: 9 a.m., Henry County Administration Building.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge, next to high school.

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon; Patrick County Extension will test your pressure canner gauges.

40th Hot Fun in the Summertime Beach Music Festival: Wayside Park, 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

Music Night: 6:20 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, with The Country Boys; $5; concessions.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Free low resistance, chair aerobics-style exercise class: noon, Virginia Museum of Natural History, led by LaDonna Hairston & sponsored by MLC Cancer Foundation and more; to reserve space, text RSVP to 910-720-6955.

Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m., Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. All free; no requisites.

Kayak with Blue Ridge Ski & Outing Club: 9:30 a.m., at the Canoe Access on Tensbury Drive to run shuttle at the Sports Complex. Put in the water at 10:30 a.m.; for information voice or text 276-340-5339.

Meadows of Dan Country Breakfast: 7-11 a.m., Meadows of Dan Community Building. $9 advance, $10 at door.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

Charity League’s Take Me Out to the Ballgame Mini Touch-A-Truck: 5 p.m., Hooker Field. Children’s activities. $3; free for 12 and under.

40th Hot Fun in the Summertime Beach Music Festival: Wayside Park, 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

Martinsville Handbell Ensemble: 12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church; free admission.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

STEM enrichment program: June 13-July, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

Red Cross Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stuart Rotary Field, 150 Woodland Drive, Stuart.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $5. Bring your own supplies.

‘TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: “Ink-credible Creations.” $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

THURSDAY, June 16

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon to 6 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, June 17

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-6 p.m., Sanville Ruritan Club, 3451 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett, sponsored by Blackberry Baptist Church.

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon; vendors of the Rise and Shine Kids market.

Cruise-in: 5-7 p.m., King’s Grant, 350 King’s Way Road, with food and live music. Rain date June 24.

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Hard Times Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, June 18

Don’t Count Me Out Annual Basketball Tournament: Martinsville Middle School.

Third No Business Mountain Homebrew Competition judging: for information, visit www.bushelsandbarrels.com.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, June 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 20

Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA, 3 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

WEDNESDAY, June 22

Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District Staff traveling office hours: 10-11:30 a.m., City Manager’s Conference Room, Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.

THURSDAY, June 23

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-6 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 AL Philpott Highway, Ridgeway.

FRIDAY, June 24

Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon.

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Evergreen, 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, 732-5398.

SATURDAY, June 25

Barn Quilt painting class: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Highway, led by Lisa Martin with The Wormy Chestnut, $30; register by June 20 at lisaorpheus@gmail.com.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

MONDAY, June 27

Wake the World: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta; adaptive program of watersports and recreation for people with disabilities; Scot Mills at 540-263-0369, or visit Wheel Love on Facebook.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 28

Wake the World: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta: adaptive program of watersports and recreation for people with disabilities; Scot Mills at 540-263-0369, or visit Wheel Love on Facebook.

Grow MHC 2022 Awards: 11 a.m., City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., sponsored by MHC Chamber of Commerce.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, June 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, June 30

Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge.

FRIDAY, July 1

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, July 2

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, July 3

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, July 4

Independence Day Celebration: DeHart Park, Stuart. Fireworks at dusk.

THURSDAY, July 7

Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting (upstairs).

FRIDAY, July 8

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

MONDAY, July 11

Stem enrichment program: July 11-July 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

Bluegrass Festival: July 14-16, Wayside Park, 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart. Host band: Johnny and Jeanette Williams. Also Junior Sisk Band, Lonesome River Band, Five Mile Mountain Road, Addie Levy Band, Goodfellers, Harrison Ridge, Wound Tight, Mike Mitchell Band, Tim White and Troublesome Hollow. $50 for all three days; other ticket options available. 276-692-4149 or hazelwoodtrucking@embarqmail.com.

FRIDAY, July 15

Scentsy Bingo: 6 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; $20/20 games; $1 game for members only at intermission.

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

SATURDAY, July 16

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library Book sale: Basement, Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

TUESDAY, July 19

Bassett Historical Society: 10 a.m.; Susan L. Adkins Memorial meeting room; Beverly Woody will speak on how the Blue Ridge Parkway was born as she highlights 30 families and their unique way of life.

MONDAY, July 27

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

WEDNESDAY, July 27

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

FRIDAY, July 29

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

MONDAY, Aug. 1

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

MONDAY, Aug. 22

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Sept. 1

Front Porch Fest: Sept. 1-4, Spirithaven Farm, Stuart. Bands include The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience and Consider the Source.

MONDAY, Sept. 5

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, Sept. 26

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register

MONDAY, Oct. 3

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

MONDAY, Oct. 24

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race:

Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race:

Martinsville Speedway.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

