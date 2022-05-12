Martinsville-area events Thursday, May 12

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Horsepasture Ruritan Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. at club building; scholarship recipients for 2022-2023 and parents.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; locally grown fresh vegetables, eggs, baked items, cheese, meats, honey; storytime at 10 a.m.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; for questions, call 732-5398.

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, at Henry County Department of Public Safety Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, $100; register at 656-5461 or ph.augosoft.net.

Music Night at Spencer Penn: 6:15 p.m., with band Slate Mountain Ramblers. $5 admission; concessions.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Bassett Ruritan Club breakfast: 6-10 a.m., Philpott Dam Road; $7; all-you-can-eat sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee.

Expressions entries drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piedmont Arts 215 Starling Ave.; entry forms at Piedmont Arts or PiedmontArts.org

Southwest Piedmont Beekeepers Association field day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; observe bees in their hives; more information at 694-2769 or amylisabergamo@gmail.com. Rain date May 28.

Spaghetti plate at FAHI: cancelled, as of Tuesday.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

“DIY Stickers:” 10 a.m. to noon; Patrick & Henry Community College’s IDEA Center; $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

Knitting with Fern plus friends: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $40 for one session, or registered students in all; PiedmontArts.org.

P&HCC graduation: 10 a.m., Patrick & Henry Community College.

Expressions 2022 entries: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Entry rules at PiedmontArts.org.

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 656-0260.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

Hanging Rock Hike with Blue Ridge Ski & Outing Club: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet at Food Lion in Bassett Forks. Moderate hike until the end, which is strenuous.

MHC Historical Society annual meeting and author talk: 3 p.m. at the former Henry County courthouse. Roy Pollina to talk about his book “Justified by Her Children.”

Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m., the Spencer-Penn Centre. $5.

MHC Historical Society annual meeting: 3 p.m., former Henry County courthouse, with guest speaker Roy Pollina, author of “Justified by Her Children.”

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Servsafe manager training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; to earn ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification; P&HCC; $169; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-0260.

“Drip Paintings:” 6:30-8 p.m.; P&HCC’s IDEA Center; $25; two-part class, using vinyl cutter and paint pouring; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Triad S.A.L.T. Council seminar: 2-3 p.m., for Martinsville/Henry County; Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road; program on scams against older adults; free; refreshments.

Community take-out meal: 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.

Rubber stamps: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; P&HCC IDEA Center; $15; students will learn unexpected/creative uses for rubber stamps; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

Knitting with Fern Plus Friends: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; $40 for one session if not enrolled in entire class.

Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: rubber stamping. $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

THURSDAY, May 19

Patriot Players’ “Steel Magnolias” opening night: 7 p.m., P&HCC. Runs through May 22. Tickets ($15) on https://phccpatriotplayers.square.site/.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, May 20

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; free blood pressure checks from The Landmark and Blue Ridge Nursing’s facility.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; for questions, call 276-732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

“Puffs” by Magna Vista High School: 7 p.m.; $8 on onthestage.tickets/show/magna-vista-high-school/puffs-83847/tickets.

Patriot Players’ “Steel Magnolias” opening night: 7 p.m., P&HCC. Runs through May 22. Tickets ($15) on https://phccpatriotplayers.square.site/.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, May 21

Introduction to Fly Fishing: 10 a.m.-noon; Smith River Trout Unlimited for adults and youth workshop at picnic shelter Fieldale Park, 11 Fieldale Ave., Fieldale, Henry County; free event; contact Jeff Deering at jdeer76@yahoo.com or Eric Tichay erictichay@yahoo.com.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.

Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise In: 3 p.m., downtown Bassett.

Knitting with Fern Plus Friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; $40 for one session if not enrolled in entire class.

Patriot Players’ “Steel Magnolias” opening night: 7 p.m., P&HCC. Tickets ($15) on https://phccpatriotplayers.square.site/.

“Puffs” by Magna Vista High School: 7 p.m.; $8 on onthestage.tickets/show/magna-vista-high-school/puffs-83847/tickets.

Cornhole Classic: noon; by Young Life MHC at Smith River Sports Complex; early registration $20/person or $40/team, includes lunch; registration increases after May 15. Family fun & competitive brackets; registration link: bit.ly/cornholemhc.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, May 22

Patriot Players’ “Steel Magnolias” opening night: 2 p.m., P&HCC. Runs through May 22. Tickets ($15) on https://phccpatriotplayers.square.site/.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 23

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, May 24

“What Great Bosses Know and Do:”

9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 25

Knitting with Fern Plus Friends: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; $40 for one session if not enrolled in entire class.

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

THURSDAY, May 26

Servsafe manager training: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; for ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification; P&HCC; $169; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-0260.

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, May 27

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; with Master Gardeners with information on growing small fruits.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; for questions, call 732-5398.

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

Magna Vista High School graduation: 7 p.m., MVHS.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, May 28

Expressions exhibit: opens, through July 19 at Piedmont Arts.

Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; $40 for one session if not enrolled in entire class.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

Bassett High School graduation: 9 a.m., BHS.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St. (basement)

SUNDAY, May 29

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 30

Memorial Day servce: noon, Roselawn Burial Park; speaker SFC (Ret. Army) Sean A. Morrison.

Wreath laying: 2 p.m.; by General Joseph Martin Daughters of the American Revolution at the Vietnam Memorial at the Bassett Historical Center.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, May 31

Introduction to Microsoft Office 2016 Suite: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; May 31-June 21; $175; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260; P&HCC. All courses are live on-line instructor led.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, June 2

Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Bus to Broadway Hamilton: Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, North Carolina; $155 per person-$10 boxed dinner; bus leaves Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance of Hamilton. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, June 3

Opening reception: 6-8 p.m., Piedmont Arts; opening reception and awards ceremony in honor of Expressions 2022. Open to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP by May 31 at PiedmontArts.org

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, June 4

Community Engagement Session with UpTown Partnership: 1-2:30 p.m., TAD Space, 20 E. Church St.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, June 4

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 6

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 7

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, June 9

Henry County School Board meeting: 9 a.m., Henry County Administration Building.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, June 10

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, June 11

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, June 12

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 13

Stem enrichment program: June 13-July, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 14

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.’TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, June 15

Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: “Ink-credible Creations.” $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

THURSDAY, June 16

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, June 17

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, June 18

Don’t Count Me Out Annual Basketball Tournament: Martinsville Middle School.

Third No Business Mountain Homebrew Competition judging: for information, visit www.bushelsandbarrels.com.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, June 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 21

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, June 25

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

MONDAY, June 27

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 28

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, June 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

FRIDAY, July 1

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, July 2

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, July 3

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, July 6 THURSDAY, July 7

Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

MONDAY, July 11

Stem enrichment program: July 11-July 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

SATURDAY, July 16

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library Book sale: Basement, Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, July 27

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race:

Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race:

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Thursday, April 14, 2022 (1:00pm-6:00 pm)—The Ararat Ruritan Club will host the American Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6pm on Thursday, April 14th. To schedule your appointment, please contact Kevin Smith at 276-229-6493, or sign up online at redcross.org. Walk-ins are also welcome! Everyone who donates blood will get an extra coverall ticket for the following Saturday’s bingo, a FREE Red Cross t-shirt and be registered to win an Ararat Ruritan Club cookbook. The club building is located at 4711 Ararat Highway in Ararat, VA