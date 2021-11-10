Martinsville-area events Thursday, Nov. 11

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Horsepasture Ruritan Club Thanksgiving dinner: 6:30 p.m.; special guests will be the workers who assisted the club in making Brunswick stew on Oct. 16.

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street, 2 doors down from Grace Network; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.

Veterans Day Celebration: 11 a.m., HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Speaker Dr. G.H. Vaughan; announcement of MHC Veteran of the Year; 29th Infantry Band; refreshments.

“Brown v. Board of Education: Over 50 Years Later,” a one-man play: 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Tickets are sold out. To be added to wait list, call the museum at 276-632-3221.

Veterans Day is celebrated. All local, state and federal offices are closed.

FRIDAY

