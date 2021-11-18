Martinsville-area events Thursday, Nov. 18

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Thanksgiving food box distribution: 6 p.m., Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
Painting with Karen Conner: 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 plus. Subject: Snowman. $35/$30; register at Piedmont Arts or PiedmontArts.org.
Application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care—19 to 64 year olds) through MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: Call or text Ann Walker at 2
FRIDAY
Quarter Auction: 7 p.m. at Oak Level Ruritan Club, 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett. Two paddles and a door prize ticket, $5; other options; concessions include pintos and hot dogs.
Christmas Cheer accepting applications, final day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
SATURDAY
Brunswick stew: $8/quart, Fontaine Ruritan Club, 1903 Joseph Martin Hwy.
Paper crafting: 10-11 a.m.; create a Christmas card; class at the IDEA Center; cost $15; registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augustoft.net.
Food Pantry of Mount Vernon Baptist Church: 9-11 a.m., 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. No questions asked. Come to the door at cemetery side.
Community Thanksgiving dinner: 11:30 a.m., The Sportsman Club, 47 Fayette St., Martinsville, hosted by Refuge Temple Ministries.
Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department raffle drawing: 7 p.m., 6687 Fairystone Park Highway. Tickets (from any member) $20, with prizes of $2,500, two of $200, 10 of $100 and a raffle of one of final 10 tickets drawn at the event.
Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School, $3 admission (free for under 5); masks required.
Free take-out breakfasts: 8:30-10 a.m., back portico of First Presbyterian Of Martinsville, Patrick Henry Ave.
Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department cash giveaway: drawing starts at 7 p.m.; grand prize of $2500; additional prizes of $100 each (16) with two prizes of $200 each. Contact a fire department member to purchase a ticket.
Food Bank: 9-11 a.m., First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. There will be meats and some produce available.
Christmas Parade: 5 p.m., uptown Martinsville.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
Basset Band Boosters Craft Show: Nov. 20-21, Bassett High School.
SUNDAY
Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 1-5 p.m., Bassett High School, $3 admission (free for under 5); masks required.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Pecans for sale by Mount Olivet Ruritanettes: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., drive-thru pickup at Mount Olivet Christian Church, 3261 Mount Olivet Road, Martinsville; l lb. bags, $10.
TUESDAY
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club, 1903 Joseph Martin Hwy.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
WEDNESDAY
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closing at noon today; closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29, at 8 a.m.
Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 8:30 a.m., Room #205, county administration building. 9 a.m., public hearings: Carver Memorial Gardens Inc., Abram Lee Penn, Justin B. Stone, Rocky Ford Solar Energy LLC and Axton Solar LLC.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving dinners in take-out plates: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sportsman Club, 47 Fayette St., Martinsville, hosted by Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle.
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Day service: 11 a.m. on Refuge Temple Ministries’ Facebook and YouTube pages (virtual only). Dr. Charles Whitfield, pastor of First Baptist Church East Martinsville, speaking.
Thanksgiving meal and fellowship: 5 p.m., Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church.
FRIDAY, Nov. 26
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m.
SATURDAY, Nov. 27
Small business Saturday: Events include using the free $10 vouchers that were available at MHC Visitor Center at participating local restaurants.
Sunday, Nov. 28
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Nov. 29
“Traveling Office Hours” with Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff: 10-11:30 a.m., Bassett Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Highway; 12:30-2 p.m., conference room of Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.
TUESDAY, Nov. 30
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY Dec. 2
Christmas Tree Lighting and events: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Garden at corner of Mulberry and Starling, by Piedmont Arts. Take pictures with Santa; 4-5 p.m. Christmas Wreath ornament craft; 5 p.m. story time with “Elsa;” 5 p.m. sunset lighting of Christmas tree made of 3,000 lights by Ian Hogg.
FRIDAY Dec. 3
Grand Illumination (Lighting of the Christmas tree and related events), 5:30-9 p.m., Main Street, Stuart.
First Fridays: 4-8 p.m., Martinsville Farmers Market.
SATURDAY Dec. 4
DIY ornaments: 10 a.m.-noon; Fab Lab Family Day, IDEA Center, cost $15. Pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-5461.
Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Stuart Farmers Market; locally made and produced items.
Patrick County Christmas Parade: 2 p.m., in Stuart.
Winter Blender by Stuart Elementary Schools PTO: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.
Thirty-One Bingo to support the Axton Volunteer Fire Department: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Axton Fire Dept., 55 Mountain Valley Road. $20 adults/$10 kids with paying adults. Supported by Rachel Catoe
Brenda Riggins Memorial Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stanleytown Elementary School. To register ahead, call 800-733-2767 (RED CROSS).
SUNDAY, Dec. 5
Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops: 3 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium. Tickets: $5-$25, at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
TUESDAY Dec. 7
Dedication ceremony of Patrick & Henry Community College’s Patrick County training facility to former governor Gerald L. Baliles and Major Richard S. Reynolds Sr.: 2 p.m.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY Dec. 9
Food Pantry of Mount Vernon Baptist Church: 9-11 a.m., 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. Come to cemetery side of the church, lower door. No questions asked.
Printing Holiday Card: 10:30-11 a.m.; 3:30-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Wee Create (ages 2-5) with adult supervision) class spend time making simple crafts with seasonal and exhibit themes. Free to members/$10 non-members. Register at PiedmontsArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Printing Holiday Card: 3:30-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Wee Create (ages 2-5) with adult supervision) class spend time making simple crafts with seasonal and exhibit themes. Free to members/$10 non-members. Register at PiedmontsArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Fundraising auction for American Legion Post 42: 6 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building.