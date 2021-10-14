Martinsville-area events Thursday, Oct. 14

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Kiwanis pancake day: 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Broad Street Parking Lot, Uptown Martinsville, $7/per plate or carry out for all you can-eat pancakes; one serving of sausage and drink.

Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Storehouse (Ann Walker, 732-0509).

Patriot Players’ “Little Shop of Horrors!:” 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $15 (www.phccpatriotplayers.com).

FRIDAY

Dragon Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. To attend, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative lab test.

Community COVID-19 testing: 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. Free for anyone; remain in car; masks required. For more information, call Gloria Martinez at Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311.