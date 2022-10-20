Martinsville-area events Thursday, Oct. 20

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included. TODAY

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees: noon, Ridgeway Branch library.

Martinsville City Council candidates forum: 6-8 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History, hosted by MHC Chamber of Commerce and moderated by attorney Phil Gardner.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Stuart Farmers market: 8 a.m. to noon; locally grown produce, honey, baked items, meats, coffee and crafts.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.,3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Oldskool; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Meadows of Dan Pancake Days fundraiser: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Highway.

How to Declutter Your House class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Library; ages 18 and up; with Jess Trott, productivity & organizing consultant; registration required due to limited space by calling 276-403-5430.

Pink Out for Breast Cancer football game: 7 p.m., ages 12 under;Laurel Park Middle School; $5; Southeast Falcons vs. Virginia Savages; ages 6 and under game 3 p.m.; 8 and under game at 4 p.m.; ages 10 and under game at 5:30 p.m.; part of proceeds to benefit Breast Cancer.

Rangeley Ruritans breakfast: 7 to 10 a.m., Ruritan building, Calloway Drive donations accepted.

Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept. country breakfast buffet: 6-10 a.m., $10.

A Pink Event Wellness Symposium & Fundraiser: 3 p.m., New College Institute.

Apple Dumpling Festival & 5K: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Stuart.

Drums Along the Blue Ridge: 11 a.m., Bassett High School; 12 bands competing with theme “Mixed Emotions.”

Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept. hamburger steak dinner: 4-7 p.m., $10.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant, North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5 .

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Laurel Park PTO fundraiser: 1 to 8 p.m., at Dippers; let cashier know that you are with Laurel Park PTO and 10% of sale will go back to organization.

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

Uptown Trick-or-Treat: 4 p.m., sponsored by Martinsville Uptown.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Piedmont Arts Guild: 12:15 p.m., Piedmont Arts; speaker Sandi Hite of Purple Honey Farms.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

Stuart Farmers market: 8 a.m. to noon; locally grown produce, honey, baked items, meats, coffee and crafts; Master gardeners with information about fruit and nut tree plantings.

Bassett Ruritan Club Halloween breakfast: 8 to 11 a.m., Philpott Dam Road;$8 adults/$5 children under 12; carry out available; prizes for best costume; Rook and music by The Kitchen Pickers from 10 a.m. until noon.

Trunk or Treat self-care fair: 2 to 5 p.m., by Spero Health, 314 Fairy St., Martinsville; refreshments, games, prizes, giveaways.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Jus’ Cauz; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

“Be Part of History” fall blood drive: 10 a.m., MCH Heritage Center (former county courthouse).

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat: 4 to 7 p.m., Martinsville (Main) Library, 310 E. Church St.

Bassett Moose Lodge 383 Diamond Jubilee: yard sale, craft and vendor show 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; cruise in 8 a.m.-until; karaoke 7 to 10 p.m.; steak supper 6 p.m.-until.

Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mulberry Creek Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living, 300 and 400 Blue Ridge Street in Martinsville; food trucks, live music, Trunk-or-Treat and job fair.

Bonez & Booz: 4-10 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; tickets: https://www.vmnh.net/events/bonez-and-booz.

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Barn quilt class: 1-5 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; register by Friday, Oct. 21; pricing based on quilt size; 276-957-5757.

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 31

Halloween Haunted House at Bassett Train Depot Event Center: 6 to 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m., Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton; candy, concessions, hayrides.

Stuart Spooktacular: 5:30-8 p.m.; Main Street, Stuart.

Halloween Hayride: 6-8 p.m.; Jack Dalton Park; trunk-or-treat in the parking lot; for more information, call 276-634-4640.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

THURSDAY, Nov. 1

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

FRIDAY, Nov. 4

An Evening of Music & Dinosaurs: 7-10 p.m., VMNH, 21 Starling Ave.; $15; buy tickets at www.vmnh.net.

MONDAY, Nov. 7

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

TUESDAY, Nov. 8

Lego club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Nov. 10

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

FRIDAY, Nov. 11

Community COVID updated booster clinic: 4 to 6 p.m., Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd. E., Martinsville; free; if insured, bring your insurance card; ages 12 and older; children ages 12 to 17 must have parent or guardian present; for more information, call Cindy Dutill at 276-403-4772.

Veterans Day service: 11 a.m., HJDB Event Center, hosted by the MHC Veterans Service Organization.

TheatreWorks Community Players’ Piano Bar: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre.

SATURDAY, Nov. 12

Patrick County Music Association: 6 p.m., Rotary Building in Stuart; $5.

SUNDAY, Nov. 13 MONDAY, Nov. 14

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Nov. 15

Horsepasture Community meeting: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building; with Debra Buchanan, Tim Hall, Sheriff Lane Perry and Lisa Hughes.

THURSDAY, Nov. 17

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

SATURDAY, Nov. 19

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School. $5. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

Music in the Box: Wild Ponies, Doug and Telisha Williams, will perform; doors open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 8p.m.; tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.twcp.net.

Fall Craft Show for the Bassett Band Boosters: 8 a.m., Author Thomas D. Perry signs books.

SUNDAY, Nov. 20

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 1-5 p.m., $5. Bassett High School. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center (former county courthouse); host MHC Historical Society.

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

NOV. 25

Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett, featuring Big Daddy Love with members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy, tickets are $15.

Nov. 26

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Dec. 1 SATURDAY, Dec. 3

“Fall” into Winter Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville. This is the replacement for Oktoberfest, which was cancelled due to rain.

Winter Gala by the Charity League of Martinsville & Henry County: Cash bar, silent auction and games. Single tickets, $45 and table of 10, $400.

SUNDAY, Dec. 4

Seasonal Concert: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum (old courthouse); free; host, MHC Historical Society.

“Ring in the Joy of Christmas!” concert by Martinsville Handbell Ensemble: 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

TUESDAY, Dec. 6 THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Dec. 15

MONDAY, Dec. 19

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

February 11, 2023

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: This VMNH traveling exhibit will go through Jan. 20 and provides a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)