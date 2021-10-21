Martinsville-area events Thursday, Oct. 21

Covered Bridge 5K Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Registration 8-8:45 a.m. at the Smith River Church of the Brethren, 2282 Bob White Road, Stuart, and transportation will be provided at the start and end of the run from that spot. Fundraiser for the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center. $25 ($15 for ages 6-12; get registration form at www.CoveredBridge5K.com or contact Stephanie Vipperman at 276-694-3945 or stephanievipperman@embarqmail.com or Linda Martin at 276-692-7138.