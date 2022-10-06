Martinsville-area events Thursday, Oct. 6

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts.
City Council Candidates Forum: 6 p.m., Mt. Sinai Church, 7 Peters St.; all four city council candidates confirmed to attend.
Henry County School Board: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY
Uptown First Friday: 5-9 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza; music by Tate Tuck, beer by Scuffle Hill Brewing Company and food from Hugo’s Restaurant & Bar.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Bullet Band; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY
Figsboro Ruritan Club Brunswick stew: 7 to 11 a.m., Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive, Martinsville; $10 per quart.
Bassett Ruritan Club breakfast: 6 to 10 a.m., Philpott Dam Road; all you can eat, $8.
Auditions for TheatreWorks Community Players Piano Bar: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, Franklin Street, Martinsville. The show will be 7 p.m. Nov. 11.
VA Braves 13U Travel baseball team tryouts: 10 a.m. to noon, Patrick County High School baseball field; 276-692-8966.
Fundraising concert: 6 to 10 p.m., Fieldale Recreation Center lawn; $5; music by “220 South;” no coolers; bring a chair.
Veterans Appreciation Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jack Dalton Park; games, music and food; sponsored by Veterans Service Organization.
Fall Farm Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Batts Blooming Blessings Farm in Critz.
Blue Jeans & Bling: 5:30-9 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza; hosted by MHC Heritage Center & Museum; $40/person or $300/table of eight.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY
VA Braves 13U Travel baseball team tryouts: 4-6 p.m., Patrick County High School baseball field; for information, call or text 276-692-8966.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Martinsville School Board: 6:15 p.m., MCPS Central Office, 746 Indian Trail, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY
Fall craft Mr. & Mrs. Patches: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway branch library; register at 276-956-1828; ages 18 and up; free.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts.
Lego club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; second Tuesday of each month; ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Fall craft Mr. & Mrs. Patches: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch library; register at 276-647-1112; ages 18 and up; free.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Oct. 13
Fall craft Mr. & Mrs. Patches: 3:30 p.m., Patrick County branch library; registration required by calling 276-694-3352; ages 18 and up; free.
Auditions for Patriot Players’ “Diamonds & Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue:” 4:40-7:30 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre.
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Oct. 14
Fall craft Mr. & Mrs. Patches: 2:30 p.m., Bassett branch library; register at 276-629-2426; ages 18 and up; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.
Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 6:15 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; Jus’ Cauz; $5.
Blues, Brews & Stews: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts’ Gravely-Lester Art Garden.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, Oct. 15
Fall craft Mr. & Mrs. Patches: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville main library; register at 276-403-5430; ages 18 and up; no fee.
Ribbon cutting for the Margaret Spencer Shackelford Toms Pavilion and dedication of memorial bricks: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.
Ridgeway Ruritan club stew: cancelled.
Fall festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; for vendor inquires, email spcevents04@gmail.com or call 276-957-5757.
Patrick County Music Association 20th Anniversary Opry Show: 6 p.m., Rotary Building, Stuart; musicians Mack Shuh, Scarlett Norman, Miller Hopkins, the By Grace Band, the Country Boys band and featured band Sideline; $5.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Oct. 16
“Behind Brothel Doors: The Business of Prostitution in Early America”: 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center (former county courthouse).
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 17
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
Beat Saber game night: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Martinsville main library; ages 15 and up; registration required and begins Oct. 13 by calling 276-403-5430.
Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19
VCA meet and greet: 10 a.m., Piedmont Arts.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Oct. 20
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Oct. 21
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.,3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Oldskool; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, Oct. 22
Apple Dumpling Festival & 5K: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Stuart.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Oct. 23
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 24
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Oct. 25
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Oct. 27
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Oct. 28
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Jus’ Cauz; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.
“Be Part of History” fall blood drive: 10 a.m., MCH Heritage Center (former county courthouse).
SATURDAY, Oct. 29
Bonez & Booz: 4-10 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; tickets: https://www.vmnh.net/events/bonez-and-booz.
Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 31
Trunk or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m., Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton; candy, concessions, hayrides.
Stuart Spooktacular: 5:30-8 p.m.; Main Street, Stuart; sponsored by The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and Patrick County Young Professionals.
Halloween Hayride: 6-8 p.m.; Jack Dalton Park; trunk-or-treat in the parking lot; for more information, call 276-634-4640.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
THURSDAY, Nov. 1
Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
FRIDAY, Nov. 4
SATURDAY, Nov. 5
MONDAY, Nov. 7
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
TUESDAY, Nov. 8
Lego club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
THURSDAY, Nov. 10
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
FRIDAY, Nov. 11
Community COVID updated booster clinic: 4 to 6 p.m., Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd. E., Martinsville; free; if insured, bring your insurance card; ages 12 and older; children ages 12 to 17 must have parent or guardian present; for more information, call Cindy Dutill at 276-403-4772.
Veterans Day service: 11 a.m., HJDB Event Center, hosted by the MHC Veterans Service Organization.
TheatreWorks Community Players’ Piano Bar: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre.
SATURDAY, Nov. 12
Patrick County Music Association: 6 p.m., Rotary Building in Stuart; $5.
MONDAY, Nov. 14
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
TUESDAY, Nov. 15
Horsepasture Community meeting: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building; with Debra Buchanan, Tim Hall, Sheriff Lane Perry and Lisa Hughes.
THURSDAY, Nov. 17
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
SATURDAY, Nov. 19
Music in the Box: Wild Ponies, Doug and Telisha Williams, will perform; doors open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 8p.m.; tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.twcp.net.
Fall Craft Show for the Bassett Band Boosters: 8 a.m., Author Thomas D. Perry signs books.
SUNDAY, Nov. 20
“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center (former county courthouse); host MHC Historical Society.
TUESDAY, Nov. 22
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
NOV. 25
Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett, featuring Big Daddy Love with members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy, tickets are $15.
Nov. 26
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY, Dec. 1 SATURDAY, Dec. 3
“Fall” into Winter Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville. This is the replacement for Oktoberfest, which was cancelled due to rain.
Winter Gala by the Charity League of Martinsville & Henry County: Cash bar, silent auction and games. Single tickets, $45 and table of 10, $400.
SUNDAY, Dec. 4
Seasonal Concert: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum (old courthouse); free; host, MHC Historical Society.
“Ring in the Joy of Christmas!” concert by Martinsville Handbell Ensemble: 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Dec. 5
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
TUESDAY, Dec. 6 THURSDAY, Dec. 8
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
SATURDAY, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
MONDAY, Dec. 12
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
TUESDAY, Dec. 13
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
MONDAY, Dec. 19
TUESDAY, Dec. 27
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
February 11, 2023
Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: This VMNH traveling exhibit will go through Jan. 20 and provides a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.
April 21
Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
April 22
Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
July 21
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
July 22
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
August 26, 2023
Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)