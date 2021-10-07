Martinsville-area events: Thursday, Oct. 7

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge, Fairy Street, Ext., across from the high school.
Henry County School Board: 6 p.m., followed by closed session, Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Latin Ballet of Virginia: Verde: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Reception at 6:30. $20 adults, $10 students; tickets at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY
Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-5 p.m., Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.
Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-6 p.m., Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett.
Community COVID-19 testing: 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. Free for anyone; remain in car; masks required. For more information, call Gloria Martinez at Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 638-2311.
Rooster Walk Reunion, through Sunday, Pop’s Farm, with bands and vendors.
Stuart Farmers Market: 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser concludes. For more information, contact SM Barr at 734-0040.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast: 6-10 a.m., Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road: Sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee; $7.
WVFD Octoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Woolwine Volunteer Fire Dept. Three bands; ham plates, hot dogs; bake sale; apple butter. Bring chairs.
Yard sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fieldale Recreation Center. $5 per bag you fill, with items including books, blankets and miscellaneous.
Household Hazardous Waste Day: 9 a.m.-noon, Bassett Service Center, 2285 Fairystone Park Highway. M-HC residents only. In addition to the usual items, residents may also drop off up to four boxes of 8.5-by-11 paper for shredding.
Figsboro Ruritan Club Brunswick Stew: 7-11 a.m. or until sold out, Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive; $8/quart.
Caring by Sharing: 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown. Free clothing and toys for babies & kids and household items.
Painting Prodigies:10 a.m.-noon, Piedmont Arts. Karen Conner will teach kids (5-12) to paint a 12-by-12-inch canvas. $30/$25. Register at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY
Rooster Walk Reunion: Pop’s Farm in Axton; concludes.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Columbus/Indigenous Peoples Day observed: Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closed, and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Martinsville City Municipal Building, administrative offices & constitutional offices closed; no bulk or brush pick-up; employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer operations) will remain on normal duty.
Martinsville City School Board meeting: 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.
Drip paintings class: 6:45-7:45 Mondays through Oct. 25, Jack Dalton IDEA Center. Use laser cutter to create unique design. $25. To register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.
TUESDAY
Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rotary Field, 150 Woodland Drive, Stuart.
Chix with Stix:10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
“Dark 2021:” 5-8 p.m., Collinsville Biscuitville. 20% of profits go to 10 area non-profit organizations.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY</&h1>
Oct. 13
» Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY</&h1>
Oct. 14
» Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Storehouse. (Ann Walker, 732-0509)
FRIDAY</&h1>
Oct. 15
» Dragon Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. To attend, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative lab test.
» Community COVID-19 testing: 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. Free for anyone; remain in car; masks required. For more information, call Gloria Martinez at Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311.
» Friends of Library Book Sale: 1-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library basement.
» “Fun-filled Night” at Woolwine Elemetary: 4 p.m., back parking lot. Craft vendors ($15 to reserve table—930-2811); at 6, cash bingo and chicken sandwich meals ($6). In event of rain, postponed until spring.
» Angel Tree application meetings: by appointment, through Oct. 29. Gifts for needy children for Christmas, through Salvation Army. Call 638-7259.
» Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Stuart.
» Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
» AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
» AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY, Oct. 16
» Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Snow Creek Rescue Squad, 7049 Snow Creek Road, Penhook.
» Brunswick stew: 9 a.m. to noon at Ridgeway Ruritan Club, 111 Magnolia St.; $8/quart. Pre-orders requested; Karen Zehr, 806-6110 or Robert Lackey, 340-0367.
» Dragon Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. To attend, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative lab test.
» Friends of Library Book Sale: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library basement.
» Blue Jeans & Bling: 5:30-8 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza, by MHC Historical Society. Barbecue meal; Rag Top Band; live auction. Tickets $35/$40 (403-5361 or mhchistoricalsociety.com).
» Apple Dumpling Festival:10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Stuart.
» Third Annual Michael C. Jarrett Basketball Clinic: Oct. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Y. Ages 6-16, $25 per day or $40 for both. Registration starts each morning at 9.
» Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. 20 games for $20; coverall, $5; prizes, concession. $50 prize each game, with overall payout $150 if not won within 52 draws.
» Hamburger Steak Dinner and gun raffle: 4-6:30 p.m., Bassett Volunteer Fire Dept. Plates ($10) include hamburger stead, french fries, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and drink. Raffle at 6:30.