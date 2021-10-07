Martinsville-area events: Thursday, Oct. 7

Rooster Walk Reunion, through Sunday, Pop’s Farm, with bands and vendors.

Stuart Farmers Market: 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.

Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser concludes. For more information, contact SM Barr at 734-0040.

Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.

AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

SATURDAY

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast: 6-10 a.m., Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road: Sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee; $7.

WVFD Octoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Woolwine Volunteer Fire Dept. Three bands; ham plates, hot dogs; bake sale; apple butter. Bring chairs.

Yard sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fieldale Recreation Center. $5 per bag you fill, with items including books, blankets and miscellaneous.