Martinsville-area events Thursday, Sept. 30

TODAY

Red Cross blood drive: noon-6 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Extension. All donors will receive a college football-themed T-shirt.

Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church: 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.

First Friday by the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum: 6-9 p.m. outside the center, the former Henry County courthouse. Music by Midnight Pony, cash bar, food.

Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Community Storehouse. Call or text Ann Walker 276-732-0509 for more information.

AA meeting, 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.