Martinsville-area events Tuesday, Dec. 28

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

today

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY

Blood drive: Noon-6 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Ext.

Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church: 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.

FRIDAY

Music and Dance: 7-10 p.m., Cascade School Community Center, 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. Oldskool Band; $10 donation includes admission and refreshments.

Closed: Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services.

SATURDAY

2-mile hike: 10 a.m., Lakeshore Trail, Fairy Stone State Park, with Dan River Basin Association. Meet at Picnic Shelter #2. Parking fees waived.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

TUESDAY, Jan. 4

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 5

Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

THURSDAY, Jan. 6

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Last chance to view the exhibits, “Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers, Carl Chiarenza” on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and “Tool of Happiness” before they close.

Henry County School Board: 6 p.m., Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

SATURDAY, Jan. 8

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

SUNDAY, Jan. 9

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

TUESDAY, Jan. 11

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Jan. 15

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

SUNDAY, Jan. 16

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

TUESDAY, Jan. 18

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

Piedmont Arts reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., for new exhibits: “Platinum Portraits of Southern Musicians,” “Explore Pandemic Life in Appalachia.” On display through March 12 RSVP by Jan. 18 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

SATURDAY, Jan. 22

TheatreWorks Community Players’ “Piano Bar”: 7 p.m. , Black Box Theatre. $10 (twcp.net).

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

SUNDAY, Jan. 23

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

TUESDAY, Jan. 25

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Jan. 29

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

SUNDAY, Jan.30

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Feb. 26

Unveiling of the Martinsville Seven Historical Marker: in front of former Henry County courthouse.

SATURDAY, March 5

Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium.