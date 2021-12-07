Martinsville-area events Tuesday, Dec. 7

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Dedication ceremony of Patrick & Henry Community College’s Patrick County training facility to former governor Gerald L. Baliles and Richard S. Reynolds Sr.: 2 p.m.
HBCU College Fair: 6-8 p.m., New College Institute’s Baldwin Building, hosted by NCI and Martinsville High School.
New College Institute board meeting: 1 p.m. at NCI and over Zoom.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
COVID vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Health Department, 295 Commonwealth Blvd., free. Registration is required.
THURSDAY
Horsepasture Ruritan Club’s Christmas dinner: 6:30 p.m., club building. Each member is asked to bring a covered dish to complement the turkey casserole prepared.
Henry County School Board to meet: 6 p.m., followed by closed session, first floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Printing Holiday Card for ages 2-5: 10:30-11 a.m.; 3:30-4 p.m.; $10; register at PiedmontsArts.org or 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY, Dec. 10
“O. Henry Christmas” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre.
Fundraising auction for American Legion Post 42: 6 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building.
SATURDAY, Dec. 11
Book sale: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., basement of the Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St., hosted by Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library.
“Up and Down These Roads: A Rural County in Transition” documentary: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Historic Star Theatre, Stuart.
Ridgeway Christmas Parade: 5 p.m. Saturday.
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. $20 for 20 games, & other options. Concessions. Bring donations of unwrapped toy for Christmas Cheer of Patrick County for chance to win $150 in gift cards.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.
SUNDAY, Dec. 12
“O. Henry Christmas” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre.
Christmas Music: 3 p.m., Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Dec. 14
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY, Dec. 16
MOPS (Mother of Preschoolers) first meeting: 10 a.m. to noon, Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Road. Topic: Christmas-themed paint party. For more information: Casey Parnell at 276-734-6956 or casey.parnell91@gmail.com or Carole-Anne Penn at 276-692-5787 or carolepenn04@yahoo.com.
FRIDAY, Dec. 17
“Red Truck” canvas-painting class: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, led by Debbie Culler. To register or for more information: AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com or call 276-229-6931
SATURDAY, Dec. 18
Food Bank: 9-11, First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville. Meats and some produce available.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.
SUNDAY, Dec. 19
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Dec. 21
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Henry County Board of Supervisors regular meeting: 3 p.m., Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29
Free community meal, 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.
THURSDAY, Dec. 30
Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church: 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
SATURDAY, Jan. 1
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Jan. 4
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY</&h1>
Jan. 5
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
SATURDAY, March 5
Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium.