Martinsville-area events Tuesday, Dec. 7

TODAY

Dedication ceremony of Patrick & Henry Community College’s Patrick County training facility to former governor Gerald L. Baliles and Richard S. Reynolds Sr.: 2 p.m.

HBCU College Fair: 6-8 p.m., New College Institute’s Baldwin Building, hosted by NCI and Martinsville High School.

New College Institute board meeting: 1 p.m. at NCI and over Zoom.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.