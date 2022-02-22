Martinsville-area events Tuesday, Feb. 22

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

Note that many of the events listed here require masks to attend, as remains common across the area.

TODAY

“TwosDay” giveaway of two COVID test kits and two N95 masks: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ridgeway Family Health, 4944 Greensboro Road, sponsored by MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness, while supplies last.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville; take-out.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building.

Joint budget work session between the board of Henry County Public Schools and Henry County Board of Supervisors: 5 p.m., 4th floor conference room, Henry County Administration Building.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville School Board: public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m. at the Druid Hills Central Office.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to reserve take-out meal(s).

L.I.F.E. lecture series—Gardening for Beginners: 5:30-7 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow.

THURSDAY

Free pickup community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church. Go through alley behind the church at the double doors; volunteers will hand meals into cars.

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., with Evergreen; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8. For questions call 732-5398.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

Axton Crafters: 10 a.m., create repurposed bunny welcome sign or “He died for ...” sign at Axon Fire Department. Prices $25/$30. Call Linda Wilson at 806-9683 to register.

Stew: 11 a.m. to 1p.m., Cascade Volunteer Fire Department, 5497 Cascade Road. $8 per quart; drive-thru only.

Bassett Ruritan Club Brunswick stew: pick-up starting at 10 a.m., from club building on Philpott Dam Road. $8/quart. To order: Joe Varner, 629-1411; Don Kendrick, 806-1071 or Sherry McCoy 340-0269.

Unveiling of the Martinsville Seven Historical Marker in front of former Henry County courthouse, set originally for this date, has been postponed.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY

“He Is Risen” Paint Class: 2 p.m., Bassett Moose Lodge. Karen Conner and Sunday Wise teach a 16X20 canvas of crown of thorns and purple cloth on a cross. $30, fundraiser for Moose Lodge. Register: 403-2059.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Banners unveiled: 11 a.m. 53 Fayette St., with speakers.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, March 1

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh-in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 2

Embossing: 6:30-7:30 p.m., through Patrick & Henry Community College; embossed designs. $15; register: 656-5461 or visit ph.augusoft.net.

THURSDAY, March 3

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Henry County school board monthly meeting: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Customer service: Rev Up Your Engines: 9-11 a.m.; register by Feb. 17 and receive $10 off of the $49 cost at P&HCC; in person or virtual; Register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-0260.

FRIDAY, March 4

Auction: 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 42, Horsepasture Fire Department, Spencer. All new items/Charles Williams, Auctioneer. Food available by Post 42 will be hot dogs, chips, drinks, pies, cakes, ets.

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; March, 4, 5, 6; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Register: 656-5461 or ph.augosoft.net

Auction by American Legion Post #42: 6-9 p.m., Horsepasture Fire Dept., Spencer. All new items, from duct tape to bed spreads, foods, toys and supplies for vehicles and home, furnished by Johnny White Retail. Food.

SATURDAY, March 5

Music in the Box: Danny Brooks & Lil Debi performing, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre.

Rook Tournament: 6 p.m., Double elimination rook tournament, Ararat Ruritan Club, doors open at 5 p.m.; cost is $20/team ($10 person), cash prizes will be dependent on number of teams. Concessions will be available.

Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, March 6

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 7

Short-term rental boot camp: 6 p.m., over Zoom; Mondays, March 7-28; free for Patrick Henry residents; non-residents $40; for information, contact Chamber of Commerce at 694-6012 or email patccahmber@embargmail.com or visit www.patrickchamber.com

TUESDAY, March 8

Introduction to 3D printing: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesdays through April 5 (skip 3/22); cost $104, P&HCC Dalton IDEA Center, pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-5461.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 10

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Self-guided tours of exhibits; drinks and snacks. Free. RSVP by March 9 to 632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

FRIDAY, March 11

Music night: 6:15 p.m., Jus Cauz Bluegrass Band in Alumni Hall, Spencer Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer. Gates open at 5 p.m., admission is $5 donation. Social distancing will be required with masks when that is not possible. Concessions will be sold.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, March 12

3D Doodler pens: 10 a.m.-noon, P&HCC Dalton IDEA Center; $15; pre-registration required 276-656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net

Still life photography: Flowers: 9 a.m.-noon at P&HCC. Register: 276-656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net

Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast, sponsored by Tau Omicron Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Inc. Speaker: 9 a.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St. (postponed from Jan. 14). Speaker Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. $10; cmcdonald@newcollegeinstitute.org 276-226-3769 or Ben Gravely at 276-806-0515.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, March 13

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

TUESDAY, March 15

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 16

“Just Add Water” class: 6:30-7:30 p.m., P&HCC, just add water; how to water color without paint; $15; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net

THURSDAY, March 17

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Special meeting of Henry County school board: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

FRIDAY, March 18

Bingo: 6 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; doors open at 5 p.m. $20/20 games. $1 game for members only at intermission.

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; March, 18, 19, 20; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, March 19

Grapevine wreath class: 1-3 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; limited seats available; must pre-register by calling the Centre at 276-957-5757; cost is $10 for members/$15 for non-members. Students must wear gloves and bring a flathead screwdriver.

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, March 20

Founder’s Day: 3 p.m., former Henry County Courthouse. MHC Historical Society program featuring speaker Will Pannill.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

TUESDAY, March 22

Pollinator Barn quilt: 6-9 p.m., Piedmont Arts; 12 to adult; $35 members/$40 non-members. All supplies provided. Advanced registration required. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 23

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also May 25 & Sept. 28.

THURSDAY, March 24

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Exhibit—VMFA on the Road: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.

FRIDAY, March 25

Opening reception for “Out of the Darkness,” “Looking at Appalachia” and “VMFA on the Road”: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Free; RSVP by March 22 to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

Exhibit—VMFA on the Road: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road at Piedmont Arts. Free.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, March 26

Painting with Genie: 1 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; all supplies provided; pre-registration required by calling the Centre at 276-957-5757; cost is $20 for members/$25 non-members.

Exhibits open at Piedmont Arts: “Out of the Darkness,” “Looking at Appalachia” and “VMFA on the Road.”

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, March 27

Barn quilt class: noon-4 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, all supplies provided. Pre-registration required by calling the Centre at 276-957-5757; cost is based on size-12”x36” exterior $75; 24”x24” exterior $65; 36”x36” exterior $85.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 28

Digital marketing bootcamp: 6:30-8 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; designed for small businesses and nonprofit organizations; register: ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TUESDAY, March 29

Music by the Southern Gentlemen: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Historical Center. Country and gospel music. Free.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 31

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

SATURDAY, April 2

Bassett Band Boosters’ Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bassett High School. To reserve a spot: bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

MONDAY, April 4

ServSafe manager training classes: noon-4 p.m., Mondays & Wednesdays, thru April 13, $150, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

THURSDAY, April 7

Effective listening class: 9-11 a.m., listening is a critical competency whether you are interviewing for your first job or in a leadership position; (register by March 24 and receive $10 off) cost is $49 for class; in person or virtual; pre-registration required by email at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: 8 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Henry County School Board monthly meeting: Time TBD, Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Earl White String Band: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. $20 general admission.

Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K: 8 a.m., YMCA. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

FRIDAY, April 8

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 8, 9, 10; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Music in the Box series: T.C. Carter Band, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre. Tickets ($10) on twcp.net or at the door.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, April 9

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

TUESDAY, April 12

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Wee Create: 3:30-5 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Crafts for ages 2-5. $10. Register: 276-632-3221 or bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

SATURDAY, April 16

Motorcycle basic rider course 2: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., April 16 or April 17, Saturday or Sunday; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $50; improve skills in a safe environment. Motorcycles are provided or participants can use their own. Bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC; Rick Dawson, instructor. Register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.

Earth Day Family Day: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Garden, free admission.

Music in the Box, Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez: Saturday, April 23, at the Black Box Theatre; music at 7:30 p.m., with VIP reception preceding. Tickets to music: $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

SUNDAY, April 24

“Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia:” 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum (former county courthouse). Sue Rosser will present the program.

TUESDAY, April 26

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 29, 30, May 1; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Garden Party featuring After Jack: 6 p.m., Gravel-Lester Garden. “Hot folk” music from the Blue Ridge Mountains. $20, PiedmontArts.org. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; Rick Dawson will show you how to capture the action; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Mavahi Class of 1971 50th Reunion: Chatmoss Country Club. Stan Wright, 757-871-9861; 902 Childress Drive, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 5

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, free admission; a self guided tour of the Museum’s current exhibits. RSVP by May 4 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

FRIDAY, May 6

Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

SATURDAY, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

TUESDAY, May 10

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

FRIDAY, May 13

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

SATURDAY, May 14

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TUESDAY, May 24

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

WEDNESDAY, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

FRIDAY, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

SATURDAY, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.