Martinsville-area events Tuesday, June 14, and beyond

TODAY

Patrick Henry Community Crime Watch meeting: 7 p.m., Patrick Henry Fire Department, 3125 County Line Road, Patrick Springs; speaker Investigator Brian Hubbard on drugs in the county.

Flag Day Celebration: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., MHC Chamber of Commerce office.

Flag Day ceremony: 2 p.m., former Henry County courthouse.

Free community dinner: Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 6:30 p.m.; for information, call 734-1056.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stuart Rotary Field, 150 Woodland Drive, Stuart.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $5. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

DFMHC meeting: noon– 1:30 p.m., over Zoom; guests from VT sharing data.Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church fellowship hall, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.

Southside Survivor Response Center fundraiser: 4-8 p.m., Uptown Pinball, 35 E. Church St.; $20 for four hours of play time.

Blue Ridge Regional Libraries Board of Trustees: noon, Martinsville Library.

Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: “Ink-credible Creations.” $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

THURSDAY

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon to 6 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-6 p.m., Sanville Ruritan Club, 3451 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett, sponsored by Blackberry Baptist Church.

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon; vendors of the Rise and Shine Kids market.

Cruise-in: 5-7 p.m., King’s Grant, 350 King’s Way Road, with food and live music. Rain date June 24.

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Hard Times Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Bassett Highway 57 Cruise In: 3-7 p.m., downtown Bassett.

Don’t Count Me Out Annual Basketball Tournament: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Martinsville Middle School.

Third No Business Mountain Homebrew Competition judging: for information, visit www.bushelsandbarrels.com.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA, 3 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 21

Yoga in the galleries: 4:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; free to members; $10 for non-members (pay at door); instructor Aly Snead in celebration of the Summer Solstice; bring mat, block, water, bottle.

WEDNESDAY, June 22

Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District Staff traveling office hours: 10-11:30 a.m., City Manager’s Conference Room, Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.

THURSDAY, June 23

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-6 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 AL Philpott Highway, Ridgeway.

FRIDAY, June 24

Southside Survivor Response Center Community Giveaway: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Salvation Army parking lot; variety of useful items.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon.

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Evergreen, 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, 732-5398.

SATURDAY, June 25

Bassett Ruritan Club yard sale: 8 a.m., set up time 7 a.m.; tables can be rented for $10, but if you have a table cost is $5; for more information, call Shirley Philpott at 276-629-2069, Patti Farmer at 276-629-8296 or Irma Mize at 276-627-5003.

Barn Quilt painting class: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Highway, led by Lisa Martin with The Wormy Chestnut, $30; register by June 20 at lisaorpheus@gmail.com.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

MONDAY, June 27

Wake the World: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta; adaptive program of watersports and recreation for people with disabilities; Scot Mills at 540-263-0369, or visit Wheel Love on Facebook.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 28

Wake the World: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta: adaptive program of watersports and recreation for people with disabilities; Scot Mills at 540-263-0369, or visit Wheel Love on Facebook.

Grow MHC 2022 Awards: 11 a.m., City Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St., sponsored by MHC Chamber of Commerce.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, June 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, June 30

Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge.

FRIDAY, July 1

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, July 2

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, July 3

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, July 4

Independence Day Celebration: DeHart Park, Stuart. Fireworks at dusk.

THURSDAY, July 7

Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting (upstairs).

FRIDAY, July 8

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

MONDAY, July 11

Stem enrichment program: July 11-July 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

Bluegrass Festival: July 14-16, Wayside Park, 332 Wayside Park Road, Stuart. Host band: Johnny and Jeanette Williams. Also Junior Sisk Band, Lonesome River Band, Five Mile Mountain Road, Addie Levy Band, Goodfellers, Harrison Ridge, Wound Tight, Mike Mitchell Band, Tim White and Troublesome Hollow. $50 for all three days; other ticket options available. 276-692-4149 or hazelwoodtrucking@embarqmail.com.

TUESDAY, July 12

FRIDAY, July 15

Scentsy Bingo: 6 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; $20/20 games; $1 game for members only at intermission.

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

SATURDAY, July 16

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library Book sale: Basement, Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

TUESDAY, July 19

Bassett Historical Society: 10 a.m.; Susan L. Adkins Memorial meeting room; Beverly Woody will speak on how the Blue Ridge Parkway was born as she highlights 30 families and their unique way of life.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

TUESDAY, July 26

WEDNESDAY, July 27

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

MONDAY, Aug. 1

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

THURSDAY, Aug. 4

TUESDAY, Aug. 9

FRIDAY, Aug. 12

Exhibit opening reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; free admission; opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served

SATURDAY, Aug. 13

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

TUESDAY, Aug. 23

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Sept. 1

Front Porch Fest: Sept. 1-4, Spirithaven Farm, Stuart. Bands include The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience and Consider the Source.

MONDAY, Sept. 5

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Savory September: The Art of Tailgating: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

TUESDAY, Sept. 13

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

MONDAY, Sept. 26

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

TUESDAY, Sept. 27

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register

MONDAY, Oct. 3

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

MONDAY, Oct. 24

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race:

Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race:

Martinsville Speedway.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

