Martinsville-area events Tuesday, March 22

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Microsoft Word 2016 class: 5:30-8:30 p.m. through April 5; $75; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260; P&HCC. Live online instructor-led.

Painting class: 6-8 p.m., Studio 107; subject, “Springside by the Water;” $25 includes supplies and instructions by Kimberly Boyd. To register, email kdboyd@aumail.averett.edu or text 618-0617.

Pollinator Barn Quilt: 6-9 p.m., Piedmont Arts; 12 to adult; $35 members/$40 non-members. All supplies provided. Registration required: PiedmontArts.org.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; $5. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, for take-out. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 same day to reserve meal(s).

Free community COVID testing: 4-6 p.m., Albert Harris Elementary School, 710 Smith St.; inside, follow signs.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawn care: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also May 25 & Sept. 28.

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., Agenda includes “skill games” arcades, advertising signs and adding 484 acres to a 1,203-acre solar farm off Mountain Valley Road.

THURSDAY

Thomas Jefferson Awards: 5:30-8 p.m., at Virginia Museum of Natural History; $15 in advance/$20 at the door; can be reserved on line. Visit the official Thomas Jefferson Awards webpage or contact Charlotte Harter.

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Exhibit—VMFA on the Road: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Jus’ Cauz; $8. For questions, call 732-5398.

Opening reception for “Out of the Darkness,” “Looking at Appalachia” and “No Limits: Brain Injury”: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Free; RSVP by March 22 to 632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

Exhibit—VMFA on the Road: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road at Piedmont Arts. Free.

Any Lengths AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast: 7-10 a.m., Ruritan Building on Calloway Drive. Eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, hashbrowns and pancakes. No set price; donations will support scholarships. Eat in, carry out, or pick up.

Still life photography: Flowers: 9 a.m.-noon at Walker 135, & April 2. Register at 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

Painting with Genie: 1 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; all supplies provided; $25. Register: 957-5757.

Exhibits open at Piedmont Arts: “Out of the Darkness,” “Looking at Appalachia” and “VMFA on the Road.”

Middle and high school regional band concert:

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY

Barn quilt class: noon-4 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, all supplies provided. Pre-registration required by calling the Centre at 957-5757; cost is based on size-12”x36” exterior $75; 24”x24” exterior $65; 36”x36” exterior $85.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic: 4-6 p.m., free vaccine to adults and children five and older; Albert Harris Elementary School, 710 Smith St., Martinsville; back parking lot.

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, YMCA. fresh, affordable food; accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT payments.

Digital marketing bootcamp: 6:30-8 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; designed for small businesses and nonprofit organizations; register: ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

Any Lengths AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY, March 29

COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic: 4-6 p.m., free vaccine to adults and children five and older; Patrick Henry Elementary School, 1810 E. Church St., Ext., Martinsville; located on side of school.

Music by the Southern Gentlemen: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Historical Center. Country and gospel music. Free.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 30

Free community COVID testing: 4-6 p.m., Martinsville High School, 251 Commonwealth; inside, follow signs.

THURSDAY, March 31

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

FRIDAY, April 1

Big Basement Sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fido’s Finds, 119 E. Main St.

“Aladdin Jr.” MHS musical: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium. $8 before 3 p.m. April 1; $10 after

Any Lengths AA 12 & 12 Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, April 2

Big Basement Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fido’s Finds, 119 E. Main St.

Bargain Fair: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Charity League warehouse, 242 Franklin St.

Autism Awareness Day: 1-4 p.m., Jack Dalton Park. Vendors, food trucks, information on resources, doctors to answer questions.

Bassett Band Boosters’ Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bassett High School. To reserve a spot: bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

“Aladdin Jr.” MHS musical: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium. $8 before 3 p.m. April 1; $10 after

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 3

“Aladdin Jr.” MHS musical: 3 p.m., $8 before 3 p.m. April 1, Martinsville High School auditorium; $10 after.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 4

Any Lengths AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

ServSafe manager training classes: noon-4 p.m., Mondays & Wednesdays, through April 13, $150, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TUESDAY, April 5

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, April 7

Caregiver support group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre, facilitated by Good Samaritan.

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: 8 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Henry County School Board monthly meeting: Time TBD, Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Earl White String Band: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. $20 general admission.

Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K: 8 a.m., YMCA. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

FRIDAY, April 8

Music Night: 6:15 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; Travis Frye & Blue Mountain. $5.

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 8, 9, 10; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Music in the Box series: T.C. Carter Band, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre. Tickets ($10) on twcp.net or at the door.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Any Lengths AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, April 9

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Thirty-One Bingo to support Laurel Park Middle PTO: 6 p.m., 280 Laurel Park Ave. $20 for 20 games ($10 for accompanying kids). Silent auction & concessions.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 10

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 11

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TUESDAY, April 12

Microsoft excel 2016: 5:30-8:30 p.m.; April 12-26; $75; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260; P&HCC. Live on line-instructor led.

Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m.-noon; in person or virtual; Communication; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Wee Create: 3:30-5 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Crafts for ages 2-5. $10. Register: 276-632-3221 or bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

FRIDAY, April 15

AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, April 16

Motorcycle basic rider course 2: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., April 16 or April 17, Saturday or Sunday; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $50; improve skills in a safe environment. Motorcycles are provided or participants can use their own. Bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 17

Easter is celebrated.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 18

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

FRIDAY, April 22

AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Grapes & Grains wine and brandy tasting: 6:30-10 p.m. at Virginia Museum of Natural History; heavy hors d’oeuvres and silent auction; dress is safari chic or dressy casual; $50 per person; tickets can be purchased online at the VMNH box office. Table sponsorships can be purchased on line or via check ranging from $600 to $5,000. For more information, contact Charlotte Harter.

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC; Rick Dawson, instructor. Register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.

Earth Day Family Day: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Garden, free admission.

Music in the Box, Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez: Saturday, April 23, at the Black Box Theatre; music at 7:30 p.m., with VIP reception preceding. Tickets to music: $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

Martinsville High School Prom:

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 24

“Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia:” 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum (former county courthouse). Sue Rosser will present the program.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 25

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

TOPS VA 0172 Martinsville: 4:30-5:30 p.m. weigh in; meeting 5:30 p.m., McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Room 115 in basement; first meeting is free.

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, YMCA. fresh, affordable food; accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT payments.

TUESDAY, April 26

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 29, 30, May 1; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Garden Party featuring After Jack: 6 p.m., Gravel-Lester Garden. “Hot folk” music from the Blue Ridge Mountains. $20, PiedmontArts.org. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks.

AA 12 & 12 Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; Rick Dawson will show you how to capture the action; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Mavahi Class of 1971 50th Reunion: Chatmoss Country Club. Stan Wright, 757-871-9861; 902 Childress Drive, Martinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, May 1

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 2

AA Big Book Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd., open meeting.

WEDNESDAY, May 4

Martinsville Teacher of the Year

THURSDAY, May 5

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, free admission; a self guided tour of the Museum’s current exhibits. RSVP by May 4 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

FRIDAY, May 6

Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

AA 12 & 12 Study: noon, 905 Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, May 9

Martinsville School Board:

TUESDAY, May 10

Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m.-noon; Cultivating Accountability; in person or virtual; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

THURSDAY, May 12

Big M ceremony:

FRIDAY, May 13

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

SATURDAY, May 14

Expressions 2022 entries: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Entry rules at PiedmontArts.org.

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SATURDAY, May 21

MHS graduation

TUESDAY, May 24

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

WEDNESDAY, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

TUESDAY, May 31

Introduction to Microsoft Office 2016 Suite: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; May 31-June 21; $175; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260; P&HCC. All courses are live on-line instructor led.

FRIDAY, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

SATURDAY, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.