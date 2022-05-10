Martinsville-area events Tuesday, May 10

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Poem program: 10:30 a.m., Bassett Historical Center; Renae “Spring Morning: Wagoner on legends and stories of Native People.
Music of America: 10 a.m., Magna Vista High School auditorium, by VIVO & Friends.
MHC Historical Society book discussion: 5:30 p.m., former Henry County courthouse: “Justified by Her Children” by Roy Pollina, led by Joyce Staples.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Municipal Building.
Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m. to noon; Cultivating Accountability; in person or virtual; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.
People are also reading…
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Community Engagement Session with Uptown Partnership: 6-7:30 p.m.; TAD Space, 20 E. Church St.
Knitting with Fern plus Friends: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; $40 per class; full series: $110 non-member; PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Horsepasture Ruritan Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. at club building; scholarship recipients for 2022-2023 and parents.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; for questions, call 732-5398.
Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, at Henry County Department of Public Safety Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, $100; register at 656-5461 or ph.augosoft.net.
Music Night at Spencer Penn: 6:15 p.m., with band Slate Mountain Ramblers. $5 admission; concessions.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY
Bassett Ruritan Club breakfast: 6-10 a.m., Philpott Dam Road; $7; all-you-can-eat sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee.
Expressions entries drop-off: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Piedmont Arts 215 Starling Ave.; entry forms at Piedmont Arts or PiedmontArts.org
Southwest Piedmont Beekeepers Association field day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; observe bees in their hives; call or email for more information at 276-694-2769 or amylisabergamo@gmail.com. Rain date May 28.
Spaghetti plate: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fayette Area Historical Initiative, 211 Fayette St.; $10, which includes baked spaghetti, corn, bread, dessert and drink.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.
“DIY Stickers:”10 a.m. to noon; Patrick & Henry Community College’s IDEA Center; $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.
P&HCC graduation: 10 a.m., Patrick & Henry Community College.
Expressions 2022 entries: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Entry rules at PiedmontArts.org.
Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 656-0260.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY
Hanging Rock Hike with Blue Ridge Ski & Outing Club: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet at Food Lion in Bassett Forks. Moderate hike until the end, which is strenuous.
Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m., the Spencer-Penn Centre. $5.
MHC Historical Society annual meeting: 3 p.m., former Henry County courthouse, with guest speaker Roy Pollina, author of “Justified by Her Children.”
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
“Drip Paintings:” 6:30-8 p.m.; P&HCC’s IDEA Center; $25; two-part class, using vinyl cutter and paint pouring; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, May 17
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, May 18
Triad S.A.L.T. Council seminar: 2-3 p.m., for Martinsville/Henry County; Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road; program on scams against older adults; free and open to all seniors; refreshments.
Community take-out meal: 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
Rubber stamps: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; P&HCC IDEA Center; $15; students will learn unexpected/creative uses for rubber stamps; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.
Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: rubber stamping. $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.
THURSDAY, May 19
Patriot Players’ “Steel Magnolias” opening night: 7 p.m., P&HCC. Runs through May 22.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, May 20
True Soup Kitchen: 6 p.m., Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers; hot served food; rain or shine.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; for questions, call 276-732-5398.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.
“Puffs” by Magna Vista High School: 7 p.m.; $8 on onthestage.tickets/show/magna-vista-high-school/puffs-83847/tickets.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, May 21
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.
Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise In: 3 p.m., downtown Bassett.
True Soup Kitchen: 1 p.m., Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers; hot served food; rain or shine.
Knitting with Fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session 2 Building off Session I; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org.
“Puffs” by Magna Vista High School: 7 p.m.; $8 on onthestage.tickets/show/magna-vista-high-school/puffs-83847/tickets.
Cornhole Classic: noon; by Young Life MHC at Smith River Sports Complex; early registration $20/person or $40/team, includes lunch; registration increases after May 15. Family fun & competitive brackets; registration link: bit.ly/cornholemhc
MHS graduation
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, May 22
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 23
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, May 24
What great bosses know and do: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, May 25
Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Advanced building off Session 2; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.
THURSDAY, May 26
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, May 27
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.
Magna Vista High School graduation: 7 p.m., MVHS.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, May 28
Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Advanced building off Session 2; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.
Global Pet Adoption: noon-4 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville; no appointment necessary.
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.
Bassett High School graduation: 9 a.m., BHS.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St. (basement)
SUNDAY, May 29
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 30
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, May 31
Introduction to Microsoft Office 2016 Suite: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; May 31-June 21; $175; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260; P&HCC. All courses are live on-line instructor led.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, June 2
Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org
Bus to Broadway Hamilton: Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, North Carolina; $155 per person-$10 boxed dinner; bus leaves Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance of Hamilton. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, June 3
Opening reception: 6-8 p.m., Piedmont Arts; opening reception and awards ceremony in honor of Expressions 2022. Open to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP by May 31 at PiedmontArts.org
Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, June 4
Community Engagement Session with UpTown Partnership: 1-2:30 p.m., TAD Space, 20 E. Church St.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, June 4
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, June 6
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, June 7
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, June 9
Henry County School Board meeting: 9 a.m., Henry County Administration Building.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, June 10
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, June 11
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, June 12
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, June 13
Stem enrichment program: June 13-July, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, June 14
Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.’TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, June 15
Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: “Ink-credible Creations.” $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.
THURSDAY, June 16
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, June 17
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, June 18
Don’t Count Me Out Annual Basketball Tournament: Martinsville Middle School.
Third No Business Mountain Homebrew Competition judging: for information, visit www.bushelsandbarrels.com.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, June 19
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, June 21
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, June 25
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
MONDAY, June 27
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, June 28
Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, June 29
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
FRIDAY, July 1
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, July 2
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, July 3
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, July 6 THURSDAY, July 7
Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
MONDAY, July 11
Stem enrichment program: July 11-July 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.
SATURDAY, July 16
Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library Book sale: Basement, Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.
Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
WEDNESDAY, July 27
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
FRIDAY, Sept. 9
Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
SATURDAY, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY, Oct. 27
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
SATURDAY, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race:
Martinsville Speedway.
SUNDAY, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race:
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
SATURDAY, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
Thursday, April 14, 2022 (1:00pm-6:00 pm)—The Ararat Ruritan Club will host the American Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6pm on Thursday, April 14th. To schedule your appointment, please contact Kevin Smith at 276-229-6493, or sign up online at redcross.org. Walk-ins are also welcome! Everyone who donates blood will get an extra coverall ticket for the following Saturday’s bingo, a FREE Red Cross t-shirt and be registered to win an Ararat Ruritan Club cookbook. The club building is located at 4711 Ararat Highway in Ararat, VA