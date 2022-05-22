Martinsville-area events Tuesday, May 24

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

“What Great Bosses Know and Do:” 9 a.m. to noon, P&HCC; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

NCI OpenLAB open house: 2-5 p.m., NCI's Baldwin Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

"Cultural Showcase" - Asian American and Pacific Islander: 4-6 p.m., Baldwin Building's lecture hall, New College Institute, with speaker Chris Niblett.

Knitting with Fern Plus Friends: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; $40 for one session if not enrolled in entire class.

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon to 1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

THURSDAY

"Cultural Showcase" - Jewish-American Heritage Month: 4-6 p.m., Baldwin Building's lecture hall, New College Institute.

Family Fun Game Night: 5:30-7 p.m., Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market, 65 W. Main St.

Servsafe manager training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; for ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification; P&HCC; $169; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-0260.

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

COVID-19 drive-thru clinic: 3-5 p.m., Martinsville High School; all doses for ages 5 and up; free; Virginia Dept. of Health.

Auction: 6 p.m., Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Merchandise from James Ridgeway. Food and drinks available. (Rescheduled from May 20)

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon; with Master Gardeners with information on growing small fruits.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; for questions, call 732-5398.

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

Magna Vista High School graduation: 7 p.m., MVHS.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Rangeley Ruritans breakfast: 7-10 a.m., Ruritan building, Calloway Drive. No set price, but a free will donation will be accepted.

Expressions exhibit: opens, through July 19 at Piedmont Arts.

Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; $40 for one session if not enrolled in entire class.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

Bassett High School graduation: 9 a.m., BHS.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St. (basement)

SUNDAY

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Memorial Day service: noon, Roselawn Burial Park; speaker SFC (Ret. Army) Sean A. Morrison.

Wreath-laying: 2 p.m.; by General Joseph Martin Daughters of the American Revolution at the Vietnam Memorial at the Bassett Historical Center.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, May 31

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave.

Introduction to Microsoft Office 2016 Suite: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; May 31-June 21; $175; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260; P&HCC. All courses are live on-line instructor led.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, June 1

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., take-out from Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.

THURSDAY, June 2

Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Bus to Broadway Hamilton: Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, North Carolina; $155 per person-$10 boxed dinner; bus leaves Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance of Hamilton. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, June 3

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Oldskool, 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.

Opening reception: 6-8 p.m., Piedmont Arts; opening reception and awards ceremony in honor of Expressions 2022. Open to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP by May 31 at PiedmontArts.org

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, June 4

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.

Infinity Acres Ranch 7th Annual Spring Carnival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway. $5.

Community Engagement Session with UpTown Partnership: 1-2:30 p.m., TAD Space, 20 E. Church St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, June 4

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 6

Feeding Southwest Virginia's Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 7

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, June 9

Henry County School Board meeting: 9 a.m., Henry County Administration Building.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, June 10

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.

Music Night: 6:20 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, with The Country Boys; $5; concessions.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, June 11

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, June 12

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 13

Stem enrichment program: June 13-July, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 14

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

’TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, June 15

Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: “Ink-credible Creations.” $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

THURSDAY, June 16

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, June 17

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Hard Times Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, June 18

Don’t Count Me Out Annual Basketball Tournament: Martinsville Middle School.

Third No Business Mountain Homebrew Competition judging: for information, visit www.bushelsandbarrels.com.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, June 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 20

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 21

FRIDAY, June 24

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Evergreen, 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.

SATURDAY, June 25

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

MONDAY, June 27

Feeding Southwest Virginia's Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 28

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, June 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

FRIDAY, July 1

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, July 2

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, July 3

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Monday, July 4

WEDNESDAY, July 6 THURSDAY, July 7

Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

MONDAY, July 11

Stem enrichment program: July 11-July 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

FRIDAY, July 15

Scentsy Bingo: 6 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; $20/20 games; $1 game for members only at intermission.

SATURDAY, July 16

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library Book sale: Basement, Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, July 27

Feeding Southwest Virginia's Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

WEDNESDAY, July 27

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MONDAY, Aug. 1

Feeding Southwest Virginia's Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

TUESDAY, Aug. 9

MONDAY, Aug. 22

Feeding Southwest Virginia's Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MONDAY, Sept. 5

Feeding Southwest Virginia's Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, Sept. 26

Feeding Southwest Virginia's Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register

MONDAY, Oct. 3

Feeding Southwest Virginia's Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

MONDAY, Oct. 24

Feeding Southwest Virginia's Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race:

Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race:

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Thursday, April 14, 2022 (1:00pm-6:00 pm)—The Ararat Ruritan Club will host the American Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6pm on Thursday, April 14th. To schedule your appointment, please contact Kevin Smith at 276-229-6493, or sign up online at redcross.org. Walk-ins are also welcome! Everyone who donates blood will get an extra coverall ticket for the following Saturday’s bingo, a FREE Red Cross t-shirt and be registered to win an Ararat Ruritan Club cookbook. The club building is located at 4711 Ararat Highway in Ararat, VA