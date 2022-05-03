Martinsville-area events Tuesday, May 3

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Bath & Body DIY Workshop: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Library. Free; RSVP to 647-1112
Embossing: 6:30-7:30 p.m., IDEA Center. Part of Paper Crafting series by Patrick & Henry Community College. $15. Register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.
THURSDAY
Body & Bath DIY Workshop: 3:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library. Free; RSVP to 694-3352
National Day of Prayer: Local observance, 7 p.m., Mill Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road. Over Zoom or phone call with Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church: Telephone number is 1-301-715-8592. Meeting ID: 892-2948-7248; Passcode: 446325.
Henry County School Board: 6 p.m., Henry County Administration Building.
Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, free admission; a self guided tour of the Museum’s current exhibits. RSVP by May 4 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail; with Oldskool; $8.
Body & Bath Workshop: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Library. Free; RSVP to 629-2426.
Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY
Youth Climate Summit: 2 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.
Body & Bath Workshop: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Library. Free; RSVP to 403-5430.
Exhibits at Piedmont Arts: Before switching to “Expressions,” last day of “Looking at Appalachia,” “Out of the Darkness,” “No Limits: Brain Injury,” Martinsville Speedway 75th Anniversary Exhibit.
Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series, 632-1772.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Patrick & Henry Community College board meeting: noon, Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center.
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Martinsville City Public Schools Central Office, 746 Indian Trail.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, May 10
Poem program: 10:30 a.m., Bassett Historical Center; Renae “Spring Morning: Wagoner on legends and stories of Native People.
Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m. to noon; Cultivating Accountability; in person or virtual; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member; $5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, May 11
Community Engagement Session: 6-7:30 p.m. with Uptown Partnership; TAD Space, 20 E. Church St.
Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session I Introduction; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org
THURSDAY, May 12
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m.; 133 East Main St.; 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, May 13
Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net
Music Night at Spencer Penn: 6:15 p.m., with band Slate Mountain Ramblers. $5 admission; concessions.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, May 14
Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session I Introduction; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org
P&HCC graduation: 10 a.m. at Patrick & Henry Community College.
Expressions 2022 entries: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Entry rules at PiedmontArts.org.
Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m. a.m. to 4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 656-0260.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, May 15
Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m., the Spencer-Penn Centre. $5.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 16
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, May 17
Diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is work, but it is worth it: 9 a.m. to noon; P&HCC; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 656-0260.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, May 18
Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session 2 Building off Session I; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member
Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: rubber stamping. $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.
THURSDAY, May 19
Patriot Players’ “Steel Magnolias” opening night: 7 p.m., P&HCC. Runs through May 22.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, May 20
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
“Puffs” by Magna Vista High School: 7 p.m.; $8 online at onthestage.tickets/show/magna-vista-high-school/puffs-83847/tickets.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, May 21
Knitting with Fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session 2 Building off Session I; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org.
“Puffs” by Magna Vista High School: 7 p.m.; $8 on onthestage.tickets/show/magna-vista-high-school/puffs-83847/tickets.
Cornhole Classic: noon; by Young Life MHC at Smith River Sports Complex; early registration $20/person or $40/team, includes lunch; registration increases after May 15. Family fun & competitive brackets; registration link: bit.ly/cornholemhc
MHS graduation
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, May 22
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 23
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, May 24
What great bosses know and do: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, May 25
Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Advanced building off Session 2; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.
THURSDAY, May 26
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, May 27
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.
Magna Vista High School graduation: 7 p.m., MVHS.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, May 28
Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Advanced building off Session 2; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.
Bassett High School graduation: 9 a.m., BHS.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St. (basement)
SUNDAY, May 29
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 30
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, May 31
Introduction to Microsoft Office 2016 Suite: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; May 31-June 21; $175; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260; P&HCC. All courses are live on-line instructor led.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, June 2
Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org
Bus to Broadway Hamilton: Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, North Carolina; $155 per person-$10 boxed dinner; bus leaves Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance of Hamilton. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, June 3
Opening reception: 6-8 p.m., Piedmont Arts; opening reception and awards ceremony in honor of Expressions 2022. Open to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP by May31 at PiedmontArts.org
Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, June 4
Community Engagement Session with UpTown Partnership: 1-2:30 p.m., TAD Space, 20 E. Church St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, June 4
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, June 5
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, June 7
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, June 9
Henry County School Board meeting: 9 a.m., Henry County Administration Building.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, June 10
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, June 11
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, June 12
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, June 13
Stem enrichment program: June 13-July, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, June 14
Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.’TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, June 15
Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: “Ink-credible Creations.” $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.
THURSDAY, June 16
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, June 17
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, June 18
Don’t Count Me Out Annual Basketball Tournament: Martinsville Middle School.
Third No Business Mountain Homebrew Competition judging: for information, visit www.bushelsandbarrels.com.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, June 19
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, June 20
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
MONDAY, June 27
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, June 28
Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, June 29
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
FRIDAY, July 1
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, July 2
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, July 3
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, July 7
Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
MONDAY, July 11
Stem enrichment program: July 11-July 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.
SATURDAY, July 16
Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library Book sale: Basement, Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.
Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
WEDNESDAY, July 27
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
FRIDAY, Sept. 9
Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
SATURDAY, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY, Oct. 27
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
SATURDAY, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race:
Martinsville Speedway.
SUNDAY, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race:
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
SATURDAY, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
