Martinsville-area events Tuesday, Nov. 16

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Underage Drinking Task Force: meets tomorrow from 2-3 p.m. with guest speaker Cristi Cousins, State Programs Specialist for MADD. Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87972640802?pwd=Y1JoVHFlaHNmdW9EUCtQeG5WSHcydz09, Meeting ID: 879 7264 0802, Passcode: 796488
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Dine Small vouchers: First day to pick up voucher for $10 in local restaurant meal from MHC Visitor Center, to use on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Pecans for sale by Mount Olivet Ruritanettes: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., drive-thru pickup at Mount Olivet Christian Church, 3261 Mount Olivet Road, Martinsville; l lb. bags, $10. Makes checks payable to Mount Olivet Ruritanettes.
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Thanksgiving food box distribution: 6 p.m., Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
Painting with Karen Conner: 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 plus. Subject: Snowman. $35/$30; register at Piedmont Arts or PiedmontArts.org.
Application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care—19 to 64 year olds) through MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: Call or text Ann Walker at 2
FRIDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications, final day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
SATURDAY
Paper crafting: 10-11 a.m.; create a Christmas card; class at the IDEA Center; cost $15; registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augustoft.net.
Community Thanksgiving dinner: 11:30 a.m., The Sportsman Club, 47 Fayette St., Martinsville, hosted by Refuge Temple Ministries.
Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department raffle drawing: 7 p.m., 6687 Fairystone Park Highway. Tickets (from any member) $20, with prizes of $2,500, two of $200, 10 of $100 and a raffle of one of final 10 tickets drawn at the event.
Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School, $3 admission (free for under 5); masks required.
Free take-out breakfasts: 8:30-10 a.m., back portico of First Presbyterian Of Martinsville, Patrick Henry Ave.
Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department cash giveaway: drawing starts at 7 p.m.; grand prize of $2500; additional prizes of $100 each (16) with two prizes of $200 each. Contact a fire department member to purchase a ticket.
Food Bank: 9-11 a.m., First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. There will be meats and some produce available.
Christmas Parade: 5 p.m., uptown Martinsville.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
Basset Band Boosters Craft Show: Nov. 20-21, Bassett High School.
SUNDAY
Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 1-5 p.m., Bassett High School, $3 admission (free for under 5); masks required.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Pecans for sale by Mount Olivet Ruritanettes: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., drive-thru pickup at Mount Olivet Christian Church, 3261 Mount Olivet Road, Martinsville; l lb. bags, $10.
TUESDAY
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closing at noon today; closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29, at 8 a.m.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY, Nov. 25
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Day service: 11 a.m. on Refuge Temple Ministries’ Facebook and YouTube pages (virtual only). Dr. Charles Whitfield, pastor of First Baptist Church East Martinsville, speaking.
Thanksgiving meal and fellowship: 5 p.m., Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church.
FRIDAY, Nov. 26
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m.
SATURDAY, Nov. 27
Small business Saturday: Events include using the free $10 vouchers that were available at MHC Visitor Center at participating local restaurants.
Sunday, Nov. 28
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Nov. 29
Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff for “traveling office hours:” 10-11:30 a.m., Bassett Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Highway; 12:30-2 p.m., conference room of Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.
TUESDAY, Nov. 30
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY,</&h1>
Dec. 1
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY</&h1>
Dec. 2
Christmas Tree Lighting and events: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Garden at corner of Mulberry and Starling, by Piedmont Arts kick off the holiday season. Take pictures with Santa; 4-5 p.m. Christmas Wreath ornament craft; 5 p.m. story time with “Elsa;” 5 p.m. sunset lighting of Christmas tree made of 3,000 lights by Ian Hogg.
FRIDAY</&h1>
Dec. 3
» Grand Illumination (Lighting of the Christmas Tree), 5:30-9 p.m., Main Street, Stuart.
» First Fridays in Uptown Martinsville is at 4-8 p.m. with arts, crafts, food and more. Nov. 5 & Dec. 3
SATURDAY Dec. 4
» Christmas Parade in Stuart.
Thirty-One Bingo to support the Axton Volunteer Fire Department: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Axton Fire Dept., 55 Mountain Valley Road. $20 adults/$10 kids with paying adults. Supported by Rachel Catoe
Brenda Riggins Memorial Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stanleytown Elementary School. To register ahead, call 800-733-2767 (RED CROSS).
SUNDAY
Dec. 5
» Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops is at 3 p.m. at MHS auditorium. Tickets are $15 for general admission; $25 for reserved; $5 student (k-12). Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org This performance is partially supported by funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
TUESDAY Dec. 7
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY Dec. 9
Printing Holiday Card: 10:30-11 a.m.; 3:30-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Wee Create (ages 2-5) with adult supervision) class spend time making simple crafts with seasonal and exhibit themes. Free to members/$10 non-members. Register at PiedmontsArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Printing Holiday Card: 3:30-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Wee Create (ages 2-5) with adult supervision) class spend time making simple crafts with seasonal and exhibit themes. Free to members/$10 non-members. Register at PiedmontsArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Fundraising auction for American Legion Post 42: 6 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building.
SATURDAY
Dec. 11
SUNDAY
Dec. 12
» Christmas Music at 3 p.m.at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
SUNDAY
Tuesday
Dec. 14
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
WEDNESDAY</&h1>
Dec. 15
» Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY</&h1>
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care—19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Dec. 18
» First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville, will have a food bank at 9-11 a.m. on Saturday and every third Saturday of the month, in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. There will be meats and some produce available.
TUESDAY
Dec. 21
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Tuesday Dec. 28
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 29
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Dec. 30
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
WEDNESDAY</&h1>
Jan. 5
» Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.