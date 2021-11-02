Martinsville-area events Tuesday, Nov. 2

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Martinsville-Henry County YMCA fundraiser: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Martinsville YMCA, 3 Starling Ave., all to go; menu includes chili or pinto beans with cornbread, dessert and water for $5; proceeds to United Way and YMCA Angels. Pre-register by Oct. 31 by calling 276-632-6427 or Kristen@martinsvilleymca.com
Election Day: Polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closed in observance of Election Day. Will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 8 a.m.
Martinsville City Municipal Building and constitutional offices: closed for Election Day. No bulk or brush pick-up.
WEDNESDAY
Guiding Good Choices: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Zoom. Workshops by Piedmont Community Services for parents, to help kids 9-14 make healthy choices and avoid drugs. Register: Brian Hundley at 201-2385 or bhundley@piedmontcsb.org.
THURSDAY
Henry County School Board to meet: 9 a.m., followed by closed session, first floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Martinsville City Council meeting to be held.
FRIDAY
Big basement sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles, 119 East Main St., Martinsville. All proceeds go to Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.
First Fridays: 4-8 p.m., uptown Martinsville with arts, crafts, food and more. Also Dec. 3.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY
Brunswick stew sale: noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. $8/quart. Available only by preordering by calling Don Kendrick at 276-806-1071, Joe Varner at 276-629-1411 or Sherry McCoy at 276-340-0269.
Fundraising yard sale and book sale: 8 a.,m. to 1 p.m., Fieldale Recreation Center. Furniture, blankets, miscellaneous, and loads of books at 25 cents each.
Save the Bassett Community Center group: will be at the community center building from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 6 & 7 to collect donations.
Veterans Day Banquet 2021, hosted by American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78: 5 p.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, 17615 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway. Speaker U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.) Stephen C. Evans.
Veterans Day Parade: 2 p.m. (line-up at 1), uptown Stuart, followed by ceremony at the Patrick County Administration office. for more information, contact Clyde Thomas at Clyde-JeanThomas@hotmail.com or Richard Cox at 276-930-3265.
Bingo: 5:30 p.m., Fairway Baptist Church, 9427 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett; fundraisr for Back2School. 20 rounds Bingo plus coverall; $20 or $10 15 and younger. Prizes: Cocoa Trails, 31, Scentsy; concessions, raffle, 50/50.
Big basement sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,, Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles.
Spaghetti dinner for Mountain Mission School: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Christian Church. Take-out only; adults, $8, under 10, $4.50. Proceeds for holiday cheer for school faculty.
Chili Cookoff: noon-3 p.m., 835 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Fundraiser for Caring Hearts Free Clinic. $10 for quart of chili and dessert. Must place orders: 276-694-3410
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Nov. 9
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
THURSDAY,
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Celebration: 11 a.m., HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Speaker Dr. G.H. Vaughan; announcement of MHC Veteran of the Year; 29th Infantry Band; refreshments.
“Brown v. Board of Education: Over 50 Years Later,” a one-man play: 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. $20 for adults; $10 for students (k-12). Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
Veterans Day is celebrated. All local, state and federal offices are closed.
FRIDAY,
Nov. 12
Music night: 6:20 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, with Snow Creek Ole Tyme Band; gates open at 5 p.m.; $5. Social distancing required with masks when that is not possible. Concessions will be sold.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY,
Nov. 13
Fall fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, vendors, cruise-in, food trucks, book sale, paint class and “Barnival on the Ballfield” with the Pig Train. Free admission, with costs for kids’ activities. Vendor spots available until Nov. 5; caLL 276-957-5757.
Disability Rights and Resource Center annual meeting: 9:30 a.m., Distancing Learning Classroom of Virginia Museum of Natural History.
29th Annual Big Bird Toy Ride: registration, 10 a.m.; kickstands up, 1 p.m.; 6537 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. Cost of $10 or one new toy entitles each person to food the ride and music by Madhouse. All proceeds to Christmas Cheer. Rain date Dec. 11.
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. Doors open at 4:30. $20 for 20 games, coveralls $5 each, door prizes, concessions. Each game pays out $50 with the cover-all payout at $150 if not won within 53 draws. Bring donations for Patrick County Food Bank for free coverall.
Holiday Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Reynolds Homestead’s Community Engagement Center, Critz. (Vendor space $25—Terri Leviner, 694-7181 ext. 22)
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
SUNDAY,
Nov. 14
Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Anniversary: 3 p.m., celebrating 25th anniversary at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Program will include music and refreshments. Distinguished speakers.
Barn quilt class: 1 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, all supplies provided; registration deadline Nov. 5 (276-957-5757 or www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com). Pricing is based on size, from $65 for 24” by 24” to $85 for 36” by 36”.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY,
Nov. 16
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
