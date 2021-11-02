Martinsville-area events Tuesday, Nov. 2

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Martinsville-Henry County YMCA fundraiser: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Martinsville YMCA, 3 Starling Ave., all to go; menu includes chili or pinto beans with cornbread, dessert and water for $5; proceeds to United Way and YMCA Angels. Pre-register by Oct. 31 by calling 276-632-6427 or Kristen@martinsvilleymca.com

Election Day: Polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.