Martinsville-area events Tuesday, Nov. 23

WEDNESDAY

Drive-Thru holiday meal: 1-4 p.m., Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett, sponsored by The Harvest Foundation with help from Charity League, Kiwanis Club of Bassett, MHC Chapter NSBE and food pantry's regular volunteers. One box given to each family represented. To volunteer or donate, call 276-629-1369.

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closing at noon today; closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29, at 8 a.m.

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 8:30 a.m., Room #205, county administration building. 9 a.m., public hearings: Carver Memorial Gardens Inc., Abram Lee Penn, Justin B. Stone, Rocky Ford Solar Energy LLC and Axton Solar LLC.

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.

THURSDAY, Nov. 25

Thanksgiving dinners in take-out plates: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sportsman Club, 47 Fayette St., Martinsville, hosted by Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle.