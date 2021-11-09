Martinsville-area events Tuesday, Nov. 9

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street, 2 doors down from Grace Network; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
WEDNESDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street, 2 doors down from Grace Network; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
General Joseph Martin Chapter DAR to meet: 10:30 a.m., Hugo’s Restaurant; program “World War I Music and Trivia.”
Henry County Planning Commission to meet: 6 p.m., public hearings; Summerlin Meeting Room, County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
THURSDAY
Horsepasture Ruritan Club Thanksgiving dinner: 6:30 p.m.; special guests will be the workers who assisted the club in making Brunswick stew on Oct. 16.
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street, 2 doors down from Grace Network; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Veterans Day Celebration: 11 a.m., HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Speaker Dr. G.H. Vaughan; announcement of MHC Veteran of the Year; 29th Infantry Band; refreshments.
“Brown v. Board of Education: Over 50 Years Later,” a one-man play: 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. $20 for adults; $10 for students (k-12). Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
Veterans Day is celebrated. All local, state and federal offices are closed.
FRIDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street, 2 doors down from Grace Network; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Music night: 6:20 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, with Snow Creek Ole Tyme Band; gates open at 5 p.m.; $5. Social distancing required with masks when that is not possible. Concessions will be sold.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter1.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
SATURDAY
Fall bazaar: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale. Crafts, homemade baked goods, flea market items, plants and more.
Monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m., Bassett Ruritan Club. All-you-can-eat sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee. $7.
Fall fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, vendors, cruise-in, food trucks, book sale, paint class and “Barnival on the Ballfield” with the Pig Train. Free admission, with costs for kids’ activities. Vendor spots available until Nov. 5; call 276-957-5757.
Disability Rights and Resource Center annual meeting: 9:30 a.m., Distancing Learning Classroom of Virginia Museum of Natural History.
29th Annual Big Bird Toy Ride: registration, 10 a.m.; kickstands up, 1 p.m.; 6537 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. Cost of $10 or one new toy entitles each person to food the ride and music by Madhouse. All proceeds to Christmas Cheer. Rain date Dec. 11.
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. Doors open at 4:30. $20 for 20 games, coveralls $5 each, door prizes, concessions. Each game pays out $50 with the cover-all payout at $150 if not won within 53 draws. Bring donations for Patrick County Food Bank for free coverall.
Holiday Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Reynolds Homestead’s Community Engagement Center, Critz. (Vendor space $25—Terri Leviner, 694-7181 ext. 22)
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
SUNDAY
Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Anniversary: 3 p.m., celebrating 25th anniversary at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Program will include music and refreshments. Distinguished speakers.
Barn quilt class: 1 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, all supplies provided; registration deadline Nov. 5 (276-957-5757 or www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com). Pricing is based on size, from $65 for 24” by 24” to $85 for 36” by 36”.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
TUESDAY, Nov. 16
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY,</&h1>
Nov. 18
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,19 at 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Painting with Karen Conner: 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 plus. Subject: Snowman. $35/$30; regiter at Piedmont Arts or PiedmontArts.org.
Application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care—19 to 64 year olds) through MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: Call or text Ann Walker at 2
FRIDAY,</&h1>
Nov. 19
Christmas Cheer accepting applications, final day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
SATURDAY, Nov. 20
Food Bank: 9-11 a.m., First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. There will be meats and some produce available.
Christmas Parade: 5 p.m., uptown Martinsville.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
Basset Band Boosters Craft Show: Nov. 20-21, Bassett High School.
SUNDAY, Nov. 21
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Nov. 23
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closing at noon today; closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov.29 at 8 a.m.
Food boxes giveaway: 6 p.m., by Kingdom Point Church until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY, Nov. 25
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov.29 at 8 a.m.
FRIDAY, Nov. 26
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov.29 at 8 a.m.