Martinsville-area events Tuesday, November 8

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Today is Election Day.

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Chix with Stix; 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; knitters bring your own supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org

Lego club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

General Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution: 10:30 a.m., with lunch, at Hugo’s Restaurant; program by Jeff Bridges onRevolutionary uniforms & men’s cothing.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Horsepasture Ruritan Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m., club building.

Bob Ross Painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $80 ; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 6 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; Snow Creek Old Tyme Band; $5.

Community COVID updated booster clinic: 4 to 6 p.m., Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd. E., Martinsville; free; if insured, bring your insurance card; ages 12 and older; children ages 12 to 17 must have parent or guardian present; for more information, call Cindy Dutill at 276-403-4772.

Veterans Day service: 11 a.m., HJDB Event Center, hosted by the MHC Veterans Service Organization.

TheatreWorks Community Players’ Piano Bar: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre.

SATURDAY

Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m., Philpott Dam Road; all you can eat; $8.

Martinsville Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon.

Holiday arts & crafts show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Reynolds Homestead.

Patrick County Music Association: 6 p.m., Rotary Building in Stuart; $5.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; refreshments; $5; games also.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Nov. 15

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Wee create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org

Horsepasture Community meeting: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building; with Debra Buchanan, Tim Hall, Sheriff Lane Perry and Lisa Hughes.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16

Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District Staff Traveling Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Bassett Branch Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Hwy.; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Nov. 17

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Fall barn quilt class: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $40; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

A beautifully broken Virginia: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; unique photographic journey through rural places by photographer John Plashal; $20.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Nov. 18

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SATURDAY, Nov. 19

Martinsville Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon.

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School. $5. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

Music in the Box: Wild Ponies, Doug and Telisha Williams, will perform; doors open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 8p.m.; tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.twcp.net.

Fall Craft Show for the Bassett Band Boosters: 8 a.m., Author Thomas D. Perry signs books.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Nov. 20

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 1-5 p.m., $5. Bassett High School. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center (former county courthouse); host MHC Historical Society.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Nov. 21

Patrick & Henry Community College Board meeting: 12:30 p.m., MET, 65 Motorsports Drive, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closing at noon.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Nov 24

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closed.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

NOV. 25

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closed.

Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett, featuring Big Daddy Love with members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy, tickets are $15.

SATURDAY, Nov. 26

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Nov. 27

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 1

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

SATURDAY, Dec. 3

Uptown Martinsville Tree Lighting: 5 p.m., 55 W. Church St.

“Fall” into Winter Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville. This is the replacement for Oktoberfest, which was cancelled due to rain.

Winter Gala by the Charity League of Martinsville & Henry County: Cash bar, silent auction and games. Single tickets, $45 and table of 10, $400.

Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stuart Famers’ Market, downtown Stuart; local and hand-made items from baked goods, holiday decor, meats, eggs, cheese and gifts.

SUNDAY, Dec. 4

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pop Spectacular: 3 p.m.; Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets are $20 general admission/$25 reserved seats/$5 students.

Seasonal Concert: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum (old courthouse); free; host, MHC Historical Society.

“Ring in the Joy of Christmas!” concert by Martinsville Handbell Ensemble: 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Martinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 6

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Patrick Henry Holiday business after hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reynolds Homestead; RSVP at www.patrickchamber.com

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SUNDAY, Dec. 11

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 15

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, Dec. 18

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 19

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 20

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 22

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, Dec. 25

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 26

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 29

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

TUESDAY, Jan. 10

TUESDAY, Jan. 14

FRIDAY, Jan. 27

February 11, 2023

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: This VMNH traveling exhibit will go through Jan. 20 and provides a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)