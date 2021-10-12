Martinsville-area events Tuesday, Oct. 12

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rotary Field, 150 Woodland Drive, Stuart.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
“Dark 2021:” 5-8 p.m., Collinsville Biscuitville. 20% of profits go to 10 area non-profit organizations.
City Council rescheduled: The Martinsville City Council meeting which would have been held Oct. 12 has been rescheduled for Nov. 4.
Annual Candidates’ Forum: 7 p.m., Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road. To listen to it over a conference call, dial 701-802-5409 and enter access code 4608980 when prompted. (Tyler Millner, tcmpastorms55@gmail.com; 650-8755).
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
General Joseph Martin Chapter of DAR: 10:30 a.m., Hugo’s Restaurant. Members, bring items for the Salem VA Hospital patients.
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY
Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Storehouse. (Ann Walker, 732-0509)
Patriot Players’ “Little Shop of Horrors!:” 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $15 (www.phccpatriotplayers.com).
FRIDAY
Dragon Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. To attend, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative lab test.
Community COVID-19 testing: 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. Free for anyone; remain in car; masks required. For more information, call Gloria Martinez at Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311.
Patriot Players’ “Little Shop of Horrors!:” 7 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Student Center at P&HCC. $15 (www.phccpatriotplayers.com).
Friends of Library Book Sale: 1-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library basement.
“Fun-filled Night” at Woolwine Elementary: The bingo, crafts and vendors originally scheduled for this night will be postponed until spring. Meals still available: chicken sandwich, chips and drink, $5, or four meals for $20. Door prizes for prepaid orders. Meal pickup: 4-7 p.m.
Angel Tree application meetings: by appointment, through Oct. 29. Gifts for needy children for Christmas, through Salvation Army. Call 638-7259.
Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Stuart.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY, Oct. 16
Mt. Bethel Brunswick stew: 10 a.m., Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. Phone in orders to Fay Moore at 276-673-6378. $8/quart.
Ridgeway Ruritan Brunswick stew: 9 a.m. to noon at Ridgeway Ruritan Club, 111 Magnolia St.; $8/quart. Pre-orders requested; Karen Zehr, 806-6110 or Robert Lackey, 340-0367.
Horsepasture Ruritan Club Brunswick stew (choice of regular or spicy): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Order from Lisa Harbour, 957-2281; Elizabeth Oakes, 638-4869; Daphne Stone, 957-1029; Ruth Mize, 957-1703; or Cathy Pope, 957-5259.
Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., Fairystone Volunteer Fire Dept., 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Stuart. For dine-in, $8/adults, $4/children; take-out, $8. Call-in orders: 930-2113.
Free take- out breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, Patrick Henry Avenue; under the portico in back.
Red Cross Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Snow Creek Rescue Squad, 7049 Snow Creek Road, Penhook.
Patriot Players’ “Little Shop of Horrors!:” 2 & 7 p.m. $15 (www.phccpatriotplayers.com).
Race Night Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., downtown Bassett. All makes & models welcome; food court; 50/50 drawing to benefit Harmony Hall. No tents, pets or burn-outs. Free admission.
Friends of Library Book Sale: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library basement.
Blue Jeans & Bling: 5:30-8 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza, by MHC Historical Society. Barbecue meal; Rag Top Band; live auction. Tickets $35/$40 (403-5361 or mhchistoricalsociety.com).
Apple Dumpling Festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Stuart.
Third Annual Michael C. Jarrett Basketball Clinic: Oct. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martinsville Y. Ages 6-16, $25 per day or $40 for both. Registration starts each morning at 9.
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. 20 games for $20; coverall, $5; prizes, concession. $50 prize each game, with overall payout $150 if not won within 52 draws.
Hamburger Steak Dinner and gun raffle: 4-6:30 p.m., Bassett Volunteer Fire Dept. Plates ($10) include hamburger stead, french fries, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and drink. Raffle at 6:30.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
NA meeting, 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting, noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY, Oct. 17
“Treasure from the Vault:” 3 p.m. at Martinsville Henry County eritage Center and Museum.
NA meeting, 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Oct. 19
Horsepasture District community meeting: 6-7:30 p.m. at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building, with Horsepasture Supervisor Debra Buchanan, County Administrator Tim Hall, Henry County Sheriff’s Lt. Col. Steve Eanes and VDOT resident engineer Lisa Hughes. Social distancing will be observed.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 20
OSHA 30 for General Industry, 3:30-6:15 p.m. Mondays/Wednesdays (except Nov. 24) through Nov. 29, Patrick & Henry Community College. Training for supervisors who have safety responsibilities. $249.99. Register: 656-0260 or ph.augusoft.net
THURSDAY, Oct. 21
Painting with Karen Conner: 1-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Instructor Karen Conner will lead students in painting a white pumpkin, (ages 12 plus), $30 members/$35 non-members. To register visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Golfing “Fore” Education: registration, 11 a.m.; shotgun start, noon, at Chatmoss Country Club. Proceeds to benefit PIE Grant programs and local classrooms, through the Education Foundation. For information: 632-6401, www.martinsville.com or sharon@mhcchamber.com.
» Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge, Fairy Street, Ext., across from the high school.
» Painting with Karen Conner is at 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 and older. Instructor Karen Conner will lead students in creating a unique painting in each class. Advanced registration required. Tickets are available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org for $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers per class.
