Martinsville-area events Tuesday, Oct. 5

SATURDAY

» All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast: 6-10 a.m., Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road: Sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee; $7.

» Yard sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fieldale Recreation Center. $5 per bag you fill, with items including books, blankets and miscellaneous.

» Household Hazardous Waste Day: 9 a.m.-noon, Bassett Service Center, 2285 Fairystone Park Highway. M-HC residents only. In addition to the usual items, residents may also drop off up to four boxes of 8.5-by-11 paper for shredding.

» Figsboro Ruritan Club Brunswick Stew: 7-11 a.m. or until sold out, Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive; $8/quart.

» Caring by Sharing: 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown. Free clothing and toys for babies & kids and household items.

» Painting Prodigies:10 a.m.-noon, Piedmont Arts. Karen Conner will teach kids (5-12) to paint a 12-by-12-inch canvas. $30/$25. Register at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.