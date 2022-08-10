Martinsville-area events Wednesday, Aug. 10

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Red Cross Blood drive: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge, Fellowship Hall, 300 Fairy Road; free $10 e-gift card for donating.

The Henry County Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

THURSDAY

Horsepasture Ruritan Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m.; dinner meeting at Ruritan Club House in Horsepasture on Route 58 West.

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; Landmark Center to give blood pressure checks.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Amazon Deals Bingo: 7 p.m.; 6 p.m. doors open; Bassett Moose Lodge.

Exhibit opening reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; free admission; opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Bassett Ruritan Club breakfast: 6-10 a.m.; Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road; all you can eat breakfast includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee for $8.

Sports Physicals & teddy bear clinic: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Community Dental Clinic; 23 Fayette St., Martinsville; no appointment needed; bring insurance card/immunization record; info@healthycommunitymhc.org.

Jennifer Short Bike Ride: 1 p.m., Crosspoint Church.

Purrrfect Art Family Day: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; free.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Henry County School Board public hearing: 6 p.m., Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 18

Ararat Ruritan Club Blood Drive: 1-6 p.m.; Ruritan Club, walk ins welcome; 4711 Ararat Highway; to reserve time, call Kevin Smith at 276-229-6493.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Aug. 19

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; Storytime at 10 a.m. with the library.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

TGIF concert: 7 p.m., Bridge Street parking lot, uptown Martinsville, with performers The Kings. Sponsored by Rotary Club of MHC.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 20

Ararat Ruritan Club Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m.; coverall Jackpot for August is $500; all 20 regular games payout is $50; concessions are available; 4711 Ararat Highway; for information, call Kevin Smith at 276-229-6493.

Smith River Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Smith River Sports Complex

Uptown Music Fest: 7-11 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History, by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 21

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 22

Patrick County Board of Supervisors, if called: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 23

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your own knitting supplies. $5; register at PiedmontArts.org.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building; 6 p.m., public hearing on rezoning requests.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 25

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Aug. 26

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; Master Gardeners with information on disease and insects.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Jus’ Cauz, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 27

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 28

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 29

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 30

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Sept. 1

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Front Porch Fest: Sept. 1-4, Spirithaven Farm, Stuart. Bands include The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience and Consider the Source.

MONDAY, Sept. 5

Labor Day is celebrated.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

THURSDAY, Sept. 8

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Savory September: The Art of Tailgating: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, Sept. 10

Second Annual Suicide Prevention car wash: 9 a.m.-noon; First Baptist Church Bassett, 2590 Riverside Drive; by donation; in memory of Angelina Moreton-Cobbler, Ian Wright, Greyson Coleman.

MONDAY, Sept. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Sept. 13

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

FRIDAY, Sept. 16

TGIF concert: 7 p.m., Bridge Street parking lot in Martinsville, with Slick Jr. & The Reactors; presented by Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club.

SATURDAY, Sept. 17

Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department‘s 50th Anniversary/Community Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the department, 3230 Chatham Road, Martinsville. People can meet the firefighters and check out the trucks and equipment. There will be free hot dogs, bouncy houses and more.

American Cancer Society Relay for Life: 3-7 p.m., Smith River Sports Complex. To register: www.relayforlife.org/mhcva.

PRESS Active Shooter Defense Training (Prepare, Respond, Engage, Save, Survive): 9 a.m. to noon, New College Institute, by Protect His House.

SUNDAY, Sept. 18

Architecture & History of Uptown Martinsville program: 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center (former county courthouse)

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race: Martinsville Speedway, $30.

MONDAY, Sept. 26

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

TUESDAY, Sept. 27

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register

SATURDAY, Oct. 1

Bargain Fair: Charity League Warehouse, 242 Franklin St.

“39 Ghosts” locally made movie: 7 p.m., Hollywood Cinema

MONDAY, Oct. 3

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

TUESDAY, Oct. 4

THURSDAY, Oct. 6

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

MONDAY, Oct. 10

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Oct. 11

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Oct. 13

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

FRIDAY, Oct. 14

Blues, Brews & Stews: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts’ Gravely-Lester Art Garden.

SUNDAY, Oct. 16

“Behind Brothel Doors: The Business of Prostitution in Early America”: 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center (former county courthouse)

MONDAY, Oct. 17

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

MONDAY, Oct. 24

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

TUESDAY, Oct. 25

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

“Be Part of History” fall blood drive: 10 a.m., MCH Heritage Center (former county courthouse)

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

THURSDAY, Nov. 1

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

FRIDAY, Nov. 4 SATURDAY, Nov. 5 MONDAY, Nov. 7

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

TUESDAY, Nov. 8

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Nov. 10

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

MONDAY, Nov. 14

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

THURSDAY, Nov. 17

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

SUNDAY, Nov. 20

“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center (former county courthouse)

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

MONDAY, Dec. 19 TUESDAY, Dec. 27 WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.