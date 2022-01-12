Martinsville-area events Wednesday, Jan. 12

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

Note that many of the events listed here require masks to attend, as remains common across the area.

TODAY

Virtual Learning Leadership workshop by Patrick & Henry Community College: every other Wednesday through June 22, from 4-5 p.m. Cost ranges from $225 for 12 sessions to $25 for individual sessions. Pre-registration is required at ph.augustof.net or by calling 276-656-0260.

THURSDAY

Horsepasture Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. dinner meeting; 2022 officers to be installed.

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board (H-M DSS) special called meeting: 10 a.m., board room, H-M DSS, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.

FRIDAY

Dance with band The Canned Biskits: 7-9:30 p.m., Cascade School Community Center, 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8 donation. 276-732-5398.

Rock Castle Ramblers band: 6:15 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. $5.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

Free take-out breakfasts: 8:30-10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, Patrick Henry Avenue, under the church back portico.

Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast: 9 a.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., sponsored by Tau Omicron Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Inc. Speaker: Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. $10; cmcdonald@newcollegeinstitute.org 276-226-3769.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church‘s food pantry: 9-11 a.m. Saturday. A variety of foods, drinks and sundries will be given away, no questions asked. 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.

Brunswick stew: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (pickup), Horsepasture Ruritan Club. $8/quart. Order by calling Elizabeth Oakes at 276-638-4869; Lisa Harbour at 276-957-2281; Daphne Stone at 276-957-1029; Ruth Mize at 276-957-1703; or Cathy Pope at 276-957-5259.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed: City offices will be closed; no bulk trash pick-up, but regular pick-up will continue. H-M Dept. of Social Services and DVM closed.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Jan. 18

American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78 meeting: 7 p.m., Post Home, 139 Creekside Drive. Executive committee meets at 6.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19

Drug Free MHC meeting: noon-1:30 p.m. online; to join Zoom meeting, email tpanos@piedmontcsb.org for the link or click here.

THURSDAY, Jan. 20

2022 Host Family Interest Meeting for Martinsville Mustangs ball players: 7 p.m., The Ground Floor, uptown Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Jan. 21

Piedmont Arts reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., for new exhibits: “Platinum Portraits of Southern Musicians,” “Explore Pandemic Life in Appalachia.” On display through March 12 RSVP by Jan. 18 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Jan. 22

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., PHCC, course provides a basic look at statues and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. Cost $189. Pre-registration required by email at ph.augosoft.net or by calling 276-656-0260.

TheatreWorks Community Players’ “Piano Bar”: 7 p.m. , Black Box Theatre. $10 (twcp.net).

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Jan. 23

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 24

Patrick & Henry Community College ad hoc Nominating Committee: 11 a.m., Frith Conference Room #145, 645 Patriot Ave. Purpose: Prepare a slate of officers and committee members for next four years.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Jan. 25

Drive-thru community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also March 23, May 25 & Sept. 28.

THURSDAY, Jan. 27

“Ask The Expert” Social Media Workshop: noon-1:30 p.m., PHCC Idea Center, $15. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email at ph.augusoft.net.

FRIDAY, Jan. 28

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Jan. 29

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Jan. 30

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 31

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 1

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2

“Diversity in the Workplace 2022:” 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free virtual event, hosted by Karith Foster, Diversity Engagement Specialist. To get the link to register, email Laura Buchanan of Piedmont Community Services at lbuchanan@piedmontcsb.org by Jan. 31.

FRIDAY, Feb. 4

Magical Mask-erade dance: 6-8 p.m., daddy-daughter dance with refreshments. Tickets on sale at PiedmontArts.org; RSVP to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org. $20 each pair, $5 charge for each additional child.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 5

Martinsville Seven exhibit opening: 2 p.m., Fayette Area Historical Initiative, 211 Fayette St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 6

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 7

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 8

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9

L.I.F.E. lecture series—Mindset-Motivation-Movement: noon to 1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Janet Steward of Smart Body Dynamics.

FRIDAY, Feb. 11

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 12

Valentine’s Bingo, a fundraiser for Irisburg Ruritan Club: 6 p.m. 20 regular games, 1 grand prize coverall. $20, extra pack $10, extra coverall $1. Door prize and 50/50 tickets, concessions. $10 kids.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 13

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 14

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 15

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Feb. 18

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 19

Nail the Rail 5 Miler: 9 a.m., Dick & Willie Passage Virginia Avenue Trailhead; Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 20

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 21

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 22

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23

L.I.F.E. lecture series—Gardening for Beginners: 5:30-7 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow.

FRIDAY, Feb. 25

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 26

Unveiling of the Martinsville Seven Historical Marker: in front of former Henry County courthouse.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 27

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 28

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, March 1

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

SATURDAY, March 5

Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium.

SATURDAY, March 19

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., PHCC, course provides a basic look at statues and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. Cost $189. Pre-registration required by email at ph.augosoft.net or by calling 276-656-0260.

WEDNESDAY, March 23

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also May 25 & Sept. 28.

SATURDAY, April 2

Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K: 8 a.m., YMCA. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, May 14

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., PHCC, course provides a basic look at statues and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. Cost $189. Pre-registration required by email at ph.augosoft.net or by calling 276-656-0260.

WEDNESDAY, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

SATURDAY, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.