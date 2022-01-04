Martinsville-area events Wednesday, Jan. 5

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

THURSDAY

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Last chance to view the exhibits, "Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers, Carl Chiarenza" on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and "Tool of Happiness" before they close.

Henry County School Board: 6 p.m., Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

FRIDAY

Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Cascade School Community Center, 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. Oldskool Band. $8.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m., club building on Philpott Dam Road. Sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee. $7.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12

Virtual Learning Leadership Community workshop: 4-5 p.m., through June 22, every other Wednesday. Cost is $225 for 12 sessions; $179 for nine sessions; $100 for six sessions; $50 for three sessions; $25 individual sessions. Pre-registration required at ph.augustof.net or by calling 276-656-0260, Patrick Henry Community College.

FRIDAY, Jan. 14

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Jan. 15

Brunswick stew: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (pickup), Horsepasture Ruritan Club. $8/quart. Order by calling Elizabeth Oakes at 276-638-4869; Lisa Harbour at 276-957-2281; Daphne Stone at 276-957-1029; Ruth Mize at 276-957-1703; or Cathy Pope at 276-957-5259.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Jan. 16

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 17

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Jan. 18

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

Piedmont Arts reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., for new exhibits: "Platinum Portraits of Southern Musicians," "Explore Pandemic Life in Appalachia." On display through March 12 RSVP by Jan. 18 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Jan. 22

TheatreWorks Community Players' "Piano Bar": 7 p.m. , Black Box Theatre. $10 (twcp.net).

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Jan. 23

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 24

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Jan. 25

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Jan. 28

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Jan. 29

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Jan. 30

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Feb. 26

Unveiling of the Martinsville Seven Historical Marker: in front of former Henry County courthouse.

SATURDAY, March 5

Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium.