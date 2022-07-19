Martinsville-area events Wednesday, July 20, and beyond

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve.

Women Impact Virginia: Leading in a Rural Environment: 10-11:30 a.m., Reynolds Homestead, free; speakers Lauren Mathena, Latala Hodges, Vonita Brim, Rebecca Adcock.

THURSDAY

Painting with Kimberly: 6-8 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 18 and up; $45; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Henry County School Board: 9 a.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Piedmont Arts Guild: 11:45 a.m., Piedmont Arts.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Scentsy and Thirty-One Bingo: 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Bassett Moose Lodge.

Movie at the Market: 7 p.m., Martinsville Farmers Market, with games; movie "Clifford The Big Red Dog" begins at 8:30 p.m.; free. Bring a chair.

Dino Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Hard Times Band, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Health fair: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Galilean House of Worship, 5078 AL Philpott Highway, Martinsville; free health screening.

Foam Dart Gun Battle: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway Library. Bring your own (soft darts, and the guns that don't require batteries) or use one provided.

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast: 7-10 a.m.; Rangeley Ruritans, Calloway Drive; price is donation.

Tractor & engine show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Rangeley Ruritans, Calloway Drive; entry fee $10, which will go towards door prize given at 4 p.m.; 276-340-0568 for details.

Dino Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Third Thursdays in Uptown: 3-9 p.m., Franlin/Depot Street parking lot below the Black Box Theatre.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Patrick County Board of Supervisors, if called: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m., Ippy's Restaurant, Rocky Mount.

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, July 26

Drawing Studio: Learning to See and Draw: 6-9 p.m., Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; 15 to adult; $40; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, July 27

Patrick County Fab Lab grand opening: 2-3:30 p.m., 212 Wood Brothers Drive, Stuart.

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Open Jam: 7 p.m., Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road, Ararat.

THURSDAY, July 28

Drawing Studio: Learning to See and Draw: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; 15 to adult; $40; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

History, cultivation and use of herbs: 10:30 a.m.-noon with lunch, Imagination Lavender Farm, conducted by Melanie Barrow, Extension Agent, Agriculture and Natural Resources, RSVP to 276-734-2828; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, July 29

See It...Draw It! Youth Drawing Class: 10 a.m.-noon; Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; for kids 8 to 15 with some experience; $35; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool, $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Alcohol Ink painting workshop: 9 a.m.-noon with lunch at Imagination Lavender Farm; instructor Melani Helms; $40; RSVP to 276-734-2828.

Greater Bassett Family Fun Float: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., River Walk, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett. Live music, food trucks, vendors, shuttle service; bring canoe or kayak and blanket or chair.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, July 31

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 1

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 2

Drawing Studio: Intermediate drawing: 6-9 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; 15 to adult; $40; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 4

Drawing Studio: Intermediate drawing: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, instructor Ginnie Conaway; 15 to adult; $40; tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Friday, Aug. 5

Designer Bag Bingo: 7 p.m. games begin; doors open at 6 p.m. Bassett Moose Lodge.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 6

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 7

Quarter Auction: 2 p.m.; doors open 1 p.m., Bassett Moose Lodge.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 8

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Virginia Master Naturalist training: Mondays, Aug. 8 through Dec. 5, from 6-8 p.m.; $60; register at swpmn@gmail.com.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 9

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 11

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Aug. 12

Amazon Deals Bingo: 7 p.m.; 6 p.m. doors open; Bassett Moose Lodge.

Exhibit opening reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; free admission; opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 13

Purrrfect Art Family Day: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; free.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 14

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 15

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 16

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 18

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Aug. 19

TGIF concert: 7 p.m., Bridge Street parking lot, uptown Martinsville, with performers The Kings. Sponsored by Rotary Club of MHC.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 20

Smith River Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Smith River Sports Complex

Uptown Music Fest: 7-11 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History, by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 21

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 22

Patrick County Board of Supervisors, if called: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 23

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 24

THURSDAY, Aug. 25

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Aug. 26

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Aug. 27

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Aug. 28

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 29

GriefShare: 6:30 p.m., Agape Bible Christian Fellowship, 38 Corse Ave., Martinsville; for information, 276-634-5522 or info@agape4all.com.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Aug. 30

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Sept. 1

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Front Porch Fest: Sept. 1-4, Spirithaven Farm, Stuart. Bands include The Vagabonds, Larry Keel Experience and Consider the Source.

MONDAY, Sept. 5

Labor Day is celebrated.

Monday Market: 5-7 p.m. Fairy Stone State Park, Picnic Shelters 3 & 4.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

THURSDAY, Sept. 8

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Savory September: The Art of Tailgating: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, Sept. 10

MONDAY, Sept. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Sept. 13

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

FRIDAY, Sept. 16

TGIF concert: 7 p.m., Bridge Street parking lot in Martinsville, with Slick Jr. & The Reactors; presented by Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club.

SATURDAY, Sept. 17

MONDAY, Sept. 19

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race: Martinsville Speedway, $30.

MONDAY, Sept. 26

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

TUESDAY, Sept. 27

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register

MONDAY, Oct. 3

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

THURSDAY, Oct. 6

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

MONDAY, Oct. 10

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Oct. 11

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Oct. 13

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

MONDAY, Oct. 17

MONDAY, Oct. 24

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

TUESDAY, Oct. 25

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

THURSDAY, Nov. 1

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

MONDAY, Nov. 7

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

TUESDAY, Nov. 8

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Nov. 10

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

MONDAY, Nov. 14

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

MONDAY, Dec. 19

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.