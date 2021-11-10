Martinsville-area events Wednesday, Nov. 10

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street, 2 doors down from Grace Network; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
General Joseph Martin Chapter DAR to meet: 10:30 a.m., Hugo’s Restaurant; program “World War I Music and Trivia.”
Henry County Planning Commission to meet: 6 p.m., public hearings; Summerlin Meeting Room, County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
THURSDAY
Horsepasture Ruritan Club Thanksgiving dinner: 6:30 p.m.; special guests will be the workers who assisted the club in making Brunswick stew on Oct. 16.
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street, 2 doors down from Grace Network; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Veterans Day Celebration: 11 a.m., HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Speaker Dr. G.H. Vaughan; announcement of MHC Veteran of the Year; 29th Infantry Band; refreshments.
“Brown v. Board of Education: Over 50 Years Later,” a one-man play: 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Tickets are sold out. To be added to wait list, call the museum at 276-632-3221.
Veterans Day is celebrated. All local, state and federal offices are closed.
FRIDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street, 2 doors down from Grace Network; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Music night: 6:20 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, with Snow Creek Ole Tyme Band; gates open at 5 p.m.; $5. Social distancing required with masks when that is not possible. Concessions will be sold.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter1.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
SATURDAY
Dalton IDEA Center open house: 10 a.m.-noon, Patrick & Henry Community College; face coverings required.
Fall bazaar: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale. Crafts, homemade baked goods, flea market items, plants and more.
Monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m., Bassett Ruritan Club. All-you-can-eat sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee. $7.
Fall fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, vendors, cruise-in, food trucks, book sale, paint class and “Barnival on the Ballfield” with the Pig Train. Free admission, with costs for kids’ activities. Vendor spots available until Nov. 5; call 276-957-5757.
Disability Rights and Resource Center annual meeting: 9:30 a.m., Distancing Learning Classroom of Virginia Museum of Natural History.
29th Annual Big Bird Toy Ride: registration, 10 a.m.; kickstands up, 1 p.m.; 6537 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. Cost of $10 or one new toy entitles each person to food the ride and music by Madhouse. All proceeds to Christmas Cheer. Rain date Dec. 11.
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. Doors open at 4:30. $20 for 20 games, coveralls $5 each, door prizes, concessions. Each game pays out $50 with the cover-all payout at $150 if not won within 53 draws. Bring donations for Patrick County Food Bank for free coverall.
Holiday Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Reynolds Homestead’s Community Engagement Center, Critz. (Vendor space $25—Terri Leviner, 694-7181 ext. 22)
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
SUNDAY
Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Anniversary: 3 p.m., celebrating 25th anniversary at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Program will include music and refreshments. Distinguished speakers.
Barn quilt class: 1 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, all supplies provided; registration deadline Nov. 5 (276-957-5757 or www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com). Pricing is based on size, from $65 for 24” by 24” to $85 for 36” by 36”.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
TUESDAY, Nov. 16
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY,</&h1>
Nov. 18
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,19 at 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Painting with Karen Conner: 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 plus. Subject: Snowman. $35/$30; regiter at Piedmont Arts or PiedmontArts.org.
Application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care—19 to 64 year olds) through MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: Call or text Ann Walker at 2
FRIDAY,</&h1>
Nov. 19
Christmas Cheer accepting applications, final day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
SATURDAY, Nov. 20
Food Bank: 9-11 a.m., First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. There will be meats and some produce available.
Christmas Parade: 5 p.m., uptown Martinsville.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
Basset Band Boosters Craft Show: Nov. 20-21, Bassett High School.
SUNDAY, Nov. 21
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Nov. 23
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closing at noon today; closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov.29 at 8 a.m.
Food boxes giveaway: 6 p.m., by Kingdom Point Church until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov.29 at 8 a.m.
FRIDAY
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov.29 at 8 a.m.
SATURDAY
Nov. 27
Small business Saturday: support your local small businesses on Small Business Saturday and every day.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
Sunday, Nov. 28
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Nov. 29
– Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of November. Traveling office hours follow the status of local government offices, which vary across the 22 counties and nine independent cities of the Ninth District. As local government offices reopen, office hours will be resumed.
November 29, 2021
Henry County: 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Bassett Public Library
3969 Fairystone Parkway
Bassett, VA 24055
Patrick County: 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm
Patrick County Administration Building
Conference Room
106 Rucker Street
Stuart, VA 24171
TUESDAY</&h1>
Nov. 30
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY</&h1>
Dec. 1
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY</&h1>
Dec. 2
Christmas Tree Lighting and events: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Garden at corner of Mulberry and Starling, by Piedmont Arts kick off the holiday season. Take pictures with Santa; 4-5 p.m. Christmas Wreath ornament craft; 5 p.m. story time with “Elsa;” 5 p.m. sunset lighting of Christmas tree made of 3,000 lights by Ian Hogg.
FRIDAY</&h1>
Dec. 3
» Grand Illumination (Lighting of the Christmas Tree), 5:30-9 p.m., Main Street, Stuart.
» First Fridays in Uptown Martinsville is at 4-8 p.m. with arts, crafts, food and more. Nov. 5 & Dec. 3
SATURDAY Dec. 4
» Christmas Parade in Stuart.
Thirty-One Bingo to support the Axton Volunteer Fire Department: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Axton Fire Dept., 55 Mountain Valley Road. $20 adults/$10 kids with paying adults. Supported by Rachel Catoe
Brenda Riggins Memorial Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stanleytown Elementary School. To register ahead, call 800-733-2767 (RED CROSS).
SUNDAY
Dec. 5
» Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops is at 3 p.m. at MHS auditorium. Tickets are $15 for general admission; $25 for reserved; $5 student (k-12). Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org This performance is partially supported by funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
TUESDAY Dec. 7
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY Dec. 9
Printing Holiday Card: 10:30-11 a.m.; 3:30-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Wee Create (ages 2-5) with adult supervision) class spend time making simple crafts with seasonal and exhibit themes. Free to members/$10 non-members. Register at PiedmontsArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Printing Holiday Card: 3:30-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Wee Create (ages 2-5) with adult supervision) class spend time making simple crafts with seasonal and exhibit themes. Free to members/$10 non-members. Register at PiedmontsArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Fundraising auction for American Legion Post 42: 6 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building.
SATURDAY
Dec. 11
SUNDAY
Dec. 12
» Christmas Music at 3 p.m.at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
SUNDAY
Tuesday
Dec. 14
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
WEDNESDAY</&h1>
Dec. 15
» Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY</&h1>
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care—19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Dec. 18
» First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville, will have a food bank at 9-11 a.m. on Saturday and every third Saturday of the month, in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. There will be meats and some produce available.
TUESDAY
Dec. 21
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Tuesday Dec. 28
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 29
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Dec. 30
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
WEDNESDAY</&h1>
Jan. 5
» Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
SUNDAY</&h1>
Jan. 23
SATURDAY
March 5
» Dancing for the Arts fundraiser for the arts in Martinsville will be at 4 p.m. at the Martinsville High School Auditorium. (The fundraiser was set to take place in 2020, but was postponed as a precaution against COVID-19.)