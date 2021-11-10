Martinsville-area events Wednesday, Nov. 10

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.

WEDNESDAY

Dec. 29

» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.

THURSDAY

Dec. 30

» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.

WEDNESDAY</&h1>

Jan. 5

» Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

SUNDAY</&h1>

Jan. 23

SATURDAY

March 5