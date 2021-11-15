Martinsville-area events Wednesday, Nov. 17

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Pecans for sale by Mount Olivet Ruritanettes: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., drive-thru pickup at Mount Olivet Christian Church, 3261 Mount Olivet Road, Martinsville; l lb. bags, $10. Makes checks payable to Mount Olivet Ruritanettes.
Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees monthly meeting: noon at the Patrick County Library.
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
Thanksgiving food box distribution: 6 p.m., Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
Painting with Karen Conner: 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 plus. Subject: Snowman. $35/$30; register at Piedmont Arts or PiedmontArts.org.
Application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds) through MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: Call or text Ann Walker at 2
FRIDAY
Quarter Auction: 7 p.m. at Oak Level Ruritan Club, 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett. Two paddles and a door prize ticket, $5; other options; concessions include pintos and hot dogs.
Christmas Cheer accepting applications, final day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty St.; mail donations to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114.
SATURDAY
Paper crafting: 10-11 a.m.; create a Christmas card; class at the IDEA Center; cost $15; registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augustoft.net.
Community Thanksgiving dinner: 11:30 a.m., The Sportsman Club, 47 Fayette St., Martinsville, hosted by Refuge Temple Ministries.
Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department raffle drawing: 7 p.m., 6687 Fairystone Park Highway. Tickets (from any member) $20, with prizes of $2,500, two of $200, 10 of $100 and a raffle of one of final 10 tickets drawn at the event.
Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School, $3 admission (free for under 5); masks required.
Free take-out breakfasts: 8:30-10 a.m., back portico of First Presbyterian Of Martinsville, Patrick Henry Ave.
Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department cash giveaway: drawing starts at 7 p.m.; grand prize of $2500; additional prizes of $100 each (16) with two prizes of $200 each. Contact a fire department member to purchase a ticket.
Food Bank: 9-11 a.m., First United Methodist Church's Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville in the parking lot next to Rania's Restaurant. There will be meats and some produce available.
Christmas Parade: 5 p.m., uptown Martinsville.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
Basset Band Boosters Craft Show: Nov. 20-21, Bassett High School.
SUNDAY
Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 1-5 p.m., Bassett High School, $3 admission (free for under 5); masks required.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Pecans for sale by Mount Olivet Ruritanettes: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., drive-thru pickup at Mount Olivet Christian Church, 3261 Mount Olivet Road, Martinsville; l lb. bags, $10.
TUESDAY
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closing at noon today; closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29, at 8 a.m.
Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 8:30 a.m., Room #205, county administration building. 9 a.m., public hearings: Carver Memorial Gardens Inc., Abram Lee Penn, Justin B. Stone, Rocky Ford Solar Energy LLC and Axton Solar LLC.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving dinners in take-out plates: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sportsman Club, 47 Fayette St., Martinsville, hosted by Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle.
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Day service: 11 a.m. on Refuge Temple Ministries' Facebook and YouTube pages (virtual only). Dr. Charles Whitfield, pastor of First Baptist Church East Martinsville, speaking.
Thanksgiving meal and fellowship: 5 p.m., Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church.
FRIDAY, Nov. 26
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m.
SATURDAY, Nov. 27
Small business Saturday: Events include using the free $10 vouchers that were available at MHC Visitor Center at participating local restaurants.
Sunday, Nov. 28
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Nov. 29
"Traveling Office Hours" with Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff: 10-11:30 a.m., Bassett Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Highway; 12:30-2 p.m., conference room of Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.
TUESDAY, Nov. 30
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY,
Dec. 1
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY
Dec. 2
Christmas Tree Lighting and events: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Garden at corner of Mulberry and Starling, by Piedmont Arts. Take pictures with Santa; 4-5 p.m. Christmas Wreath ornament craft; 5 p.m. story time with "Elsa;" 5 p.m. sunset lighting of Christmas tree made of 3,000 lights by Ian Hogg.
FRIDAY
Dec. 3
» Grand Illumination (Lighting of the Christmas Tree), 5:30-9 p.m., Main Street, Stuart.
» First Fridays in Uptown Martinsville is at 4-8 p.m. with arts, crafts, food and more. Nov. 5 & Dec. 3
SATURDAY
Dec. 4
Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Stuart Farmers Market; locally made and produced items.
Patrick County Christmas Parade: 2 p.m., in Stuart.
Winter Blender by Stuart Elementary Schools PTO: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.
Thirty-One Bingo to support the Axton Volunteer Fire Department: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Axton Fire Dept., 55 Mountain Valley Road. $20 adults/$10 kids with paying adults. Supported by Rachel Catoe
Brenda Riggins Memorial Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stanleytown Elementary School. To register ahead, call 800-733-2767 (RED CROSS).
SUNDAY, Dec. 5
Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops: 3 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium. Tickets: $5-$25, at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
TUESDAY
Dec. 7
Dedication ceremony of Patrick & Henry Community College's Patrick County training facility to former governor Gerald L. Baliles and Major Richard S. Reynolds Sr.: 2 p.m.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Dec. 9
Printing Holiday Card: 10:30-11 a.m.; 3:30-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Wee Create (ages 2-5) with adult supervision) class spend time making simple crafts with seasonal and exhibit themes. Free to members/$10 non-members. Register at PiedmontsArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Printing Holiday Card: 3:30-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Wee Create (ages 2-5) with adult supervision) class spend time making simple crafts with seasonal and exhibit themes. Free to members/$10 non-members. Register at PiedmontsArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Fundraising auction for American Legion Post 42: 6 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building.