Martinsville-area events Wednesday, Nov. 24

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Drive-Thru holiday meal: 1-4 p.m., Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett, sponsored by The Harvest Foundation with help from Charity League, Kiwanis Club of Bassett, MHC Chapter NSBE and food pantry's regular volunteers. One box given to each family represented. To volunteer or donate, call 276-629-1369.
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closing at noon today; closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29, at 8 a.m.
Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 8:30 a.m., Room #205, county administration building. 9 a.m., public hearings: Carver Memorial Gardens Inc., Abram Lee Penn, Justin B. Stone, Rocky Ford Solar Energy LLC and Axton Solar LLC.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Thanksgiving dinners in take-out plates: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sportsman Club, 47 Fayette St., Martinsville, hosted by Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle.
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Day service: 11 a.m. on Refuge Temple Ministries' Facebook and YouTube pages (virtual only). Dr. Charles Whitfield, pastor of First Baptist Church East Martinsville, speaking.
Thanksgiving meal and fellowship: 5 p.m., Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church.
FRIDAY
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services closing for Thanksgiving: closed Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m.
SATURDAY
Country breakfast buffet: 6-10 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. $8.
Small business Saturday: Events include using the free $10 vouchers that were available at MHC Visitor Center at participating local restaurants.
SUNDAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
"Traveling Office Hours" with Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff: 10-11:30 a.m., Bassett Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Highway; 12:30-2 p.m., conference room of Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.
TUESDAY, Nov. 30
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY,
Dec. 1
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY
Dec. 2
Christmas Tree Lighting and events: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Garden at corner of Mulberry and Starling, by Piedmont Arts. Take pictures with Santa; 4-5 p.m. Christmas Wreath ornament craft; 5 p.m. story time with "Elsa;" 5 p.m. sunset lighting of Christmas tree made of 3,000 lights by Ian Hogg.
FRIDAY
Dec. 3
Grand Illumination (Lighting of the Christmas tree and related events): 5:30-9 p.m., Main Street, Stuart.
First Fridays: 4-8 p.m., Martinsville Farmers Market.
SATURDAY
Dec. 4
DIY ornaments: 10 a.m.-noon; Fab Lab Family Day, IDEA Center, cost $15. Pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-5461.
Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Stuart Farmers Market; locally made and produced items.
Patrick County Christmas Parade: 2 p.m., in Stuart.
Winter Blender by Stuart Elementary Schools PTO: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.
Thirty-One Bingo to support the Axton Volunteer Fire Department: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Axton Fire Dept., 55 Mountain Valley Road. $20 adults/$10 kids with paying adults. Supported by Rachel Catoe
Brenda Riggins Memorial Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stanleytown Elementary School. To register ahead, call 800-733-2767 (RED CROSS).
SUNDAY, Dec. 5
Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops: 3 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium. Tickets: $5-$25, at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
TUESDAY
Dec. 7
Dedication ceremony of Patrick & Henry Community College's Patrick County training facility to former governor Gerald L. Baliles and Major Richard S. Reynolds Sr.: 2 p.m.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Dec. 9
Food Pantry of Mount Vernon Baptist Church: 9-11 a.m., 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. Come to cemetery side of the church, lower door. No questions asked.
Printing Holiday Card for ages 2-5: 10:30-11 a.m.; 3:30-4 p.m.; $10; register at PiedmontsArts.org or 276-632-3221.
"O. Henry Christmas" by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre.
Fundraising auction for American Legion Post 42: 6 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building.
SATURDAY
Dec. 11
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. $20 for 20 games, & other options. Concessions. Bring donations of unwrapped toy for Christmas Cheer of Patrick County for chance to win $150 in gift cards.
SUNDAY
Dec. 12
"O. Henry Christmas" by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre.
» Christmas Music at 3 p.m.at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
SUNDAY
Tuesday
Dec. 14
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 15
» Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY, Dec. 17
"Red Truck" canvas-painting class: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, led by Debbie Culler. To register or for more information: AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com or call 276-229-6931