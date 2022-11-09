Martinsville-area events Wednesday, November 9

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).
General Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution: 10:30 a.m., with lunch, at Hugo’s Restaurant; program by Jeff Bridges onRevolutionary uniforms & men’s cothing.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).
Horsepasture Ruritan Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m., club building.
Bob Ross Painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $80 ; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY
Energy Efficiency Celebration: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; free admission.
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail.
Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 6 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; Snow Creek Old Tyme Band; $5.
Community COVID updated booster clinic: 4 to 6 p.m., Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd. E., Martinsville; free; if insured, bring your insurance card; ages 12 and older; children ages 12 to 17 must have parent or guardian present; for more information, call Cindy Dutill at 276-403-4772.
Veterans Day service: 11 a.m., HJDB Event Center, hosted by the MHC Veterans Service Organization.
TheatreWorks Community Players’ Piano Bar: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre.
SATURDAY
Fall supper & sale: 4-6:30 p.m. meal, Ross Harbour Church, 6260 Elamsville Road, Stuart; chicken or ham plate with three sides, dessert, drink, $10 per plate; call 276-930-1661 for take out; sale begins at 7 p.m.
Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m., Philpott Dam Road; all you can eat; $8.
The Learning Garden: 10 a.m., 1208 Tudor Orchard Road, Stuart;by Patrick County Master Gardeners.
Martinsville Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon.
Car Stereo Competition: noon to 6 p.m., Bryant Radio, 3559 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; fundraiser for Toys for Tots.
Holiday arts & crafts show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Reynolds Homestead.
Spaghetti Supper to benefit World Hunger charity: 4-7 p.m., Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.
Annual Thanksgiving Concert: 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Bassett, featuring Joyful Sound Quartet and Cambell Court Elementary School Singers.
Patrick County Music Association: 6 p.m., Rotary Building in Stuart; $5. The Churchmen, Jadyn Pruitt, Roger Handy and New River Line will perform an a Veteran Appreciation Show.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY
Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; refreshments; $5; games also.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).
Wee create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
Horsepasture Community meeting: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building; with Debra Buchanan, Tim Hall, Sheriff Lane Perry and Lisa Hughes.
Parent meeting for MVHS After-Prom Committee: 6 p.m., Magna Vista High School.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16
Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District Staff Traveling Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Bassett Branch Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Hwy.; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Nov. 17
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).
Fall barn quilt class: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $40; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
A beautifully broken Virginia: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; unique photographic journey through rural places by photographer John Plashal; $20.
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, Nov. 18
Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).
Fundraising concert for Henry County Food Pantry: 7-9 p.m., HJDB Event Center (old Bassett High School), with band Jus Cauz. $8.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.
SATURDAY, Nov. 19
Martinsville Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon.
Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School. $5. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.
Music in the Box: Wild Ponies, Doug and Telisha Williams, will perform; doors open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 8p.m.; tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.twcp.net.
Cash raffle: 7 p.m., Fairystone Volunteer Fire Dept., 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy., Stuart; $20 per ticket from any fire department member.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Nov. 20
Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 1-5 p.m., $5. Bassett High School. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.
“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center (former county courthouse); host MHC Historical Society.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Nov. 21
Patrick & Henry Community College Board meeting: 12:30 p.m., MET, 65 Motorsports Drive, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Nov. 22
Chix with Stix; 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; knitters bring your own supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23
W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner: 1-4 p.m., Martinsville High School, sponsored by Harvest Youth Board. Dine in or call 276-730-9017 by Nov. 20 for delivery.
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closing at noon.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Nov 24
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closed.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
NOV. 25
Closed or cancelled because of the holiday: Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance.
Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett, featuring Big Daddy Love with members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy, tickets are $15.
SATURDAY, Nov. 26
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, Nov. 27
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Nov. 29
Louise R. Lester Spay/Neuter Clinic One Year Anniversary: noon to 7 p.m., Martinsville Henry County SPCA.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Dec. 1
Bob Ross Painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $75 members/$80 non-members; bring a roll of paper towels, all other supplies provided; advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org
Christmas tree lighting: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; Piedmont Arts.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
SATURDAY, Dec. 3
Uptown Martinsville Tree Lighting: 5 p.m., 55 W. Church St.
Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m., Ridgeway.
“Fall” into Winter Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville. This is the replacement for Oktoberfest, which was cancelled due to rain.
Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stuart Famers’ Market, downtown Stuart; local and hand-made items from baked goods, holiday decor, meats, eggs, cheese and gifts.
SUNDAY, Dec. 4
Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pop Spectacular: 3 p.m.; Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets are $20 general admission/$25 reserved seats/$5 students.
Seasonal Concert: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum (old courthouse); free; host, MHC Historical Society.
“Ring in the Joy of Christmas!” concert by Martinsville Handbell Ensemble: 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Martinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Dec. 5
Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Dec. 6
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Dec. 8
Patrick Henry Holiday business after hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reynolds Homestead; RSVP at www.patrickchamber.com
Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
SATURDAY, Dec. 10
Yoga in the galleries: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; Yoga with instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat, block, water bottle, etc.; free to members/$10 non-members (cash only, pay instructor).
Pictures with Santa: noon to 4 p.m.,Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., for your pets. $10 for a 5- by 7-inch photo by Dawson Photography.
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
SUNDAY, Dec. 11
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Dec. 12
Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.
TUESDAY, Dec. 13
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Dec. 15
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).
SUNDAY, Dec. 18
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Dec. 19
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Dec. 20
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Dec. 22
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).
SUNDAY, Dec. 25
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, Dec. 26
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, Dec. 27
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.
THURSDAY, Dec. 29
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
TUESDAY, Jan. 10
TUESDAY, Jan. 14
FRIDAY, Jan. 27 February 11, 2023
Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: This VMNH traveling exhibit will go through Jan. 20 and provides a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.
April 21
Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
April 22
Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
July 21
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
July 22
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
August 26, 2023
Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)