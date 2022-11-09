Martinsville-area events Wednesday, November 9

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

General Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution: 10:30 a.m., with lunch, at Hugo’s Restaurant; program by Jeff Bridges onRevolutionary uniforms & men’s cothing.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Horsepasture Ruritan Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m., club building.

Bob Ross Painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $80 ; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Energy Efficiency Celebration: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; free admission.

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 6 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; Snow Creek Old Tyme Band; $5.

Community COVID updated booster clinic: 4 to 6 p.m., Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd. E., Martinsville; free; if insured, bring your insurance card; ages 12 and older; children ages 12 to 17 must have parent or guardian present; for more information, call Cindy Dutill at 276-403-4772.

Veterans Day service: 11 a.m., HJDB Event Center, hosted by the MHC Veterans Service Organization.

TheatreWorks Community Players’ Piano Bar: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre.

SATURDAY

Fall supper & sale: 4-6:30 p.m. meal, Ross Harbour Church, 6260 Elamsville Road, Stuart; chicken or ham plate with three sides, dessert, drink, $10 per plate; call 276-930-1661 for take out; sale begins at 7 p.m.

Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m., Philpott Dam Road; all you can eat; $8.

The Learning Garden: 10 a.m., 1208 Tudor Orchard Road, Stuart;by Patrick County Master Gardeners.

Martinsville Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon.

Car Stereo Competition: noon to 6 p.m., Bryant Radio, 3559 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; fundraiser for Toys for Tots.

Holiday arts & crafts show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Reynolds Homestead.

Spaghetti Supper to benefit World Hunger charity: 4-7 p.m., Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.

Annual Thanksgiving Concert: 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Bassett, featuring Joyful Sound Quartet and Cambell Court Elementary School Singers.

Patrick County Music Association: 6 p.m., Rotary Building in Stuart; $5. The Churchmen, Jadyn Pruitt, Roger Handy and New River Line will perform an a Veteran Appreciation Show.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; refreshments; $5; games also.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Wee create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

Horsepasture Community meeting: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building; with Debra Buchanan, Tim Hall, Sheriff Lane Perry and Lisa Hughes.

Parent meeting for MVHS After-Prom Committee: 6 p.m., Magna Vista High School.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16

Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District Staff Traveling Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Bassett Branch Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Hwy.; 12:30-2 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Nov. 17

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Fall barn quilt class: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $40; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

A beautifully broken Virginia: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; unique photographic journey through rural places by photographer John Plashal; $20.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Nov. 18

Christmas Cheer accepting applications: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 300 Franklin St, Suite 200 (Clocktower Building).

Fundraising concert for Henry County Food Pantry: 7-9 p.m., HJDB Event Center (old Bassett High School), with band Jus Cauz. $8.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8.

SATURDAY, Nov. 19

Martinsville Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon.

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School. $5. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

Music in the Box: Wild Ponies, Doug and Telisha Williams, will perform; doors open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 8p.m.; tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.twcp.net.

Cash raffle: 7 p.m., Fairystone Volunteer Fire Dept., 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy., Stuart; $20 per ticket from any fire department member.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Nov. 20

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 1-5 p.m., $5. Bassett High School. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center (former county courthouse); host MHC Historical Society.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Nov. 21

Patrick & Henry Community College Board meeting: 12:30 p.m., MET, 65 Motorsports Drive, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

Chix with Stix; 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; knitters bring your own supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23

W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner: 1-4 p.m., Martinsville High School, sponsored by Harvest Youth Board. Dine in or call 276-730-9017 by Nov. 20 for delivery.

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closing at noon.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Nov 24

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closed.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

NOV. 25

Closed or cancelled because of the holiday: Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance.

Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett, featuring Big Daddy Love with members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy, tickets are $15.

SATURDAY, Nov. 26

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Nov. 27

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

TUESDAY, Nov. 29

Louise R. Lester Spay/Neuter Clinic One Year Anniversary: noon to 7 p.m., Martinsville Henry County SPCA.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 1

Bob Ross Painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $75 members/$80 non-members; bring a roll of paper towels, all other supplies provided; advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org

Christmas tree lighting: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; Piedmont Arts.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

SATURDAY, Dec. 3

Uptown Martinsville Tree Lighting: 5 p.m., 55 W. Church St.

Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m., Ridgeway.

“Fall” into Winter Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville. This is the replacement for Oktoberfest, which was cancelled due to rain.

Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stuart Famers’ Market, downtown Stuart; local and hand-made items from baked goods, holiday decor, meats, eggs, cheese and gifts.

SUNDAY, Dec. 4

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pop Spectacular: 3 p.m.; Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets are $20 general admission/$25 reserved seats/$5 students.

Seasonal Concert: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum (old courthouse); free; host, MHC Historical Society.

“Ring in the Joy of Christmas!” concert by Martinsville Handbell Ensemble: 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Martinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 6

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Patrick Henry Holiday business after hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reynolds Homestead; RSVP at www.patrickchamber.com

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Yoga in the galleries: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; Yoga with instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat, block, water bottle, etc.; free to members/$10 non-members (cash only, pay instructor).

Pictures with Santa: noon to 4 p.m.,Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., for your pets. $10 for a 5- by 7-inch photo by Dawson Photography.

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SUNDAY, Dec. 11

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 15

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, Dec. 18

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 19

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 20

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 22

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs).

SUNDAY, Dec. 25

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 26

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Dec. 29

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

TUESDAY, Jan. 10

TUESDAY, Jan. 14

FRIDAY, Jan. 27 February 11, 2023

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: This VMNH traveling exhibit will go through Jan. 20 and provides a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)