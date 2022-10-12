Martinsville-area events Wednesday, Oct. 12

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Gen. Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution: 10:30 a.m., Hugo’s Restaurant, with lunch after.

PUBlic Theology: 6 p.m., Mountain Valley Brewing, 4220 Mountain Valleyl Road, Axton; theme, “Blessing of the Animals.”

Fall craft Mr. & Mrs. Patches: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch library; register at 276-647-1112; ages 18 and up; free.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY

Martinsville Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast: 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Broad Street parking lot in Martinsville; $7 (advance tickets $5 from any Kiwanis member).

Horsepasture Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. at clubhouse; dinner included.

Fall craft Mr. & Mrs. Patches: 3:30 p.m., Patrick County branch library; registration required by calling 276-694-3352; ages 18 and up; free.

Auditions for Patriot Players’ “Diamonds & Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue:” 4:40-7:30 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre.

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY

Fall craft Mr. & Mrs. Patches: 2:30 p.m., Bassett branch library; register at 276-629-2426; ages 18 and up; free.

Book sale by Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 1-5 p.m. for members (you can join at the door), basement of Martinsville Library.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 6:15 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; Jus’ Cauz; $5.

Blues, Brews & Stews: 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts’ Gravely-Lester Art Garden.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Vera Bradley Bingo-Fontaine Ruritan Club bingo: 5 p.m., 1903 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville.

Drive-thru fish fry: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville; call orders to 276-340-5169.

Free community breakfast: 8:30 to 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville.

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., 6687 Fairystone Park Highway; $8 adults and take-out, $4 children; call in orders to 276-930-2113.

Book sale by Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., basement of Martinsville Library.

Fall craft Mr. & Mrs. Patches: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville main library; register at 276-403-5430; ages 18 and up; no fee.

Ribbon cutting for the Margaret Spencer Shackelford Toms Pavilion and dedication of memorial bricks: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.

Ridgeway Ruritan club stew: cancelled.

Fall festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; for vendor inquires, email spcevents04@gmail.com or call 276-957-5757.

Patrick County Music Association 20th Anniversary Opry Show: 6 p.m., Rotary Building, Stuart; musicians Mack Shuh, Scarlett Norman, Miller Hopkins, the By Grace Band, the Country Boys band and featured band Sideline; $5.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

“Behind Brothel Doors: The Business of Prostitution in Early America”: 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center (former county courthouse).

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

Beat Saber game night: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Martinsville main library; ages 15 and up; registration required and begins Oct. 13 by calling 276-403-5430.

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19

VCA meet and greet: 10 a.m., Piedmont Arts; meet and greet event with Virginia Commission for the Arts Executive Director Margaret Hancock and VCA grantees.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Oct. 20

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Oct. 21

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.,3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Oldskool; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, Oct. 22

A Pink Event Wellness Symposium & Fundraiser: 3 p.m., New College Institute.

Apple Dumpling Festival & 5K: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Stuart.

Drums Along the Blue Ridge: 11 a.m., Bassett High School; 12 bands competing with theme “Mixed Emotions.”

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Oct. 23

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 24

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant, North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, Oct. 25

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5 .

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

MHC Coalition for Health & Wellness Medicaid/FAMIS application help: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Community Storehouse, 128 E. Church St., lower level.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

Uptown Trick-or-Treat: 4 p.m., sponsored by Martinsville Uptown.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Jus’ Cauz; $8; for questions call 276-732-5398.

“Be Part of History” fall blood drive: 10 a.m., MCH Heritage Center (former county courthouse).

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Bassett Moose Lodge 383 Diamond Jubilee: yard sale, craft and vendor show 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; cruise in 8 a.m.-until; karaoke 7 to 10 p.m.; steak supper 6 p.m.-until.

Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mulberry Creek Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living, 300 and 400 Blue Ridge Street in Martinsville; food trucks, live music, Trunk-or-Treat and job fair.

Bonez & Booz: 4-10 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; tickets: https://www.vmnh.net/events/bonez-and-booz.

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Barn quilt class: 1-5 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; register by Friday, Oct. 21; pricing based on quilt size; 276-957-5757.

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m., Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton; candy, concessions, hayrides.

Stuart Spooktacular: 5:30-8 p.m.; Main Street, Stuart; sponsored by The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and Patrick County Young Professionals.

Halloween Hayride: 6-8 p.m.; Jack Dalton Park; trunk-or-treat in the parking lot; for more information, call 276-634-4640.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

THURSDAY, Nov. 1

Henry County School Board: Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

FRIDAY, Nov. 4

An Evening of Music & Dinosaurs: 7-10 p.m., VMNH, 21 Starling Ave.; $15; buy tickets at www.vmnh.net.

SATURDAY, Nov. 5

MONDAY, Nov. 7

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

TUESDAY, Nov. 8

Lego club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Nov. 10

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

FRIDAY, Nov. 11

Community COVID updated booster clinic: 4 to 6 p.m., Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd. E., Martinsville; free; if insured, bring your insurance card; ages 12 and older; children ages 12 to 17 must have parent or guardian present; for more information, call Cindy Dutill at 276-403-4772.

Veterans Day service: 11 a.m., HJDB Event Center, hosted by the MHC Veterans Service Organization.

TheatreWorks Community Players’ Piano Bar: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre.

SATURDAY, Nov. 12

Patrick County Music Association: 6 p.m., Rotary Building in Stuart; $5.

MONDAY, Nov. 14

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Nov. 15

Horsepasture Community meeting: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building; with Debra Buchanan, Tim Hall, Sheriff Lane Perry and Lisa Hughes.

THURSDAY, Nov. 17

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

SATURDAY, Nov. 19

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School. $5. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

Music in the Box: Wild Ponies, Doug and Telisha Williams, will perform; doors open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 8p.m.; tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.twcp.net.

Fall Craft Show for the Bassett Band Boosters: 8 a.m., Author Thomas D. Perry signs books.

SUNDAY, Nov. 20

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 1-5 p.m., $5. Bassett High School. To be a vendor, email bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center (former county courthouse); host MHC Historical Society.

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

NOV. 25

Rives on the Road: 8 p.m., Heritage Conference and Event Center in Bassett, featuring Big Daddy Love with members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy, tickets are $15.

Nov. 26

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Dec. 1 SATURDAY, Dec. 3

“Fall” into Winter Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Martinsville. This is the replacement for Oktoberfest, which was cancelled due to rain.

Winter Gala by the Charity League of Martinsville & Henry County: Cash bar, silent auction and games. Single tickets, $45 and table of 10, $400.

SUNDAY, Dec. 4

Seasonal Concert: 3 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum (old courthouse); free; host, MHC Historical Society.

“Ring in the Joy of Christmas!” concert by Martinsville Handbell Ensemble: 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., third floor board room, Patrick County Administration Building.

TUESDAY, Dec. 6 THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., downstairs in school board office.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

THURSDAY, Dec. 15

MONDAY, Dec. 19

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

February 11, 2023

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas: This VMNH traveling exhibit will go through Jan. 20 and provides a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.

April 21

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

April 22

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

August 26, 2023

Bikers for Babies MHC charity ride (Saturday, Aug. 26)